ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Ambyr Childers’ restraining order against Randall Emmett dismissed

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LRP1Q_0kSVps6N00

Ambyr Childers’ restraining order against her ex-husband, Randall Emmett, has been dismissed, Page Six has exclusively learned.

“As stated on the record in court this morning by attorney Heather Patrick, Ambyr and Randall have settled their differences, and Ambyr’s request for a restraining order has been dismissed,” a rep for Emmett tells Page Six.

“Randall is glad this matter is resolved and behind him,” the spokesperson adds.

Court documents obtained by Page Six also confirm that all temporary restraining orders have been “dissolved.” The case has been dismissed without prejudice, meaning Childers could open it back up in the future.

The agreement comes one day after Page Six broke the news that the former couple, who share 50/50 custody of daughters London, 12, and Rylee, 9, were “working on a settlement” after a judge granted the “You” actress a restraining order against the film producer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15zukP_0kSVps6N00
“Randall is glad this matter is resolved and behind him,” a rep for the producer tells Page Six.
ambyrchilders_official/Instagram

Childers, 34, has been on a quest for sole legal and physical custody of the kids and went so far as to claim Emmett, 51, was under investigation by the FBI for alleged pedophilia .

The “Midnight in the Switchgrass” producer vehemently denied the allegation, telling us earlier this month, “I am not being investigated by the FBI nor anyone else, and the notion that I am is beyond absurd.”

His statement continued, “Anyone can say whatever they want in a pleading; that doesn’t make it true. There is zero evidence that I’m being investigated for anything, and we still share 50/50 custody of our children. I am shocked and in utter disbelief that Ambyr would even hint at something so disgusting and untrue.”

The FBI told Page Six that it could neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation into Emmett.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1laodw_0kSVps6N00
The case was dismissed without prejudice.
WireImage

Emmett also took to Instagram to film a lengthy denial in which he said the “lies have been stretched so far.”

The “Irishman” producer is also in a custody battle with his ex-fiancée Lala Kent over their 1-year-old daughter, Ocean.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Lala Kent sobs over Randall Emmett accusations in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ trailer

Lala Kent sobs to Lisa Vanderpump about accusations against her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett, during the upcoming season of “Vanderpump Rules.” “What’s happening with Randall?” the restauranteur, 62, asks her distraught employee in Bravo’s newly released trailer for Season 10. “I wanna know why people are accusing him of the things they’re accusing him of,” Kent, 32, responds through tears. Though Kent — who shares 1-year-old daughter Ocean with the movie producer — did not elaborate on the allegations, Emmett has been accused in court documents of being at the center of an FBI investigation for “suspected child exploitation and pedophilia.” When news of the...
msn.com

'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Exes Gearing Up With Lawyers, Seeking Spousal Support From Father Of 18 As 'Everyone Takes Sides'

Sister Wives star Kody Brown's exes are allegedly seeking legal representation after three of his four marriages fizzled out, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. "They're arming up with lawyers to get back what they feel is rightfully theirs," insiders claimed, referring to his former flames Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown.
Page Six

Amy Robach straddles T.J. Holmes after ABC exit: See the PDA-packed pics

If T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were bothered by their joint departure from ABC, they certainly weren’t showing it on Friday. The former “GMA3” anchors, whose romance sparked an international media storm in late 2022, were photographed packing on the PDA in Los Angeles – hours after they both signed exit agreements with ABC. Robach, 49, was seen straddling Holmes, 45, as she jumped into his arms and wrapped her legs around his waist outside of a restaurant. The couple were all smiles as they held hands and locked lips in the California sunshine on the same day their ABC deals were “signed, executed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
bravotv.com

Joe Giudice Has a Message for His Daughters as Gia Shares More About His Life Today

The RHONJ dad also posted throwback photos of his kids: “Time flies.”. Get ready for all the tea on the Giudices. Gia Giudice isn’t just opening up about her own life today and her plans for the future, she’s also sharing an update on how her dad, Joe Giudice, is doing. As fans will recall, Joe is currently living and working in the Bahamas, and yes, now we have even more details on what his life looks like these days.
HollywoodLife

RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson Seemingly Blames Gina & Emily For The Show’s Bad Ratings (Exclusive)

Vicki Gunvalson is making a return to The Real Housewives of Orange County in Season 17, and she’s super excited for the “Tres Amigas” to be reunited. After a few years of some ups and downs — both on-camera and off — she, Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador are in a good spot again, and fans will see more of their shenanigans when the new season debuts later this year. But even though Vicki is happy to be back on the show, she isn’t a huge fan of her other co-stars.
Page Six

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes celebrate ABC exit with happy embrace in LA

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach appear to be thrilled following their departure from ABC. The ex-“GMA3” anchors-turned-lovers were spotted excitedly embracing each other after leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday, mere hours after they signed exit agreements with their former employer. Robach, 49, was photographed in photos obtained by the Daily Mail giving Holmes, 45, a hug with her legs wrapped around his waist as she held her up with his arms around her back. In other images, the two were seen laughing together, holding hands and sharing a kiss as they soaked in the LA sun. Holmes dressed casual for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown Shuts Down ‘Horrifying’ Rumor About Kody and Robyn Brown’s Daughter

Setting the record straight. Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown shut down a disturbing rumor about her father, Kody Brown, and Robyn Brown’s daughter. Gwendlyn, 21, shared a recap of the TLC show via her YouTube channel on Wednesday, January 11, where she answered questions from fans about her family. At one point, the reality star was asked about a photo circulating online that seemingly showed Kody, 53, “making out” with his stepdaughter Aurora.
Reality Tea

Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Discusses Feud With Katie Maloney; Says “The Vibes Are Definitely Off” In Season 10

We’re about to dive right back into the lukewarm and highly toxic waters of Vanderpump Rules. It seems like it’s been off the air for about 865 years, but absence makes the heart grow fonder. At least the cast hopes it does. Season 10 of Pump Rules will begin airing on February 8, 2023 and […] The post Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Discusses Feud With Katie Maloney; Says “The Vibes Are Definitely Off” In Season 10 appeared first on Reality Tea.
Popculture

Katie Holmes' Ex Emilio Vitolo Jr. Expecting First Baby With Girlfriend

Emilio Vitolo Jr., Katie Holmes' ex, is going to be a father. Page Six reported that Vitolo is expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Sammy Piccininni. This update comes nearly two years after Vitolo and Holmes broke up after less than a year of dating. Vitolo, who is a chef,...
Reality Tea

Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Which Real Housewife Has Refused To Be On Her Podcast

Once Teddi Mellencamp was fired from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, fans assumed she would just fade into obscurity. No such luck for us, though! Teddi turned her time as a housewife into another role – a podcaster covering Real Housewives. Along with fellow (previously) former housewife Tamra Judge, the two formed Two T’s In […] The post Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Which Real Housewife Has Refused To Be On Her Podcast appeared first on Reality Tea.
The Hollywood Gossip

Robyn Brown Bawls and Bellows: I've Been Cheated by All the Sister Wives!

Robyn Brown is not going to suffer in silence any longer. The only legal spouse of Kody Brown has long been considered his favorite spouse as well, with Christine admitting on the Sister Wives Season 17 premiere that this favoritism played a role in her decision to leave the family.
Page Six

‘Distractions’ T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach sign exit agreements with ABC after bombshell affair

ABC confirmed Friday that “distractions” T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are officially out at the network following their scandalous affair. Sources tell Page Six that the deal between the network and their “GMA3” anchors-turned-lovers was “signed, executed and done” by Friday afternoon. An ABC News spokesperson later confirmed the news in a statement: “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.” ABC News President Kim Godwin issued an all-staff email...
TheWrap

‘Real Housewives’ Star Lisa Barlow Has Mixed Feelings About Canceled Jen Shah Sitdown: ‘It’s Complicated’

TheWrap caught up with Lisa Barlow in Park City ahead of Wednesday’s “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reunion. The Queen of Sundance had plenty of thoughts about the Season 3 ender, where Barlow will appear alongside Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Heather Gay. One castmate that won’t be at the reunion is Jen Shah, who chose not to attend after being sentenced earlier this month to 6.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to defrauding hundreds of people via a telemarketing scheme.
Reality Tea

Summer House Star Lindsay Hubbard Congratulates Fiancé Carl Radke On Two Years Of Sobriety

We’ve all done a little celebrating lately, whether it’s the holidays, football teams winning, or Lisa Rinna getting fired. Normally reality television viewers aren’t on the receiving end of wholesome news, but today we get to switch it up a bit. Summer House premiered on Bravo back in 2017 and the show has had six pretty […] The post Summer House Star Lindsay Hubbard Congratulates Fiancé Carl Radke On Two Years Of Sobriety appeared first on Reality Tea.
Page Six

Page Six

171K+
Followers
20K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy