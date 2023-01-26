Read full article on original website
‘The Last of Us’ Renewed For Second Season
The Last of Us is definitely not dying (or being reborn as a fungal-infected monster) any time soon. HBO announced today that it had officially renewed its new hit series, based on the PlayStation video game, for a second season. The renewal comes a few days after the second episode of The Last of Us was watched by 5.7 million viewers on the channel as well as HBO Max. Those numbers actually represent a 22 percent increase from the premiere — the largest such week two jump in the history of HBO. Meaning much like the infection that brings about the end of civilization in the show, The Last of Us is spreading rapidly.
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake’s Official Cause of Death Wasn’t What Her Friends Told Everyone
After 'Gunsmoke,' the actor faced health challenges that ultimately killed her. Here's Amanda Blake's cause of death and a possible reason why her friends said she died of throat cancer.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Famed Actress Dies
The entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of their one as the star of several British hit movies and groundbreaking films has died at the age of 89, according to her family.
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 2 Reveals a Big Change From the Games
The following post contains SPOILERS for the first two episodes of The Last of Us. The Last of Us isn’t just a great adaptation of a video game; it’s an extremely faithful one. Besides the characters, the backstories, and the premise, the first two episodes of HBO’s adaptation include images and even lines of dialogue lifted straight out of the game. Some moments combine both — like when Ellie gazes out at the ruined skyline of Boston and remarks “But man, you can’t deny that view.” Heck, a lot of the characters wear the same clothes as in the game.
Justin Roiland Dropped From Two Hulu Shows
A day after Adult Swim announced it was cutting ties with Rick and Morty co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland over felony domestic violence charges, Hulu has followed suit. Roiland was associated with two different shows on the streaming service: Solar Opposites, which Roiland co-created with Mike McMahan and voiced the lead character, and Koala Man, where Roiland provided the voice of one of the characters.
New ‘Wallace and Gromit’ Film Announced For Pair’s 30th Anniversary
“The Wrong Trousers” was the (short) film debut of the claymation duo Wallace and Gromit. To commemorate 30 years since its debut, a new feature film is in the works. That's not all though. The award-winning animation studio behind Wallace and Gromit, Aardman, has a number of other surprises in the works. They're going big for this one.
‘Squid Game’ Reality Show Hit With Reports of Contestants ‘Stretchered Away’
It seems that the real-life version of Squid Game may not be all that far off from the capitalist dystopia depicted in the fictional show. The set of Squid Game: The Challenge hasn’t been immune to the blistering wave of cold weather hitting the UK, where it's currently filming. During a filming session for a real-life version of the Red Light, Green Light sequence, freezing temperatures ravaged the area. As a result, a small number of contestants on the show reportedly required medical attention.
Everything New on HBO Max in February
Love is in the air on HBO Max in February. James Bond movies are romantic right? Mannequin Two: On the Move, that’s a classic rom-com, yes? A Marc Maron comedy special titled From Bleak to Dark sounds like perfect viewing for a Valentine’s Day date, correct?. Oh sure....
‘Titans’ and ‘Doom Patrol’ Ending at HBO Max
The latest are two of HBO Max’s biggest live-action series: Titans and Doom Patrol. Both shows started on the now-defunct DC Universe streaming service; Titans in 2018 and Doom Patrol in 2019. When that service was shut down shortly after the launch of HBO Max, both series migrated over to the new streaming site. But their upcoming fourth seasons will both series’ last.
Daisy Ridley Weighs in on ‘Star Wars’ Rey Parentage Controversy
Was Star Wars’ Rey a nobody who turned out to be an incredibly powerful Force-wielding Jedi? Or was she the secret granddaughter of the most evil Sith Lord in history?. Well, it depends on what Star Wars movie you watched. After J.J. Abrams introduced Rey, played by Daisy Ridley, as a mysterious orphan in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rian Johnson then revealed in Star Wars: The Last Jedi that the mystery of her parentage was basically irrelevant; her parents’ identity, though still unresolved, was supposedly meaningless. But then in the next movie, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the franchise reversed course, revealing the previous film’s explanation to be a lie and revealing that Rey was descended from the evil Emperor Palpatine, who she defeated once and for all before taking the name Rey Skywalker.
Why the MCU Needs a Street-Level Superhero Team
The Marvel Cinematic Universe already has a lot of superheroes. But even with all the different character, there’s something missing. The MCU is currently weighted too heavily towards massive, world-ending threats. Even relatively grounded heroes like Moon Knight and Shang-Chi have been turned into more supernatural avengers with massive powers capable of stopping major threats.
‘The Last Of Us’ Episode 2: Full Easter Egg Breakdown
In The Last Of Us Episode 1, there was a mention of Jakarta on a radio. Well, the opening scenes of Episode 2 take place in Jakarta, at the start of the fungal outbreak that will lead to the show’s zombie apocalypse. That’s where a scientist examines one of the first victims of the fungus, and declares that there is no cure or vaccine and instead recommends bombing — and later we see that bombs were used in cities to stop the spread.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Passes ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ to Become Fifth-Biggest Movie Ever
James Cameron is the king of the box-office world. With Avatar: The Way of Water continuing to dominate box-office charts around the country, it continues to rise up the list of the biggest moneymakers in cinema history. As of today it has passed Avengers: Infinity War and its $2.052 billion to become the fifth-highest-grossing movie ever. And with that, writer/director James Cameron can lay claim to a singular and incredible record: He has made three of the five biggest movies of all-time.
Was Ben Affleck Really Da Bomb in ‘Phantoms?’ A ScreenCrush Investigation
25 years ago, a bomb was unleashed on Hollywood. Or, depending on your perspective, da bomb was unleashed on Hollywood. January 23, 1998. That was the day Phantoms was released to theaters. Based on the horror novel by author Dean Koontz, Phantoms followed a pair of sisters — played by Joanna Going and Rose McGowan — who wander into a Colorado ski town, only to find it mysteriously empty. Eventually, a few police officers show up to investigate; collectively, they discover that some sort of “Ancient Enemy” — one that was maybe responsible for similar mass historical disappearances in places like Roanoke — has wiped out the town’s entire population.
Joe Cornish Teases ‘Attack The Block 2’ Storyline
Attack The Block is a horror-comedy about an alien invasion directed by Joe Cornish, starring John Boyega. After over a decade, a sequel to the film is finally in the works. The movie didn’t fare extremely well at the box office, but it did exceptionally well with critics. It was also Boyega’s film debut. In May of 2021, it was announced that a sequel was on the way, with Cornish set to direct and Boyega once again in a starring role.
‘M3GAN’ Is Now Available on Watch at Home
Generally I would not recommend you let a killer, artificial-intelligence-enhanced doll into your house. But I think in this context, it’s cool. That’s because M3GAN, 2023’s first big theatrical hit, is now available at home. Just weeks after the film opened in theaters, you can now buy or rent the movie on digital.
Razzies Announce Nominees For the Worst Movies of 2022
It was not a good year for Tom Hanks, at least according to the Razzie Awards, the most famous awards in the world dedicated to terrible movies. The Razzies just announced their nominees for the worst in cinema of 2022, and Hanks, one of America’s most beloved actors for decades, managed to snag three Razzie nominations in three different categories.
Kevin Feige Says Audiences Will Never Get Tired of Superhero Movies
While it might seem like some people are getting burned out on superhero movies, Kevin Feige seems to think the moviegoing public at large will never get tired of them. The main selling point of his argument is that there’s a rich history of comics. Given that fact, there are innumerable stories to adapt into a variety of genres.
For the First Time, Two Sequels Were Nominated for Best Picture
It’s not often that sequels really go up for serious Oscar consideration... and it’s never been the case that two are up for Best Picture at the same time. Both Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way Of Water have managed to get Oscar nominations, but they face some stiff competition.
