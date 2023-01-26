Read full article on original website
Related
police1.com
N.Y. firefighter indicted for impersonating NYPD officer
WADING RIVER, N.Y. — A now-former volunteer firefighter was indicted Tuesday for impersonating an NYPD officer, 1010 WINS reported. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said that Mary Ortega, 46, allegedly arrived for shifts and responded to a fire call wearing what appeared to be an NYPD uniform. He also said she admitted to buying a forged NYPD ID card and shield, News12 reported.
News 12
Death of Tyre Nichols: Demonstrators at Nassau County Courthouse demand change in policing
Demonstrators gathered Sunday afternoon on the steps of the Nassau County Courthouse in Mineola to demand change in the wake of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. Many said they were heartbroken over Nichols' death and disgusted with the body camera video recently released by the Memphis Police Department. "We...
3 men stabbed in the Bronx; no arrests: police
Three men were stabbed during a confrontation in the Bronx early Saturday, police said.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Huntington man and Northport woman indicted for failed murder and robbery conspiracy
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Jan. 26 the indictment of Jordan Dekie, 21, of Huntington, and Emily Tague, 19, of Northport, for their roles in a failed plot to allegedly rob and murder a Huntington Station man. “These two individuals not only allegedly tried to steal...
Police: 2 Huntington restaurants cited for New York State Liquor Authority violations
The Ivy Kitchen and Bar on Wall Street and Nag's Head Ale House on New York Avenue were both issued multiple violations from the SLA and the Town of Huntington Fire Marshall.
NYC Child Services employee arrested for DWI
NEW YORK, NY – An employee of the New York City Administration for Children’s Services was arrested early Saturday morning in Queens. At around 2:45 pm, police officers with the city’s 112th Precinct initiated a traffic stop against Shaniece Ballard, 30. She was charged with driving while intoxicated, running a red light, refusing to take a breathalyzer, and several other related charges. The post NYC Child Services employee arrested for DWI appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man AKA 'Pikachu' Ordered Death-By-Machete For Gang Enemy In Massapequa Preserve
A high-ranking MS-13 member has been convicted of ordering the death of a 19-year-old man who was hacked to death with a machete on Long Island. Carlos Portillo, age 28, also known as "Solitario" and "Pikachu," was convicted of murder on Thursday, Jan. 26 for the January 2017 murder, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.
Queens man mowed down wife with SUV, stabbed her in front of their children, DA says
NEW YORK, NY – A Queens man who was found guilty of mowing down his wife with his SUV then stabbing her has been indicted according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. Stephen Giraldo was indicted by a Queens grand jury on attempted murder, assault and other charges for allegedly hitting his wife with his SUV and then stabbing her with a knife. The couple’s three children were in the vehicle at the time of the incident, which occurred in front of the victim’s Flushing residence. “This is a heart-breaking crime. This savage attack, committed in full view of the The post Queens man mowed down wife with SUV, stabbed her in front of their children, DA says appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man stabbed, woman shot in Stamford street fight that included 40 people
STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 28-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and a 31-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen during a street brawl that involved 30 to 40 people, according to Stamford police. The fight happened at about 2:10 a.m. Sunday in the area of lower Summer Street, according to police. Shots were fired […]
Queens man charged after accidentally killing own guy during hit on rivals
NEW YORK, NY – Police say Richard Dixon was trying to gun down one of his rivals, but instead killed his own accomplice in a shooting that took place in Queens last June. Dixon was indicted by a grand jury and arraigned for murder and other crimes for fatally shooting his accomplice in a botched attempt to gun down a rival. The charges against him allege that Dixon and Raymon Francis, his associate approached Kenardo Kelly and Dwayne Whyte as they sat in their vehicles on Cross Bay Boulevard near Pitkin Avenue in Ozone Park at approximately 5:00 a.m. on The post Queens man charged after accidentally killing own guy during hit on rivals appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, 32, fatally shot in Brooklyn; suspect at large
A 32-year-old man was gunned down in Brooklyn on Sunday, police said.
Dealer Sold Deadly 'Fetty Mix' To Long Island Woman Who Overdosed, DA Says
An accused drug dealer is facing multiple charges in connection to a Long Island woman’s overdose death.Jaquan Casserly, age 34, of Holbrook, was arraigned in Suffolk County Court Friday, Jan. 27, months after allegedly selling fentanyl to a Lake Grove woman who later died, according to the Suffolk…
longisland.com
Four Males arrested in Great Neck for Attempted Burglary
The Major Case Bureau reports the arrests of four individuals for an Attempted Burglary that occurred on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 5:33 pm in Great Neck. According to Burglary Pattern Team Detectives, four subjects while acting in concert responded to an Oxford Boulevard residence in a black Saturn with Virginia plates. The subjects attempted to enter the residence through a rear window but were unable to gain entry. The subjects attempted to flee the scene but were taken into police custody by members of the Burglary Pattern Team and Sixth Squad Detectives without further incident.
1 shot in parking lot of West Haven Burger King
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the torso in the parking lot of a West Haven Burger King, according to police. Police received 911 calls about the shooting, which happened outside the Burger King on Campbell Avenue, at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
Bronx drive-by shooters identified by police
NEW YORK – Two suspects wanted for a December 2nd drive-by shooting in the Bronx have been identified by police through video surveillance footage. Photos of the two men who shot a 41-year-old man from inside a 2020 gray KIA Soul were released by 47th Precinct detectives on Saturday. According to police, at around 11 pm that day, the suspects fired into a building, striking the man once in his left hand. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center and treated for his injuries. The individuals are described as male and believed to be in their late teens-to- early 20s. The post Bronx drive-by shooters identified by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Medford Petit Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who allegedly stole from a Medford store in January. Two men allegedly stole power tools from Lowes, located at 2796 Route 112, at 5:55 p.m....
Woman Seriously Injured In LI Expressway Crash Involving Drunk Driver In Dix Hills: Police
A man has been accused of driving drunk following an overnight Long Island Expressway crash that seriously injured a woman. It happened just after 5 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 in Dix Hills. A 28-year-old man was driving a 2019 Mercedes Benz G30 eastbound near Exit 51 in Dix Hills, when...
Suffolk police: Man arrested for DWI; woman seriously injured in LIE crash
Police say Sargunvir Sondhi was driving a Mercedes Benz eastbound around 5 a.m. when he smashed the back of a Nissan Sentra near Exit 51, causing the Mercedes to flip over.
Hairbrush Implicates Duo In Stabbing, Robbery Of Long Island Man, DA Says
A hairbrush left at the crime scene helped police tie two suspects to the brutal stabbing and robbery of a Long Island man, authorities said.Jordan Dekie, age 21, of Huntington, and Emily Tague, age 19, of Northport, are each charged with attempted murder in connection with what investigators descr…
Suspects At Large After Violent Armed Robbery At Lakeview Store
Two suspects are on the loose after a violent overnight armed robbery at a Long Island store. It happened around 12:10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 in Lakeview. The two Black male subjects entered the Twelve Twelve Smoke Shop located at 604 Woodfield Road, approached the clerk and one of the subjects displayed a black handgun and forced the victim into a back room where a second clerk was located, Nassau County Police said.
Shore News Network
125K+
Followers
61K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 1