Record-chasing Harry Kane was limited to a watching brief as Son Heung-min fired Tottenham into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 3-0 victory at Preston in a battle of the lilywhites.Kane recovered from a midweek illness to take his place on the bench and was hoping for an opportunity to move clear of Jimmy Greaves’ all-time scoring record for the club, having matched his tally of 266 with the winner at Fulham on Monday.But, although this was not always an easy night for Spurs against a side 26 places below them in the pyramid, the England captain...

1 DAY AGO