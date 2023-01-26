Read full article on original website
The Tomahawk
Tennessee Democratic Party unanimously re-elects Hendrell Remus chair
The Tennessee Democratic Party was pleased to announce earlier this month that it held its biennial officer elections. In a release, party officials stated that Chair Hendrell Remus was unanimously re-elected. Also re-elected were Secretary Pam Weston and Treasurer Carol Abney. The Executive Committee elected a new Vice Chair: Rachel Campbell of Hamilton County. Regional Vice Chairs of the TNDP were elected resulting in West TN Vice Chairs Jasmine Boyd and David Cambron; Middle TN Vice Chairs Charles Uffelman and Dr. Michelle Brown; and East TN Vice Chairs Deborah Harley-McClaskey and Ryan Scofield.
foxbaltimore.com
Tennessee defends injunction to halt to transgender sports competition, use of facilities
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has filed a brief defending an injunction which prevents transgender individuals from competing on sports teams or use locker rooms of the opposite biological sex. The brief supports a 2022 injunction by the Eastern District of Tennessee and 19 other states pausing guidance from the...
MSNBC
Tennessee Rep. Torrey Harris on Tyre Nichols: 'Memphis is going to hold the nation accountable.'
Tennessee Representative Torrey Harris speaks to Yasmin Vossoughian about the systemic issues that lead to the police killing of Tyre Nichols and the speed with which charges were filed: "Let's face it: Memphis Police Department did not move swiftly because it was the right thing to do. They moved swiftly because they know that the Memphis community is not going to play with them. And we're not."Jan. 29, 2023.
KHOU
State senator expects lawmakers to raise homestead exemption for Texas homeowners
TEXAS, USA — Will they or won’t they?. The Houston Independent School District remains in limbo as the Texas Education Agency decides whether to take over the district. A recent ruling by the Texas Supreme Court cleared the way for the possible move, which was initially brought up in 2019 after board dysfunction, alleged trustee misconduct and a repeatedly failing high school.
Governor Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard in response of protest
On Friday night, protesters shut down the I-55 bridge at the Memphis-Arkansas border in protest of the death of Tyre Nichols.
indherald.com
Scott County’s unemployment rate declines to 4.4%
Scott County’s unemployment rate dropped six-tenths of a percentage point in December, to 4.4%, according to the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development. Despite the decrease, Scott County continues to have one of the 10 highest unemployment rates in the state. The Big Picture: No additional jobs were...
WATE
Tennessee state representative alleges book ban is illegal
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. Last week, the Wilson County School board voted to move The Perks of Being a Wallflower to the mature reading list. Following that decision, the school board received a letter from a Tennessee state representative that claims the school board is in violation of a state law by not removing it.
wgnsradio.com
3rd Grade Retention and Promotion in Tennessee and the Possibility of Prison
(Rutherford County, TN) A lot of talk has been focused on 3rd graders passing or failing in Tennessee and one reason why, may surprise you…. That was State Representative Robert Stevens of Rutherford County. One of many studies used to better predict the number of future incarcerations in a state focuses on reading skills.
WSMV
President Biden, Gov. Lee issue statements on Tyre Nichols’ death
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - President Joe Biden, Gov. Bill Lee and Nashville Mayor John Cooper issued statements on Thursday about the Tyre Nichols’ death and officer arrests in Memphis. Five former Memphis police officers were arrested on Thursday in connection with Nichols’ death. Here’s the full statement from...
Half a million Tennesseans applied for student debt relief through Biden program
In Tennessee, 517,000 borrowers applied for or were deemed automatically eligible for student loan forgiveness, according to the Biden administration.
Proposed bills would make all Tennessee local elections partisan
(The Center Square) – Two proposed Tennessee bills would add to the partisan nature of all of the state’s elections, including local and judge races. One of the bills would require all races, including local and state elections, to be partisan with candidates declaring a political party. Another would require all voters to declare a party and only vote in that party’s primary elections. Companion bills SB 405 and HB...
End Slavery TN hosts free 'Human Trafficking 101' training session
In the last few years, thousands of victims of human trafficking have been identified in Tennessee. End Slavery TN held a training free session to help the public fight trafficking in the state.
State of Tennessee Interviewing for Jobs at Montgomery Bell State Park
Parks department has vacancies across the state, seeking to fill openings at Montgomery Bell. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) has announced a round of open interviews to fill staffing positions at Montgomery Bell State Park.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia renews ESAP for seniors
ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Human Services recently received approval to renew the simplified application process for SNAP. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.
WATE
New bill presented to regulate Delta 8 in TN
Last year, some lawmakers wanted to ban the sale of hemp-based products but that bill failed. Last year, some lawmakers wanted to ban the sale of hemp-based products but that bill failed. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
WTVCFOX
No more social media bans based on political views? Tennessee bills target platforms
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker wants social media platforms to be fined if they ban users based on political views or discriminate against users. HB0682/SB0111 is sponsored by Representative Dennis Powers (R-Jacksboro-D36) and Senator Bo Watson (R-Hixson-D11). The bill would designate social media platforms as common carriers and require they obtain certificates from the Tennessee public utilities commission. In essence, the designation would mean social media platforms would move from being a private carrier to public and available for anyone who requests their services.
10 Tennessee state symbols you might not know
An East Tennessee Representative has filed a bill to make pumpkin pie a symbol of the state. While a pumpkin pie may seem like a random state symbol, the Volunteer State has already named an official folk dance, beef festival, and so much more. Here's a look at some of the more random Tennessee symbols.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
147 TN Volunteer Fire Departments Chosen to Receive $5M in Equipment Grants
The Fire Marshal’s Office proudly announces that 147 Tennessee volunteer fire departments will receive grants in 2023 as part of the historic $5 million Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program, according to a Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance news release. Created through legislation overseen by Governor Bill...
mjpdnews.org
A Message to Mt. Juliet from Chief Hambrick regarding the death of Mr. Tyre Nichols
Our department’s sincerest prayers and condolences are with Tyre Nichols’ family, loved ones, and the Memphis community. The actions we have all witnessed in the released video footage are criminal, appalling, and indefensible. We watched as former Memphis police officers completely disregarded their oath of office and disregarded basic human dignity. Everyone should be heartbroken and angry as we process this tragedy.
WSMV
Tennessee leaders work to tackle teacher shortages
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tenessee has been hit hard by teacher shortages, and state leaders are getting creative as they look for a solution. The state will have to replace around 40,000 teachers in the next eight years, according to a report. One way leaders hope to achieve this is through Tennessee’s Grow Your Own initiative.
