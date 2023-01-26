Ambyr Childers’ restraining order against Randall Emmett dismissed

Ambyr Childers’ restraining order against her ex-husband, Randall Emmett, has been dismissed, Page Six has exclusively learned.

“As stated on the record in court this morning by attorney Heather Patrick, Ambyr and Randall have settled their differences, and Ambyr’s request for a restraining order has been dismissed,” a rep for Emmett tells Page Six.

“Randall is glad this matter is resolved and behind him,” the spokesperson adds.

Court documents obtained by Page Six also confirm that all temporary restraining orders have been “dissolved.” The case has been dismissed without prejudice, meaning Childers could open it back up in the future.

The agreement comes one day after Page Six broke the news that the former couple, who share 50/50 custody of daughters London, 12, and Rylee, 9, were “working on a settlement” after a judge granted the “You” actress a restraining order against the film producer.

Childers, 34, has been on a quest for sole legal and physical custody of the kids and went so far as to claim Emmett, 51, was under investigation by the FBI for alleged pedophilia .

The “Midnight in the Switchgrass” producer vehemently denied the allegation, telling us earlier this month, “I am not being investigated by the FBI nor anyone else, and the notion that I am is beyond absurd.”

His statement continued, “Anyone can say whatever they want in a pleading; that doesn’t make it true. There is zero evidence that I’m being investigated for anything, and we still share 50/50 custody of our children. I am shocked and in utter disbelief that Ambyr would even hint at something so disgusting and untrue.”

The FBI told Page Six that it could neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation into Emmett.

Emmett also took to Instagram to film a lengthy denial in which he said the “lies have been stretched so far.”

The “Irishman” producer is also in a custody battle with his ex-fiancée Lala Kent over their 1-year-old daughter, Ocean.