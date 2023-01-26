ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurgen Klopp has announced the news all Liverpool fans feared.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Virgil Van Dijk and attacking duo Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino will all be out for a ‘couple’ more weeks. The German boss, who spoke to the media ahead of the Reds’ FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, has admitted that the club will continue to be without the three first-team players.
Gut Feelings: Manchester City v Arsenal FC

Manchester City and Arsenal FC are set to kick it off in the FA Cup Fourth Round. The top two clubs in the Premier League will meet for the first time this season and both clubs will be looking to set the tone for their two remaining league matches. We have gathered the City Collective to give their predictions for the cup tie at the Etihad.
Nathan Jones hoping to keep Southampton progressing in FA Cup

Southampton boss Nathan Jones has challenged his squad to take another step forward by continuing their FA Cup run alongside the battle for Premier League survival.The Saints were edged out by Newcastle 1-0 at home on Tuesday night in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.There has been little turnaround for Jones to ready the squad ahead of Saturday’s visit of Sky Bet Championship side Blackpool, which will be a first game in charge for new manager Mick McCarthy.After pulling themselves back into the fight to stay in the top flight following the World Cup break, Jones has set...
Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Reading

For this weekend's FA Cup predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Krept, from rap duo Krept & Konan. Reading boss Paul Ince won the FA Cup twice with Manchester United but I don't think his return to Old Trafford will have a happy ending. United boss Erik ten Hag is...
Son Heung-min brace fires Tottenham past Preston and into FA Cup fifth round

Record-chasing Harry Kane was limited to a watching brief as Son Heung-min fired Tottenham into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 3-0 victory at Preston in a battle of the lilywhites.Kane recovered from a midweek illness to take his place on the bench and was hoping for an opportunity to move clear of Jimmy Greaves’ all-time scoring record for the club, having matched his tally of 266 with the winner at Fulham on Monday.But, although this was not always an easy night for Spurs against a side 26 places below them in the pyramid, the England captain...
Report – Manchester United keen on Juventus attacker

As Juventus risks missing out on a place in the top four, some of their best men must show remarkable loyalty to remain at the Allianz Stadium. The Bianconeri have just lost 15 points, which puts them in a tough position to qualify for the UCL next season. Max Allegri...
Man Utd captain Maguire: Rashford will be frustrated

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has suggested that striker Marcus Rashford would not have been too pleased at missing out on a club record. Rashford was taken off in the 3-1 win over Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday, having failed to score in the game. If Rashford had...
