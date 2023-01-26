Read full article on original website
Flathead Beacon
UPDATE: Man Charged in Fatal Whitefish Shooting
A 32-year-old Whitefish man remains in jail on a homicide charge after an early Tuesday morning shooting at an apartment complex in Whitefish that left another man dead following an altercation over loud noise levels. Steven Justin Hedrick was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on Jan. 24 on...
Fairfield Sun Times
Blackfeet Fish and Wildlife Department looking for information after elk found dumped and wasted
BROWNING, Mont. - More information is being sought after an elk was found dumped and wasted. The Blackfeet Fish and Wildlife Department is asking anyone with information to reach out and provide some answers. You can call these numbers to report information and remain anonymous:. Police Department- (406) 338-7566. Game...
Man arrested following fatal shooting in Whitefish
A man is behind bars following a fatal shooting that happened at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday in Whitefish.
NBCMontana
Suspect arrested for homicide after shooting
WHITEFISH, Mont. — Steven Justin Hedrick, 32, was arrested by Whitefish police on a deliberate homicide charge after officers responded to a report of a single gunshot and found a deceased male at the scene. The following was sent out by Whitefish Police Department:. On January 24, 2023, at...
Fairfield Sun Times
Poor road conditions, multiple crashes reported in Glacier County Friday
BROWNING, Mont. - Poor road conditions in Glacier County Friday are making travel difficult. Glacier Country Disaster and Emergency Preparedness is reporting multiple crashes on US-2. Both lanes are being impacted by crashes as of Friday afternoon, the Montana Department of Transportation reports. Snow covered roads are being reported on...
KULR8
Flathead Co. Commissioners encourage community to reject things that ‘empower’ the homeless
KALISPELL, Mont. - Flathead community members were asked to reject things that “empower the homeless lifestyle,” in a letter sent by county commissioners last Thursday. In a letter sent to Flathead County residents, the Flathead County Board of Commissioners said they are addressing complaints of an increasing homeless population.
Char-Koosta News
Armani Israel Charlo-Old Person
RONAN — Armani Israel Charlo-Old Person was born January 13, 2023 at the St. Luke Community Healthcare New Beginnings Birth Center. He weighed 8 lbs. 3 oz. Parents are Ezekiel and Rayona of Arlee. Paternal grandparents are Armin Matt and Genesis Old Person. Maternal grandparents are Katrina Joseph, Amanda...
