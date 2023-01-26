Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Northville HeraldWilmington, DE
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern ShoreKatie CherrixMaryland State
Cape Gazette
International jazz sensation to play The Room at Cedar Grove Feb. 5
In the upper echelon of jazz musicians, Joe Baione stands out. He plays the vibraphone, a percussion instrument with tuned metal bars, and he is a recognized music educator who studied jazz performance at the University of Maryland. Baione will bring his vibraphones to perform at 5 p.m., Sunday, Feb....
oceancity.com
Northside Park on a Windy Winter’s Day
We all know and love Northside Park for many things, including Sundaes in the Park each Sunday evening during the summer months, with its live music, and ice cream to indulge in, while sitting on your blanket relaxing! Winterfest of Lights is of course a stunning December event, a dazzling display of thousands of lights distributed throughout the park, creating a winter wonderland for the young and old. But next time you are in town, take a quiet walk through the park and see the natural beauty of this North Ocean City gem. There’s walking paths and spectacular views of the bay. There’s wild life to see including herons and egrets, and it truly does give you the feeling of getting away from it all. Isn’t that what Ocean City is all about?
New Ocean City Running Festival coming this fall
Looking for a new place to run in Maryland this year? A local sports company is launching an Ocean City Running Festival, coming this fall to the waterfront.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Art League Jewelry Trunk Show set Feb. 11
The Rehoboth Art League will host its 6th Annual Jewelry Trunk Show from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11. Free and open to the public, the show features handcrafted jewelry that will be on display and available for purchase in the galleries at the league’s historic Henlopen Acres campus.
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: Taco Reho
REHOBOTH BEACH, De.– From their food truck days to their first brick and mortar Taco Reho in Rehoboth Beach has had a large fan base from the start. The Foodie Team was able to try a bit of what keeps hungry customers coming for more in this week’s Foodie Friday!
Cape Gazette
Ryan Lehmann overcomes challenges and lands on his feet
It’s often said that resilience is key for a successful leader or business owner. That’s certainly the case with Ryan Lehmann, owner of Backyard Works in Harbeson. Ryan has seen his life path altered a number of times, yet he has always found a way to overcome those challenges and land on his feet.
Cape Gazette
Perch reign supreme this time of year
At the risk of bringing about the worst snowstorm since 1888, I will mention the winter has been very mild so far. My daffodils are popping up, and we are seeing daytime highs in the upper 50s. Most of us, myself included, have our boats under wraps, and truth be...
WBOC
A New Community Center Could Be in Berlins Future
BERLIN, Md. -- There are plans in place for a new community center in Berlin, if the town comes up with a way to pay for it. The price tag of the project is unknown at this point, but town leaders do have a unique idea to build some bank roll.
Cape Gazette
Lewes, Rehoboth elementaries earn accolades
Lewes and Rehoboth elementaries were recognized by Secretary of Education Mark Holodick Jan. 20 for their students’ growth and progress toward English language proficiency. Lewes Elementary was named a Recognition School, Holodick said, and presented to administrators an $8,000 award to go toward academic programming, a certificate and a banner to hang in the building.
WMDT.com
‘It’s very community oriented:’ Local brewery hosts chili cook-off supporting Delmar High School’s baseball team
DELMAR, Del. – In Delmar, the power of chili brought the community of Delmar together all in support of the Delmar High School baseball team. Loakal Branch Brewing Company hosted a chili cook off event Saturday. With a $5 dollar donation, attendees got the chance to try over 11...
Cape Gazette
Ruddo Golf Invitational nets $15K for Beebe oncology
The Michael A. Ruddo Foundation recently presented Beebe Medical Foundation with a check for $15,000 from the proceeds of the Michael A. Ruddo Golf Invitational held May 6. This annual tournament is held on the Friday before Mother’s Day at the Ocean City Golf Club in Berlin, Md. The...
kentuckytoday.com
Big dreams: Painter decides to buy aging Maryland lighthouse
BALTIMORE (AP) — To call it a fixer-upper would be generous. There’s no running water, no heat, no electricity. Once one gets past the romance of buying a historic Chesapeake Bay lighthouse, there’s lead paint, asbestos and toxic benzene. Vandals broke down the door and seabirds died inside. Oh, it sits in about 18-feet of water within a U.S. Navy testing site called a “danger zone.”
The Dispatch
SHA Reviewing Traffic Study Of Berlin Intersection
BERLIN – While a new signal has improved traffic safety at one Berlin intersection, there’s a chance changes could be coming to another problem spot. With a new light at the intersection of Route 113 and South Main Street now operational, Sen. Mary Beth Carozza this week said Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) officials had recently conducted a traffic study at the Route 50/Route 818 intersection and are now reviewing its findings.
delawarebusinessnow.com
First State Manufacturing building in Milford sold
Owners of the Salisbury, MD-based construction and development firm Gillis Gilkerson purchased an industrial building in Milford. “The principals of Gillis Gilkerson’s development team purchased this building with intent to lease it fully in the coming months,” stated George Merritt, an advisor for NAI Coastal, a real estate affiliate of Gillis Gilkerson.
Ocean City Today
Recognizing former OCVFC Chief Steger, Sr.
(Jan. 27, 2023) This week we recognize Past Chief Roger A. Steger Sr. Chief Steger represents one of the many families that for generations have provided service to the community through their commitment to our volunteer fire company. His father, William A. “Pop” Steger Sr., held the office of president...
WMDT.com
ChristianaCare opens new primary care facility in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – ChristianaCare has opened a new primary care facility to help residents in Rehoboth Beach. The office will offer care to ages 18 and up. They specialize in longer appointments to get to know patients better. Also, in the same location there will be ChristianaCare My65+ tailored to adults over 65, which will provide medication management, nutritional guidance, and specialist coordination.
chestertownspy.org
Three Nurse Practitioners Join UM Shore Medical Group – Primary Care
University of Maryland Shore Medical Group (UM SMG) – Primary Care recently welcomed three new nurse practitioners. Kathryn Wilson, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C and Melissa Wood, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C joined the Easton practice. Ashley Schreppel, MSN, CRNP, FNP-B, FNP-BC joined the Denton practice. All three providers are natives to the Eastern Shore.
WBOC
Steps Being Taken to Protect People Crossing Coastal Highway in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The resort town is ramping up their "Walk Smart" campaign that was first launched in 2019. It encourages people to use crosswalks, and do so at the right time. This summer, "Walk Smart" ads will be placed on 12 buses, billboards and possibly even a banner...
