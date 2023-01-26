Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Thursday's Celtics-Knicks Showdown

The Boston Celtics are looking to break out of a mini funk Thursday night.

The Celtics will welcome the New York Knicks to TD Garden for an Atlantic Division clash with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Boston enters the showdown losers of each of its last two games -- including a heartbreaking 98-95 defeat at the hands of the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

Although Boston has lost two straight games, the squad has been extremely shorthanded. The Celtics were without the services of Marcus Smart, Al Horford, Jaylen Brown, and Malcolm Brogdon against the Heat. Boston is expected to be more healthy Thursday night but still will miss Smart as he deals with an ankle sprain.

New York enters the tilt after winning its last contest Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers but has dropped four of its last five games.

Here are three intriguing prop bets from Sports Illustrated Sportsbook to consider ahead of Thursday's Celtics-Knicks matchup:

Jayson Tatum Over 30.5 Points Scored (-111)

The young Boston star has been in the zone offensively of late. Tatum has scored 31 points or more in four of his last five games played -- including an eye-popping 51-point performance against the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 16.

If you were to place a $111 wager down and Tatum was to score 31 points or more Thursday night against the Knicks, the payout would be $100.

Jalen Brunson Under 23.5 Points Scored (-133)

Brunson has failed to top 23 points in each of his last three games played and has a tough matchup ahead of him Thursday night against Boston even with Smart unable to play. The Celtics' defense has taken a major step forward and with Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon both expected to play Thursday, Brunson may have a tough time scoring.

If you were to place a $133 wager down on Brunson to score fewer than 24 points and it hits, the payout would be $100.

Total Points Scored Under 221.5 (-110)

Boston has failed to combine with its opponents to top 222 total points scored in each of its last three games and that trend may continue Thursday night. The Celtics' lineup will look more typical against the Knicks, but Boston still is banged up so it may not be at full strength.

A low-scoring, the defensive affair may be likely Thursday. If you were to place a $110 wager down and the Celtics and Knicks combine to score fewer than 222 points, the payout would be $100.

