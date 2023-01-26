ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bass, Krekorian, Jewish Groups Condemn Anti-Armenian Hatred

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, L.A. City Council President Paul Krekorian and several prominent Jewish organizations joined the chorus of condemnation and anger after anonymous flyers calling to “wipe out Armenia from the world map” appeared in various parts of Beverly Hills and Los Angeles over the weekend.
