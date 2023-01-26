ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Tomahawk

Tennessee Democratic Party unanimously re-elects Hendrell Remus chair

The Tennessee Democratic Party was pleased to announce earlier this month that it held its biennial officer elections. In a release, party officials stated that Chair Hendrell Remus was unanimously re-elected. Also re-elected were Secretary Pam Weston and Treasurer Carol Abney. The Executive Committee elected a new Vice Chair: Rachel Campbell of Hamilton County. Regional Vice Chairs of the TNDP were elected resulting in West TN Vice Chairs Jasmine Boyd and David Cambron; Middle TN Vice Chairs Charles Uffelman and Dr. Michelle Brown; and East TN Vice Chairs Deborah Harley-McClaskey and Ryan Scofield.
TENNESSEE STATE
MSNBC

Tennessee Rep. Torrey Harris on Tyre Nichols: 'Memphis is going to hold the nation accountable.'

Tennessee Representative Torrey Harris speaks to Yasmin Vossoughian about the systemic issues that lead to the police killing of Tyre Nichols and the speed with which charges were filed: "Let's face it: Memphis Police Department did not move swiftly because it was the right thing to do. They moved swiftly because they know that the Memphis community is not going to play with them. And we're not."Jan. 29, 2023.
MEMPHIS, TN
KHOU

State senator expects lawmakers to raise homestead exemption for Texas homeowners

TEXAS, USA — Will they or won’t they?. The Houston Independent School District remains in limbo as the Texas Education Agency decides whether to take over the district. A recent ruling by the Texas Supreme Court cleared the way for the possible move, which was initially brought up in 2019 after board dysfunction, alleged trustee misconduct and a repeatedly failing high school.
HOUSTON, TX
indherald.com

Scott County’s unemployment rate declines to 4.4%

Scott County’s unemployment rate dropped six-tenths of a percentage point in December, to 4.4%, according to the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development. Despite the decrease, Scott County continues to have one of the 10 highest unemployment rates in the state. The Big Picture: No additional jobs were...
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Tennessee state representative alleges book ban is illegal

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. Last week, the Wilson County School board voted to move The Perks of Being a Wallflower to the mature reading list. Following that decision, the school board received a letter from a Tennessee state representative that claims the school board is in violation of a state law by not removing it.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

President Biden, Gov. Lee issue statements on Tyre Nichols’ death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - President Joe Biden, Gov. Bill Lee and Nashville Mayor John Cooper issued statements on Thursday about the Tyre Nichols’ death and officer arrests in Memphis. Five former Memphis police officers were arrested on Thursday in connection with Nichols’ death. Here’s the full statement from...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Center Square

Proposed bills would make all Tennessee local elections partisan

(The Center Square) – Two proposed Tennessee bills would add to the partisan nature of all of the state’s elections, including local and judge races. One of the bills would require all races, including local and state elections, to be partisan with candidates declaring a political party. Another would require all voters to declare a party and only vote in that party’s primary elections. Companion bills SB 405 and HB...
TENNESSEE STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia renews ESAP for seniors

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Human Services recently received approval to renew the simplified application process for SNAP. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.
GEORGIA STATE
WATE

New bill presented to regulate Delta 8 in TN

Last year, some lawmakers wanted to ban the sale of hemp-based products but that bill failed. Last year, some lawmakers wanted to ban the sale of hemp-based products but that bill failed. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

No more social media bans based on political views? Tennessee bills target platforms

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker wants social media platforms to be fined if they ban users based on political views or discriminate against users. HB0682/SB0111 is sponsored by Representative Dennis Powers (R-Jacksboro-D36) and Senator Bo Watson (R-Hixson-D11). The bill would designate social media platforms as common carriers and require they obtain certificates from the Tennessee public utilities commission. In essence, the designation would mean social media platforms would move from being a private carrier to public and available for anyone who requests their services.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN News 2

10 Tennessee state symbols you might not know

An East Tennessee Representative has filed a bill to make pumpkin pie a symbol of the state. While a pumpkin pie may seem like a random state symbol, the Volunteer State has already named an official folk dance, beef festival, and so much more. Here's a look at some of the more random Tennessee symbols.
TENNESSEE STATE
fireapparatusmagazine.com

147 TN Volunteer Fire Departments Chosen to Receive $5M in Equipment Grants

The Fire Marshal’s Office proudly announces that 147 Tennessee volunteer fire departments will receive grants in 2023 as part of the historic $5 million Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program, according to a Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance news release. Created through legislation overseen by Governor Bill...
TENNESSEE STATE
mjpdnews.org

A Message to Mt. Juliet from Chief Hambrick regarding the death of Mr. Tyre Nichols

Our department’s sincerest prayers and condolences are with Tyre Nichols’ family, loved ones, and the Memphis community. The actions we have all witnessed in the released video footage are criminal, appalling, and indefensible. We watched as former Memphis police officers completely disregarded their oath of office and disregarded basic human dignity. Everyone should be heartbroken and angry as we process this tragedy.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WSMV

Tennessee leaders work to tackle teacher shortages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tenessee has been hit hard by teacher shortages, and state leaders are getting creative as they look for a solution. The state will have to replace around 40,000 teachers in the next eight years, according to a report. One way leaders hope to achieve this is through Tennessee’s Grow Your Own initiative.
TENNESSEE STATE

