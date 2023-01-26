ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

fox9.com

Justice for Tyre Nichols: Full press conference from Saturday Jan. 28

Minnesota Police reform advocates held a press conference Saturday following the release of the video showing the Memphis police beating that led to the death of Tyre Nichols and second-degree murder charges for all five of the officers involved. They are pushing for the Minnesota legislature to push bills addressing police reform and accountability.
MEMPHIS, TN
fox9.com

Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger defense receives hundreds of documents from prosecutors

Washington judge unseals search warrant of Idaho murders suspect's apartment. A Washington judge unsealed the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students. These critical documents reveal what investigators hoped to find in his apartment and office. Latah County prosecutors turned over hundreds...
MOSCOW, ID
fox9.com

Teenager shot in neck near community center in St. Paul: Police

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul Police say a 15-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot Friday evening. The St. Paul Police Department said the shooting happened at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Conway Avenue and Pederson Street near the community center. Officers were dispatched...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

SUV loses front tire during police chase in downtown St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Traffic cameras captured the moments as a driver weaved in and out of traffic along East 7th Street in downtown St. Paul before losing a tire during a police chase on Sunday afternoon. The chase appears to have started in the northeast Twin Cities...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota Winter Weather: An Icy Friday commute

(FOX 9) - Some overnight snow is making for an icy commute Friday morning. Friday will actually get off to a warm start as some warmer air moves in from the west. However, it won't last long. Late Friday the wind will pick up, and it will bring much colder...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

FOX 9 at the St. Paul Winter Carnival

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - FOX 9 is hosting a live special on Feb. 2 from the St. Paul Winter Carnival, which began in 1886 and is the oldest winter festival in the United States. Randy Meier and Kelcey Carlson will be on the anchor desk in Rice Park,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby returns to Excelsior Feb. 4

EXCELSIOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby returns to Excelsior and surrounding communities in February. More than 30 sled dog teams will race 40 miles around Lake Minnetonka competing for a $40,000 purse. The race will start and end on Water Street in downtown Excelsior, where there will be plenty of festivities all weekend long.
EXCELSIOR, MN
fox9.com

Embracing Winter: Minnesotans don't let frigid temps keep them inside

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After spoiling us with above-average temperatures for several weeks, Mother Nature's mood changed on Saturday. This week, the Twin Cities has dipped down to single-digit temperatures for the first time since Jan. 9. Organizers at St. Paul's winter carnival did not let that stop them from...
SAINT PAUL, MN

