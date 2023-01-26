ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Campaign Report — Trump 2024 hits the road

By Caroline Vakil, Max Greenwood, Julia Manchester, Amee LaTour
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

Trump heads to 2024 early primary states

On Saturday, former President Trump will speak at the New Hampshire Republican Party’s annual meeting and campaign with Gov. Henry McMaster (R) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in South Carolina – two early primary state visits that come more than two months after Trump announced his third presidential bid. He’s the only declared 2024 presidential candidate from either party so far.

“The shift into a higher gear of campaigning is welcome among some Trump loyalists who have grown frustrated with what they see as a lackluster beginning to his campaign,” as The Hill’s Niall Stanage writes .

Several other Republicans are often discussed as potential 2024 contenders. “The show of support from McMaster and Graham in the Palmetto State is significant given that two other South Carolinians” – former Gov. Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott – “are potential rivals for the 2024 GOP nomination,” as Niall notes.

Republican rivals revving: Some potential GOP contenders have also made early primary state appearances. A non-exhaustive list of notable visits:

  • Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson made stops in Iowa earlier this month.
  • Hutchinson, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie all spoke at Saint Anselm College’s “Politics and Eggs” events – a presidential campaign staple – in New Hampshire last year.
  • Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) spoke at an Iowa Republican Party fundraiser last year.
  • Haley fundraised for Rep. Randy Feenstra (R) in Iowa last year, where she said she may run in 2024.
  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who polls show as Trump’s most formidable potential GOP challenger so far, was in Nevada last year, along with other battleground states , to rally with candidates ahead of the midterms.

As Niall writes, DeSantis “has been plunging into the culture wars with vigor in recent weeks, issuing edicts and headline-grabbing statements about hot-button issues including race, education and — a favorite DeSantis target — ‘wokeness.’”

Another development for Trump’s campaign : On Wednesday, Meta announced it would reinstate Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks after a two-year ban following the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. Trump’s Twitter account was restored in November, though he has yet to use the platform again. More from The Hill’s Stephen Neukam here .

Schiff throws his name into California Senate race

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) became the second Democrat to toss his hat into the ring for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-Calif.) seat, making his bid for the seat official on Thursday and ending wide speculation over his intentions.

“Our democracy is at great risk. Because GOP leaders care more about power than anything else. And because our economy isn’t working for millions of hard working Americans. We’re in the fight of our lives—a fight I’m ready to lead as California’s next U.S. Senator,” Schiff said in a tweet on Thursday, which included his first two-minute campaign ad.

Key context: As The Hill’s Al Weaver writes , Schiff’s announcement follows Rep. Katie Porter’s (D-Calif.) announcement earlier this month to become the first Democrat to run for Feinstein’s seat. The current senator has not yet announced her plans after 2024. It also comes several days after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) blocked Schiff and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) from serving on the House Intelligence Committee .

Other names that have been floated as possible contenders in the California Senate race include Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Barbara Lee (D-Calif.). California has a “jungle” primary, meaning that all candidates are listed on the same ballot during the primary, and the top two vote-getters move on to the general election.

RICK SCOTT AFFIRMS REELECTION BID, ANNOUNCES STAFF HIRES

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) reiterated that he’s seeking reelection and announced a list of campaign hires, further quashing speculation about a presidential bid.

“I’ve never lost an election and I don’t intend to now,” the former Florida governor said in a statement . “We’ve worked hard to turn Florida into a red state that elects Republicans up and down the ballot.”

Roll the tape: Scott defeated then-incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.) by a sliver in 2018 . The 2024 race will coincide with the presidential election. Trump won Florida by 3 percentage points in 2020 .

Republican incumbents saw landslide victories in top statewide elections last year .

Florida has one of the only Republican-held Senate seats considered remotely competitive in 2024. It’s the only one Cook Political Report categorized outside solid Republican , calling it likely Republican . Sabato’s Crystal Ball calls both Florida and Texas contests likely Republican .

Scott was a prominent figure in the Senate last year. He challenged longtime Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for the position in November. McConnell won 37-10.

The two clashed over a policy agenda Scott released as he argued Republicans needed a stronger midterm message. Scott also chaired the National Republican Senatorial Committee through what turned out to be a disappointing election cycle. Max Greenwood has more here .

In other Senate news, Julia Manchester reports on Republicans’ push for Dave McCormick to launch another Senate bid in Pennsylvania next year, hoping for a GOP pickup. Read more here .

RNC BRACES FOR CONTENTIOUS CHAIR RACE

The Republican National Committee (RNC) is bracing for a consequential chair race on Friday as committee members hold a secret ballot vote over whether they want incumbent Ronna McDaniel to stick around for another term or opt for a new face.

Overseeing the national GOP in the 2018, 2020 and 2022 cycles, McDaniel has served as RNC chair since 2016 when former President Trump tapped her for the position.

But she’s facing two challengers – California attorney Harmeet Dhillon and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell – after some Republicans voiced the want for a new person to direct the RNC after those election cycles offered fewer than expected wins for Republicans.

Staying out of the fray: Some top Republicans like Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) have avoided wading into the race, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) offered praise of Dhillon in an interview on Florida’s Voice aired on Thursday.

“I think we need to get some new blood in the RNC,” DeSantis told Charlie Kirk, the founder of conservative Turning Point USA, on Florida’s Voice. “I like what Harmeet Dhillon has said about getting the RNC out of D.C. Why would you want to have your headquarters in the most Democrat city in America? It’s more Democrat than San Francisco is.”

McDaniel is likely to win a fourth term as RNC chair, where she’ll wrestle with Republicans’ intraparty grievances — most recently aired during the House Speaker vote earlier this month.

That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and check out The Hill’s Campaign page for the latest news and coverage. See you next week.

Matt O'Hern

Tommy Tuberville Joins 46 Senate Republicans to Introduce 'No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion' Act

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL),joined 46 of his Senate colleagues in introducing the "No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act." If passed, the bill would establish a permanent prohibition on federal funding for abortion andwould make funding restrictions permanent for abortion and elective abortion coverage, including the Hyde Amendment, which requires annual approval. The legislation would also eliminate taxpayer-funded subsidies for elective abortion coverage currently offered on Affordable Care Act exchanges through refundable tax credits.
Rolling Stone

Trump Rallies Behind Another Doomed Republican

Kevin McCarthy is having a rough go of it in his quest to become speaker of the House of Representatives. He didn’t come anywhere close to getting the votes he needed on the first or second ballots cast on Tuesday, and drifted even further away from the gavel on the third. McCarthy is desperate for help, which is why it was a little curious that Donald Trump, who has endorsed McCarthy for the role, didn’t try to rally support publicly as his top lackey in the House took L after L. He finally did so on Wednesday morning. “REPUBLICANS, DO...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump ‘More Angry’ Than Ever at 2024 Campaign Kickoff

Donald Trump hopped from New Hampshire to South Carolina this weekend on the first stops in his 2024 presidential bid. After announcing his candidacy over two months ago, the former president reportedly spent most of the intervening time in Florida. In an appearance at the New Hampshire Republican State Committee’s annual meeting in Salem, Trump took shots at the Democratic National Committee’s decision to award South Carolina the coveted first primary slot. “From the very beginning, I’ve strongly defended New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary status,” he said, adding he’s been the state’s “defender.” Lambasting critics who have called attention to his lack of a physical campaigning presence, Trump said, “I’m more angry now and I’m more committed now than I ever was.”Read it at The Associated Press
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Week

Democrats prepare for war with Kevin McCarthy over House committee seats

It's been just weeks since Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) embarked on his historically torturous path to becoming speaker of the House of Representatives, tasked with maintaining some semblance of order and authority for his Republican caucus. Having cleared that initial hurdle, however, does not mean McCarthy's path forward will be an easy one — as speaker, he has made himself beholden to members of his own party eager to pull him further rightward, lest they find someone more amenable to their MAGA agenda. At the same time, the GOP's barely-there House majority itself is in a perpetual state of precariousness,...
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House

Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

