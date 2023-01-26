Restaurant veteran plans to bring Smokin' Jack's barbecue business to 3rd Street Market Hall in downtown Milwaukee

A Milwaukee restaurant industry veteran is planning to bring his barbecue business to 3rd Street Market Hall.

If all goes as planned, Smokin‘ Jack’s BBQ is aiming to make its 3rd Street Market Hall debut by the end of February, said Smokin' Jack's owner Jack Holt. He filed a food dealer license application with the city earlier this month, according to online records.

Holt — who previously worked for The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill — missed the excitement of being downtown and said expanding to the market hall was a "no-brainer." His ghost kitchen and food trailer mirror the food hall's booth, he said, so he expects it to be a "seamless fit."

"I really liked the energy, the vibe and everything that (3rd Street Market Hall) had going on down there," Holt said.

Smokin‘ Jack’s BBQ menu will feature smoked meats with three sauce options

At 3rd Street Market Hall, Smokin‘ Jack’s BBQ plans to serve up traditional barbecue fare, as well as signature items.

The menu would feature smoked meats, including beef brisket, pulled pork shoulder, chicken thighs, rib tips and chicken wings; as well as sandwiches, such as pulled pork, smoked chicken, a vegan smoked Impossible sandwich made with Impossible meatballs, and the Smokin' Jack's cheesesteak, which features thinly-sliced smoked prime rib and smoked brisket with cheese, onions, peppers, mushrooms and barbecue aioli on a hoagie roll.

"We have really tried to expand our skills, and my skills as a pitmaster past and beyond just basic barbecue fare," Holt said.

Smokin‘ Jack’s meats are seasoned, then sit for days, Holt said. The brisket is then smoked for 14 hours, the pulled pork for 12 hours, the ribs for six, and the chicken for two. Some meats get grilled after, and others are served as is.

There are three sauce options made in house: Texas has a bold, hickory flavor; Kansas is sweet and spicier; and Alabama white sauce, reminiscent of spicy ranch, was developed primarily for chicken. Holt is working on getting these sauces bottled so that customers will eventually be able to purchase those, too.

Sides include parmesan truffle fries, mac and cheese and baked beans.

Prices range from $4 and $8 for sides; $9.50 to $15.50 for sandwiches; and $15 to $19 for one-meat or two-meat combos.

After the booth gets up and running, Holt plans to expand his menu offerings and add specials.

Smokin' Jack's will also continue as a ghost kitchen and food truck

In 2020, Holt launched Smokin‘ Jack’s BBQ as a ghost kitchen offering takeout and catering. The operation was first located inside the former Point Burger Express Milwaukee, then in March of 2021, it moved to Pewaukee's Point Burger Bar.

As the catering side of the business "took off," Holt launched a food trailer in July of 2022, which he took to private and public events including Bastille Days and Jazz in the Park. He'll be adding a food truck to his venture this summer.

Holt will continue operating his ghost kitchen inside Pewaukee's Point Burger Bar, W229N1400 Westwood Drive.

He plans to also run both his food truck and trailer this summer. In addition to area events, Holt is looking into more permanent spots where people can count on them being. To find out where the truck and trailer are at, visit Smokin' Jack's website, smokinjackbbq.com, or Facebook page, facebook.com/SmokinJackBBQ.

Looking ahead to next year, Holt said he'll be looking to add a larger, additional Smokin' Jack's location to his portfolio.

Holt noted that he will continue collaborating with Chef Brian Ward and spirits companies for special pairing dinners at Ward's House of Prime.

So far, these have primarily showcased steakhouse fare, with some items featuring smoking techniques, Holt said. But in the future, he said, they're planning to delve into more cuisines.

A look at Holt's decades in the restaurant industry

Holt first got into the restaurant industry nearly three decades ago, working at places such as Denny's and TGI Fridays, according to a previous Journal Sentinel report. In the early 2000s, he got hired at Mo’s: A Place for Steaks.

Years later, he became general manager at Ward's House of Prime. When Ward's owner, Brian Ward, opened the first Point Burger Bar, Holt became its operations manager. Holt eventually would oversee multiple Point locations, he said.

He then went over to The MECCA, which was a "dream job" as a Bucks fan.

Holt is also a Wisconsin Restaurant Association board member, and a mentor through the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's ProStart program.

"I like taking care of people," Holt said in a previous Journal Sentinel interview. "That's my No. 1 thing."

More about 3rd Street Market Hall

3rd Street Market Hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave., opened last January. It has more than a dozen local food and beverage vendors and a full-service bar, as well as Topgolf Swing Suite, shuffleboard, bags, a selfie museum and more. The food hall plans to add a private events venue with an outdoor patio by April.

The market hall is a key part of the former Grand Avenue conversion to The Avenue, which includes offices and apartments.