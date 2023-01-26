Browning man sentenced to two years in prison for assault on Blackfeet Indian Reservation

Read full article on original website
Blackfeet Family Services removes children from shelter overseen by Heart Butte superintendent
HEART BUTTE — Blackfeet Child and Family Services removed 11 children from a shelter Thursday on Heart Butte School District property overseen by Mike Tatsey, who is under scrutiny as superintendent for the district. The Feather Woman Healing Lodge is a short-term group shelter for K-12 students. Tribal officials appeared to be shuttering operations at […] The post Blackfeet Family Services removes children from shelter overseen by Heart Butte superintendent appeared first on Daily Montanan.
montanarightnow.com
Columbia Falls police trying to ID theft suspect
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Columbia Falls Police Department is trying to identify a theft suspect. CFPD asked on social media anyone who can help identify the suspect to call them at 406-892-3234, option 1 for dispatch and reference case #2023-456.
montanarightnow.com
Blackfeet Fish and Wildlife Department looking for information after elk found dumped and wasted
BROWNING, Mont. - More information is being sought after an elk was found dumped and wasted. The Blackfeet Fish and Wildlife Department is asking anyone with information to reach out and provide some answers. You can call these numbers to report information and remain anonymous:. Police Department- (406) 338-7566. Game...
NBCMontana
Multiple-vehicle crash cleared on Highway 2
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hungry Horse Volunteer Fire Department and Montana Highway Patrol responded to a semi accident on Highway 2 near Hungry Horse Friday morning. Officials report the scene was clear and traffic was flowing again by 3 p.m. According to the Montana Department of Transportation, both lanes...
montanarightnow.com
Flathead Co. Commissioners encourage community to reject things that ‘empower’ the homeless
KALISPELL, Mont. - Flathead community members were asked to reject things that “empower the homeless lifestyle,” in a letter sent by county commissioners last Thursday. In a letter sent to Flathead County residents, the Flathead County Board of Commissioners said they are addressing complaints of an increasing homeless population.
mtpr.org
Gianforte trumpets economic growth; Democrats focus on the housing crisis
In his State of the State Address, Gov. Gianforte said Montana's economy is coming up roses, but Democrats found plenty of dandelions. And Flathead County commissioners have drawn widespread criticism for their views of the county's homeless population. Capitol Talk is MTPR's weekly legislative news and analysis program. MTPR's Sally...
Fairfield Sun Times
Poor road conditions, multiple crashes reported in Glacier County Friday
BROWNING, Mont. - Poor road conditions in Glacier County Friday are making travel difficult. Glacier Country Disaster and Emergency Preparedness is reporting multiple crashes on US-2. Both lanes are being impacted by crashes as of Friday afternoon, the Montana Department of Transportation reports. Snow covered roads are being reported on...
Fairfield Sun Times
Heart Butte and Dutton/Brady games Friday canceled
HEART BUTTE, Mont. - The basketball games between Heart Butte and Dutton/Brady Friday have been canceled. The games will not be rescheduled, according to Athletic Director, Corey Morgan Jr.
