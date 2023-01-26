ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs

By Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BhA3O_0kSVugrW00

Jan 21, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) prior to an AFC divisional round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Newport Plain Talk

Eagles await as Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes lift Chiefs back to Super Bowl

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs return to the Super Bowl for the third time in four years, and the Philadelphia Eagles will be there waiting. The Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals to claim the AFC Championship and set up a showdown in Arizona in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 with the Eagles, who fired Reid in 2012 after 14 seasons with the franchise. "Here we come, Philly,"...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Newport Plain Talk

Reports: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (back) to play vs. Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is expected to suit up for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals, multiple media outlets reported. Kelce is listed as questionable to play in the AFC title game after being a late addition to the injury report on Friday due to back spasms. Kelce recorded 14 catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns in the Chiefs' 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 21. One of those scoring strikes came from Patrick Mahomes, who is expected to start versus the Bengals. Mahomes participated in practice this week despite sustaining a right ankle injury against the Jaguars. The Chiefs listed wide receivers Mecole Hardman (pelvis) and Justin Watson (illness) as questionable. --Field Level Media
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Newport Plain Talk

NFC Championship Game: 49ers-Eagles Preview, Props, Prediction

Brock Purdy emerged out of nowhere to become just the third rookie quarterback in NFL history to win his first two postseason starts. However, a bigger prize looms on the horizon when the San Francisco 49ers play in the NFC Championship Game for the third time in four seasons, visiting the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Purdy will be striving to lead the second-seeded 49ers to their second Super Bowl appearance...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Newport Plain Talk

Super Bowl-bound Eagles crush QB-challenged 49ers

Miles Sanders rushed for two touchdowns, Haason Reddick delivered a huge performance and the Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl after posting a 31-7 victory over the visiting San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Jalen Hurts passed for 121 yards and rushed for a touchdown as the top-seeded Eagles advanced to their first Super Bowl in five years and fourth overall. Boston Scott tacked on a rushing score while Reddick had two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Newport Plain Talk

Futures faves: Preseason longshots Jalen Hurts, Eagles top Super Bowl futures board

Hours before the first snap of the preseason in August, the odds on futures bets for Jalen Hurts as Super Bowl MVP and the Philadelphia Eagles claiming the Lombardi Trophy were astronomical. Entering Championship Sunday in the NFL, Hurts and the Eagles are the favorites for those limited-life futures. BetMGM lists Hurts at +300 for Super Bowl MVP, ahead of Patrick Mahomes (+325) of the Chiefs, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Newport Plain Talk

Report: Chargers QB Justin Herbert recovering from shoulder surgery

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent surgery to repair the labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, NFL Network reported Sunday. The surgery took place Wednesday, and he is expected to be recovered in time to take part in the offseason program. Behind Herbert, the Chargers reached the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season. They lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 31-30, in the AFC wild-card round on Jan....
The Newport Plain Talk

Report: Tua Tagovailoa still in protocol, to miss Pro Bowl

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and will miss next week's Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, ESPN reported Friday. Tagovailoa continues to meet with multiple doctors and specialists and there have been no setbacks regarding his long-term health, per the report. He made the Pro Bowl roster as a first alternate with both Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes playing in Sunday's AFC...
The Newport Plain Talk

Report: Dolphins not expected to pursue Tom Brady

The Miami Dolphins are not expected to pursue Tom Brady should the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback opt to return for a 24th NFL season, ESPN reported on Sunday. Per the report, the Dolphins are committed to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and pleased with his development under head coach Mike McDaniel. Brady, who will turn 46 in August, stands to become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the league...
The Newport Plain Talk

49ers QB woes continue as Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson both injured

The San Francisco 49ers season-long succession of quarterback injuries continued Sunday in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Starter Brock Purdy left the game in the first quarter with a right elbow injury but was forced to return in the second half when backup Josh Johnson was knocked out action with a possible head injury. The 49ers listed Purdy as questionable to return. Johnson was shoved to the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Newport Plain Talk

Report: Rams to name Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams are hiring former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to the same position, NFL Network reported Friday. LaFleur effectively replaces Liam Coen, who returned to Kentucky as that school's offensive coordinator. LaFleur spent the last two seasons with the Jets after previously serving as the San Francisco 49ers' passing game coordinator from 2017-20. He also worked as an offensive assistant with the Atlanta Falcons in...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Newport Plain Talk

Bills S Damar Hamlin makes first public comments since cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first public comments since going into cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, taking time to offer thanks for the outpouring of support he has received over the past month. "I think it was important for me to wait and speak publicly at the right time, as it was a lot to process within my own self, mentally, physically, even spiritually," Hamlin said in the video. "But I can't tell you how...
BUFFALO, NY
The Newport Plain Talk

Syndication: The Record

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur on the sidelines in the second half as the New England Patriots defeated the NY Jets 25-6 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on September 19, 2021. The New England Patriots Came To Play The Ny Jets At Metlife Stadium In East Rutherford Nj On September 19 2021
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy