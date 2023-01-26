ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Restaurant veteran plans to bring Smokin' Jack's barbecue business to 3rd Street Market Hall in downtown Milwaukee

By Hannah Kirby, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AFtSo_0kSVvKbR00

A Milwaukee restaurant industry veteran is planning to bring his barbecue business to 3rd Street Market Hall.

If all goes as planned, Smokin‘ Jack’s BBQ is aiming to make its 3rd Street Market Hall debut by the end of February, said Smokin' Jack's owner Jack Holt. He filed a food dealer license application with the city earlier this month, according to online records.

Holt — who previously worked for The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill — missed the excitement of being downtown and said expanding to the market hall was a "no-brainer." His ghost kitchen and food trailer mirror the food hall's booth, he said, so he expects it to be a "seamless fit."

"I really liked the energy, the vibe and everything that (3rd Street Market Hall) had going on down there," Holt said.

Smokin‘ Jack’s BBQ menu will feature smoked meats with three sauce options

At 3rd Street Market Hall, Smokin‘ Jack’s BBQ plans to serve up traditional barbecue fare, as well as signature items.

The menu would feature smoked meats, including beef brisket, pulled pork shoulder, chicken thighs, rib tips and chicken wings; as well as sandwiches, such as pulled pork, smoked chicken, a vegan smoked Impossible sandwich made with Impossible meatballs, and the Smokin' Jack's cheesesteak, which features thinly-sliced smoked prime rib and smoked brisket with cheese, onions, peppers, mushrooms and barbecue aioli on a hoagie roll.

"We have really tried to expand our skills, and my skills as a pitmaster past and beyond just basic barbecue fare," Holt said.

Smokin‘ Jack’s meats are seasoned, then sit for days, Holt said. The brisket is then smoked for 14 hours, the pulled pork for 12 hours, the ribs for six, and the chicken for two. Some meats get grilled after, and others are served as is.

There are three sauce options made in house: Texas has a bold, hickory flavor; Kansas is sweet and spicier; and Alabama white sauce, reminiscent of spicy ranch, was developed primarily for chicken. Holt is working on getting these sauces bottled so that customers will eventually be able to purchase those, too.

Sides include parmesan truffle fries, mac and cheese and baked beans.

Prices range from $4 and $8 for sides; $9.50 to $15.50 for sandwiches; and $15 to $19 for one-meat or two-meat combos.

After the booth gets up and running, Holt plans to expand his menu offerings and add specials.

Smokin' Jack's will also continue as a ghost kitchen and food truck

In 2020, Holt launched Smokin‘ Jack’s BBQ as a ghost kitchen offering takeout and catering. The operation was first located inside the former Point Burger Express Milwaukee, then in March of 2021, it moved to Pewaukee's Point Burger Bar.

As the catering side of the business "took off," Holt launched a food trailer in July of 2022, which he took to private and public events including Bastille Days and Jazz in the Park. He'll be adding a food truck to his venture this summer.

Holt will continue operating his ghost kitchen inside Pewaukee's Point Burger Bar, W229N1400 Westwood Drive.

He plans to also run both his food truck and trailer this summer. In addition to area events, Holt is looking into more permanent spots where people can count on them being. To find out where the truck and trailer are at, visit Smokin' Jack's website, smokinjackbbq.com, or Facebook page, facebook.com/SmokinJackBBQ.

Looking ahead to next year, Holt said he'll be looking to add a larger, additional Smokin' Jack's location to his portfolio.

Holt noted that he will continue collaborating with Chef Brian Ward and spirits companies for special pairing dinners at Ward's House of Prime.

So far, these have primarily showcased steakhouse fare, with some items featuring smoking techniques, Holt said. But in the future, he said, they're planning to delve into more cuisines.

A look at Holt's decades in the restaurant industry

Holt first got into the restaurant industry nearly three decades ago, working at places such as Denny's and TGI Fridays, according to a previous Journal Sentinel report. In the early 2000s, he got hired at Mo’s: A Place for Steaks.

Years later, he became general manager at Ward's House of Prime. When Ward's owner, Brian Ward, opened the first Point Burger Bar, Holt became its operations manager. Holt eventually would oversee multiple Point locations, he said.

He then went over to The MECCA, which was a "dream job" as a Bucks fan.

Holt is also a Wisconsin Restaurant Association board member, and a mentor through the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's ProStart program.

"I like taking care of people," Holt said in a previous Journal Sentinel interview. "That's my No. 1 thing."

More about 3rd Street Market Hall

3rd Street Market Hall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave., opened last January. It has more than a dozen local food and beverage vendors and a full-service bar, as well as Topgolf Swing Suite, shuffleboard, bags, a selfie museum and more. The food hall plans to add a private events venue with an outdoor patio by April.

The market hall is a key part of the former Grand Avenue conversion to The Avenue, which includes offices and apartments.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sweetly Baked: Downtown Milwaukee's only CBD bakery

MILWAUKEE - Sweetly Baked is Downtown Milwaukee's only CBD bakery. Sweetly Baked is elevating its pop-up retail shopping and private event experiences with a custom-designed and built mobile dessert bar. The gourmet treats that Sweetly Baked always offers will still be available, as well as a few new ones. Keep...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin

While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hooray for Hartford!

HARTFORD — More than 200 members and supporters of the Hartford Chamber of Commerce gathered Thursday evening at the Chandelier Ballroom to celebrate 50 years of commitment and involvement to the city. The evening’s theme was “Hollywood Walk of Fame” and included a red carpet into the room....
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Proposed Waukesha chicken ordinance ruffles feathers

WAUKESHA — An ordinance currently in the hands of the Ordinance & License Committee would regulate keeping chickens on residential properties within city limits. The committee discussed the proposal on Monday but chose not to take action and instead are asking for more time to hear feedback from residents. The goals of the proposed ordinance are to avoid public nuisance and other impacts on neighboring properties and control rodent infestation.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gingerbread House; a bistro restaurant and bakery

On the corner of College and Moreland in Muskego sits a local favorite called the Gingerbread House – A bistro restaurant and bakery created out of a homestead originally built in 1885. Brian Kramp is with the owner who has a passion for making guests happy with her breakfast, lunch and baked goods.
MUSKEGO, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Snowfall totals across Washington Co., WI

Washington Co., WI – Mother Nature let go a blanket of winter white Saturday night across Washington Co., WI. Snow started initially Saturday morning in Germantown and by 1:30 p.m. started creeping further north into West Bend and Kewaskum. According to the Kennedy Space Center, Florida ruler the snowfall...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
leisuregrouptravel.com

Southeastern Wisconsin Offers An Overload of Itinerary Gold

From the Gilded Age mansions of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin to the big-city pleasures of Milwaukee, the region brims with group-friendly opportunities for every interest. Learn about auto manufacturing history, get immersed in motorcycle culture and connect with nature at America’s largest freshwater cattail marsh. You’ll experience these great attractions...
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeemag.com

4 Updates on the Problems at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s

Since our initial report, the hospital has paused many surgeries and the reports have continued. Late last month, a Milwaukee Magazine’s investigative report revealed how severe staffing shortages at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s hospital have led to staff concerns around patient safety. The article struck a nerve with Milwaukeeans: With just five days left in 2022, the story became our most-read digital story of the year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bitter cold headed for Wisconsin; winter snowstorm totals add up

MILWAUKEE - The snow from a winter storm has moved out, and now southeast Wisconsin needs to brace for bitter cold. Several inches of snow were reported across the entire FOX6 News viewing area. Most spots were between 5 inches and 8 inches – with some spots exceeding that total. Monitor the latest snowfall totals.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

After prison, Milwaukee man's trucking business delivers inspiration

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man who spent nearly half his life in prison has done more than turn his own life around; he's helping others in the city. One of Go Time Trucking's goals is to help people who are struggling in life get back into the driver's seat. It's not just about trucks delivering items, but inspiration.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Southwest Library in Kenosha to set temporary hours as site redesign project continues

A redesign of Southwest Library in Kenosha will require temporary changes in the site’s hours of operation. In 2021, the Kenosha Public Library was one of 52 institutions to cultural institutions and nonprofit organizations across the state awarded funds from the Wisconsin Humanities Recovery Grant. Kenosha Public Library was awarded a $5,000 grant for its application, “Meeting the New Normal: Capacity Building Library Space Planning Post-COVID.”
KENOSHA, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy