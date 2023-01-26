ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

2 Shelby County deputies placed on leave following Tyre Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of duty, Sheriff Floyd Bonner says. The decision comes in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death. Sheriff Bonner says he saw the footage for the first time Friday evening, and made the decision to launch an investigation into the deputies.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Tyre Nichols’ family receives over $500K in donations on GoFundMe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tyre Nichol’s mother created a GoFundMe account on Jan. 27 for his memorial service. In less than 24 hours 16,600 people donated to the family receiving $504,344 in donations. RowVaughn Wells, Tyre’s mother, asks for support on the GoFundMe site. “This fundraiser will help...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy