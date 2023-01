SS Carlos Colmenarez (5’10” 170, 19 in 2023) Carlos Colmenarez came off his first year stateside playing in the Florida Complex League posting a .254/.379/.381 linea nd 120 wRC+. He put up a 11.1% walk rate and 26.8% strikeout rate. He hit one homer and stole 13 bases in 153 plate appearances. He’s expected to stay at shortstop as he matures and be able to improve game power.

