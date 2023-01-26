Read full article on original website
Murdaugh Trial: Jurors hear Alex Murdaugh's first police interview after murders
Prominent South Carolina attorney, Alex Murdaugh, has been charged with murdering his wife and son. Today, jurors heard his first interview after the murders of his wife and son.
Justice for Tyre Nichols: Full press conference from Saturday Jan. 28
Minnesota Police reform advocates held a press conference Saturday following the release of the video showing the Memphis police beating that led to the death of Tyre Nichols and second-degree murder charges for all five of the officers involved. They are pushing for the Minnesota legislature to push bills addressing police reform and accountability.
Nicholas Firkus trial: Opening statements Friday for man accused of killing wife in 2010
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Opening statements in the trial of Nicholas Firkus, who is accused of fatally shooting his wife in 2010, are expected to begin Friday afternoon. Firkus, who is charged with first-degree murder in 2021, claimed his wife, Heidi Firkus, was killed in a home invasion in the early morning hours of April 25, 2010.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger defense receives hundreds of documents from prosecutors
Washington judge unseals search warrant of Idaho murders suspect's apartment. A Washington judge unsealed the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students. These critical documents reveal what investigators hoped to find in his apartment and office. Latah County prosecutors turned over hundreds...
Man shot in both feet after interrupting suspected car break-in: St. Paul police
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man in St. Paul was shot twice while interrupting a suspected break-in on Friday night. The St. Paul Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Duluth Street at 9:45 p.m. for a report of a person shot. Officers arrived...
Tyre Nichols murder: Activists rally at Minnesota Governor's Residence
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Activists took to the streets in St. Paul demanding more police accountability as waves of reaction continue to be felt after the murder of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Body camera video released on Friday showed Nichols' brutal beating at the hands of police officers....
Teenager shot in neck near community center in St. Paul: Police
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul Police say a 15-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot Friday evening. The St. Paul Police Department said the shooting happened at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Conway Avenue and Pederson Street near the community center. Officers were dispatched...
Tyre Nichols: Twin Cities community leaders respond to video: 'Heartbroken. Sad. Disturbing’
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The videos of Tyre Nichols' beating and arrest have prompted a range of emotions across the country and here in Minnesota. Fox 9 spoke to a couple of community leaders about their reactions to what they saw. "Heartbroken. Sad. Disturbing. That in 2023, we are still...
Tyre Nichols: Twin Cities police prepare for possible unrest following release of video
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The City of Minneapolis has joined two other local municipalities — Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center — in issuing statements and announcing emergency plans in preparation for the release Friday evening of the video showing the Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols, which led to murder chargers for the five officers involved.
SUV loses front tire during police chase in downtown St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Traffic cameras captured the moments as a driver weaved in and out of traffic along East 7th Street in downtown St. Paul before losing a tire during a police chase on Sunday afternoon. The chase appears to have started in the northeast Twin Cities...
St. Paul Public Schools and University of St. Thomas team up for education
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul Public School (SPPS) and the University of St. Thomas (UST) are teaming up to create a collaborative learning school to help future teachers and students. Maxfield Elementary in St. Paul will partner with the UST to prepare future teachers by incorporating best...
Minnesota weather: Wind chills push lower Monday morning, creating dangerous conditions
Increasing winds overnight will create some bitterly cold and dangerous wind chills for Monday morning. A wind chill advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. on Monday for much of the state including the Twin Cities.
Fox 9's Ian Leonard takes the Polar Plunge for the Special Olympics Minnesota
FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard joined 1,000 other brave Minnesotans Saturday who jumped into White Bear Lake and raised over $200,000 for Special Olympics Minnesota. Got to www.plungemn.org to register for an upcoming plunge.
Minnesota Winter Weather: An Icy Friday commute
(FOX 9) - Some overnight snow is making for an icy commute Friday morning. Friday will actually get off to a warm start as some warmer air moves in from the west. However, it won't last long. Late Friday the wind will pick up, and it will bring much colder...
Minnesota Weather: Wind Chill Advisory is in place for most of the state until Sunday morning
We stay cold for the remainder of the weekend with highs on Sunday barely making it above 0°F and wind chills staying well below zero all day long. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for most of the state until Sunday morning. A Wind Chill Warning goes into effect Sunday night for far NW MN because it is expected to feel like -40 to -45.
FOX 9 at the St. Paul Winter Carnival
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - FOX 9 is hosting a live special on Feb. 2 from the St. Paul Winter Carnival, which began in 1886 and is the oldest winter festival in the United States. Randy Meier and Kelcey Carlson will be on the anchor desk in Rice Park,...
Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby returns to Excelsior Feb. 4
EXCELSIOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby returns to Excelsior and surrounding communities in February. More than 30 sled dog teams will race 40 miles around Lake Minnetonka competing for a $40,000 purse. The race will start and end on Water Street in downtown Excelsior, where there will be plenty of festivities all weekend long.
Embracing Winter: Minnesotans don't let frigid temps keep them inside
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After spoiling us with above-average temperatures for several weeks, Mother Nature's mood changed on Saturday. This week, the Twin Cities has dipped down to single-digit temperatures for the first time since Jan. 9. Organizers at St. Paul's winter carnival did not let that stop them from...
Sunday forecast: Freezing temperatures and wind chill advisory
Most of Minnesota is under a wind chill advisory or warning with feels like temperatures between -20 and -40 degrees across the state. Sunday will be sunny with a high of around 5 degrees.
Minnesota weather: Wind chill advisory for Sunday; even colder on Monday
(FOX 9) - The frigid temperatures are sticking around as wind chill advisories are issued for most of the state on Sunday. The end of the weekend will be frigid. Saturday topped out at 7 degrees, but most of Minnesota will wake up to sub-zero temperatures on Sunday. Counties in...
