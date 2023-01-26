Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Rhodanos Channel Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Rhodanos Channel, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
The Last of Us Episode 3: TV Show vs Game Comparison
Warning: contains full spoilers for episode 3 of HBO's The Last of Us. HBO's The Last of Us is a mostly faithful adaptation of the hit PlayStation game. But just how close to its source material does it get? Episode 3 takes a big departure from the game, but there are still some similarities to be found. We've gathered images from the episode and put them next to stills from Naughty Dog's masterpiece to see just how similar some of it is.
IGN
A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Walkthrough - Felons (1/2)
IGN’s A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay walkthrough shows you how complete Chapter 7 - Felons Part 1. For more A Plague Tale: Requiem, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/a-plague-tale-requiem/
IGN
Dead Space PC Graphics Comparison: Low vs. Ultra Settings
It's no question that the new Dead space remake looks great. Well as it turns out, it required PC specifications to run the game are shockingly low. So whether you have a low-end PC or a 4K beast of a machine, this video proves that you're still in for a good time. PC specifications used for capture can be found below.
IGN
Sony PlayStation Plus Essential Games for February 2023 Leaked, Check Out Which Titles Will Be Available
PlayStation Plus Essential titles for February have gotten leaked. The leak comes from Dealabs user billbil-kun, who has accurately leaked the monthly games from the service for over a year. February’s games will include titles such as OlliOlli World for PS4 and PS5, Mafia Definitive Edition for PS4, Destiny 2:...
IGN
Gungrave G.O.R.E - Official 'The Wolf is Coming': Bunji Update Trailer
Bunji (The Wolf) is now playable across all stages in Gungrave G.O.R.E. The character comes as part of the third-person action shooter game's latest update, and you can check him out in action in this new trailer.
IGN
Trout Mountain Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Trout Mountain, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
Dead Space Remake Performance Review PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Steam Deck vs PC
Blog roll summary: Dead Space remake has landed on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and even the Steam Deck! With the Dead Space remake embargo now up we can bring you all the gory details of just how EA Motive have reimagined this modern horror classic. Powered by the Frostbite engine and sporting dual modes with Ray tracing, 60fps, enhanced effects, improved lighting and even more, we wanted to see how the all platforms handle the game . So how does the Steam Deck or Xbox Series S handle this current generation title and how well does it scale on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X? Buckle up for the Coup de grace on those specs.
IGN
The Barleycorn Plains Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in The Barleycorn Plains, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
Dead Space: How to Get the Secret Ending
Dead Space has an alternate ending that you can only get in new game plus after collecting 12 marker fragments. Here's what happens and how you do it.
IGN
How to Get Isaac's Level 6 Suit
This page will guide you through acquiring Isaac's Level 6 Rig in the Dead Space Remake, including how to find the schematic and how much it costs to purchase. Acquiring a rig will boost your health and inventory space, allowing you to carry more items with you and sustain more hits from necromorphs.
IGN
Superfuse - Official Technomancer Teaser Trailer
Meet the Technomancer and see this Enforcer in action in this latest teaser for Superfuse, the upcoming hack-and-slash action RPG, available in Early Access on January 31, 2023. The Technomancer is one of three Enforcers for Early Access. A feisty tech genius, the Technomancer has the ability to bend metal...
IGN
nOS is a New Switch App That Turns the Console Into a Mini Tablet
The Nintendo Switch has notably less customization features and apps than its Nintendo handheld predecessors — themes aren't customizable beyond two simple colors, users can't rearrange their home screens, and it lacks a note-taking feature like the 3DS' Game Notes app. But today, indie developer and publisher RedDeerGames released...
IGN
The Last of Us Show Creators Explain Why They Made Big Changes to Bill and Frank's Story
Warning: The below contains full spoilers for Episode 3 of The Last of Us, which aired on HBO on Jan. 29. If you're not caught up, check out our spoiler-free review of the first first season here. The third episode of HBO's The Last of Us marked its biggest deviation...
IGN
Pulse Rifle
You will acquire the Pulse Rifle from an injured soldier by the Medical Tram during Chapter 2, Intensive Care. It has been slightly modified since the original 2008 version of the game, but it's still not an extremely powerful weapon. It fires in a spray pattern compared to the more precise Plasma Cutter. Its alternate fire allows you to shoot a proximity grenade, which is incredibly helpful against groups of enemies. It has three Special Abilities: Kinetic Autoloader (SP1), P.C.S.I. Custom Magazine (SP2), and High-Yield Grenades (SP3).
IGN
The Watergarden Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in The Watergarden, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
What Dead Space Gets Right That The Callisto Protocol Got Wrong
You know how it is – you go years without a sci-fi survival horror game set in the distant depths of space, and then two arrive in consecutive months. The first, The Callisto Protocol, a spiritual successor to the Dead Space series helmed by Dead Space creator Glen Schofield and reportedly endowed with a monster development budget, released this past December with notable performance issues and ultimately failed to hit its sales targets. The second, a remake of the original 2008 Dead Space crafted with considerable care and creativity by Motive Studio, arrived this past week and managed to outdo the original in almost every way. Earlier in 2022, Schofield was quoted as being “kind of bummed” about not having any involvement in remaking the seminal survival horror game that put his name on the map. One can only wonder how he’s feeling now.
IGN
Chapter 13 - Heroes of the Oasis
This page of IGN's Fire Emblem: Engage wiki guide contains a walkthrough of Chapter 13 - Heroes of the Oasis. This walkthrough will take you through all the new unlockables, Characters, Emblems, Facilities, Weapons, etc. that you can find in this chapter. We have explanations for all the new mechanics as well as recommendations and strategies for choosing the best combinations of Characters, Emblems, and Weapons to give you the best advantage in that chapter's battle.
IGN
Dead Space Wiki Guide
You can find the Ripper next to a body when you're on your way to refuel the Engines in the Engineering Deck during Chapter 3, Course Correction. The Ripper is a rotary saw, which means you will need to get up close and personal to do any real damage. You can also shoot blades that will ricochet off the walls. The Ripper comes with one Special Ability: Angled Launcher (SP1).
Comments / 0