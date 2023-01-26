ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Melissa Gorga thought Kyle Richards used Ozempic for body transformation

By Caroline Blair
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ft2DV_0kSVpqKv00

Melissa Gorga admitted that she also thought Kyle Richards used the diabetes-turned-weight-loss drug Ozempic to transform her body.

“I’m not gonna lie, when I first saw her, I was like, ‘Ooh she’s taking that stuff,'” Gorga, 43, said on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” on Thursday,

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star said she later changed her mind after Richards, 54, publicly denied using Ozempic last week .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cFMtx_0kSVpqKv00
Melissa Gorga thought Kyle Richards used Ozempic to achieve her fit body.
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“And then, when she said that, I’m like, ‘Oh OK maybe not.’ You know, I don’t know. I didn’t even text her and ask her,” Gorga admitted.

However, host Jeff Lewis wasn’t buying that the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star never used the popular drug.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sOE5K_0kSVpqKv00
“I’m not gonna lie, when I first saw her, I was like, ‘Ooh she’s taking that stuff,'” she said.
WireImage

“I think what she did is probably went off of it to be like, ‘I’m not on it!’ So, she’s not technically lying,” Lewis, 52, said, adding that he didn’t believe Richards’ explanation that she cut out carbs, alcohol and sugar from her diet.

“I love her, but it’s not just not drinking since July – I mean, come on,” the radio personality said, while Gorga chimed in that Richards “looks great.”

Gorga – who previously owned up to getting a nose job , occasional fillers and Botox – implied that she had never tried Ozempic herself, but she did admit that there are people in her “inner circle” and “family members” who use the viral drug.

“They are turning into stick figures and like, I’m not about that,” Gorga said. “I like more of a womanly figure like Jennifer Lopez – to me, that’s a body.”

Lewis, on the other hand, confessed that he’s been looking into a prescription and even claimed he found one option of three months for $1,300 to “lose the 10, 12, 14 pounds.”

Gorga — who became close friends with Richards after starring on Season 1 of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” together — commented on the drug just days after the “Halloween Ends” actress shut down rumors that she used Ozempic to achieve her new hot bod. Instead, Richards said she simply changed her diet.

“I started losing weight and I felt so good,” she shared on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast on Monday. “I was like, ‘Why would I go back to that?'”

“So, I still have not had alcohol at all, and you know, I’ll have a bite of birthday cake here and there but that’s it,” the reality star added.

Meanwhile, Gorga’s “RHONJ” co-star Jackie Goldschneider, who has publicly shared her lifelong struggles with anorexia , recently condemned Ozempic , writing that it is, “an eating disorder in a needle.”

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

‘RHOP’ stars Ashley Darby, Mia Thornton twin in sheer jumpsuits: ‘Ho mentality’

#Twinning. “Real Housewives of Potomac” stars Ashley Darby and Mia Thornton accidentally showed up to Robyn Dixon’s bachelorette party wearing the same exact sheer jumpsuit. “Obviously, Mia and I are two former hos because it takes a ho mentality to want to wear this see-through, purple snakeskin bodysuit, OK?” Darby says in Page Six Style’s exclusive preview of Sunday night’s all-new episode.  “Hos see hos, OK?” she adds. Darby, 34, paired the wild ensemble with a high, voluminous ponytail, while Thornton, 38, opted to wear her hair in cascading waves. Both Bravolebrities rocked sky-high white strappy heels with their looks.  Though both women...
Page Six

Marc Anthony marries Nadia Ferreira in lavish Miami wedding

Fourth time’s a charm. Marc Anthony tied the knot with former Miss Universe contestant Nadia Ferreira in a lavish ceremony in Miami Saturday night. David Beckham, Salma Hayek and Lin Manuel Miranda were among the guests at the star-studded affair, which took place at the Perez Art Museum. The musician, 54, was previously married to Dayanara Torres (2000 – 2004), Jennifer Lopez (2004-2014) and Shannon De Lima (2014 to 2017). He proposed to the pageant queen, 23, in May 2022, just eight months before saying “I do.” Photos from Anthony and Ferreira’s nuptials show the blushing bride in a white lace gown designed...
MIAMI, FL
Page Six

Melissa Gorga teases ‘toxic’ drama with Teresa Giudice in ‘RHONJ’ tagline

Melissa Gorga teases “toxic” drama with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice in her tagline for “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” Season 13. “You’ll never see how toxic someone is until you breathe fresher air,” the Envy by Melissa Gorga boutique owner, 43, says at the start of the new intro, released by Bravo on Thursday. Meanwhile, Giudice, 50, uses her own tagline to share her feelings about her ongoing family strife, which also involves her younger brother, Joe Gorga. “Blood may be thicker than water,” the OG “RHONJ” star says at the end of the clip. “But it’s hard to clean when it spills.” The...
Page Six

Kathy Hilton congratulates Paris on baby boy after public spat over IVF

Kathy Hilton celebrated the arrival of her new grandson after Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s surrogate gave birth to a baby boy. “Paris and Carter, we know you are going to be the most amazing parents,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star told People on Thursday on behalf of herself and her husband, Rick Hilton. “We are so thrilled for you both!” Kathy, 63, continued. “Thank you for this perfect addition to our ever-growing, beautiful family.” The statement came two days after Paris, 41, debuted her infant via Instagram. “You are already loved beyond words,” the “Simple Life” alum gushed. She and Reum, also...
Page Six

Celebrity weddings 2023: All the stars who got married this year

Hollywood’s biggest stars are getting hitched! From secret ceremonies to star-stubbed celebrations, find out which celebrities said “I do” in 2023. Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Rita Ora confirmed that she and director Taika Waititi said “I do” following months of speculation. “It was just exactly, exactly how I wanted it,” the singer gushed about their “private” nuptials on the Jan. 27. episode of the UK’s “Heart Breakfast.” “It was just nice and perfect, completely how I wanted it.” To celebrate the nuptials, Ora dropped a wedding-themed music video for her single, “You Only Love Me,” saying she was “inspired by where I’m at...
Page Six

Jay Leno seen for first time since breaking multiple bones in motorcycle crash

Jay Leno is keeping his sense of humor while recovering from a motorcycle accident that left him with several broken bones. Page Six obtained photos of the 72-year-old former talk show host looking happy and healthy as drove his Tesla into his garage in Los Angeles on Friday. Leno did not have any visible casts or bandages on his body following last week’s crash. When asked about the incident, the comedian joked that he rammed his motorcycle into pal Jeremy Renner’s snowplow. He quipped, “I was riding my motorcycle up in Lake Tahoe. I came around the corner and crashed into Jeremy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Amy Robach straddles T.J. Holmes after ABC exit: See the PDA-packed pics

If T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were bothered by their joint departure from ABC, they certainly weren’t showing it on Friday. The former “GMA3” anchors, whose romance sparked an international media storm in late 2022, were photographed packing on the PDA in Los Angeles – hours after they both signed exit agreements with ABC. Robach, 49, was seen straddling Holmes, 45, as she jumped into his arms and wrapped her legs around his waist outside of a restaurant. The couple were all smiles as they held hands and locked lips in the California sunshine on the same day their ABC deals were “signed, executed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes celebrate ABC exit with happy embrace in LA

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach appear to be thrilled following their departure from ABC. The ex-“GMA3” anchors-turned-lovers were spotted excitedly embracing each other after leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday, mere hours after they signed exit agreements with their former employer. Robach, 49, was photographed in photos obtained by the Daily Mail giving Holmes, 45, a hug with her legs wrapped around his waist as she held her up with his arms around her back. In other images, the two were seen laughing together, holding hands and sharing a kiss as they soaked in the LA sun. Holmes dressed casual for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Gisele Bündchen and trainer Joaquim Valente ride horses together in Costa Rica

Maybe they’re just horsing around. Gisele Bündchen and her trainer Joaquim Valente were photographed riding horses together during a getaway in Costa Rica on Tuesday. The supermodel, 42, was seen flashing a big smile as she trotted around on horseback next to Valente. Bündchen was dressed casually in jeans and a green tank top and looked effortlessly stunning as her long golden tresses blew in the wind. Meanwhile, the jiu-jitsu instructor wore a blue T-shirt, jeans and a backward baseball hat. The pair first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted enjoying a dinner date in Costa Rica in November 2022. However, a source told...
Page Six

Casey Wilson and husband David Caspe welcome baby No. 3 via surrogate

Casey Wilson and David Caspe’s “dreams have come true” now that they’re parents of three. Wilson, 42, announced the arrival of daughter Francis Rose — who was named after the actress’s “best friend of all time” — on Thursday’s episode of her “Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown” podcast. “We now have a baby girl via surrogate,” the “Happy Endings” star shared. “She is here!” “Her name is Francis, but we’re calling her Frankie,” she explained. “So, she’s Frankie Rose Caspe.” Wilson — who already shares sons Max Red, 7, and Henry Bear, 5 with Caspe — revealed she was hoping for a daughter “so badly.” The couple, who tied...
Page Six

Olivia Wilde embraces Jason Sudeikis amid custody battle, Harry Styles split

Looks like Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are starting 2023 on good terms. Amid their highly publicized custody battle – and the actress’ recent split from Harry Styles – the exes were spotted putting on a united front in Los Angeles on Friday. Wilde, 38, and Sudeikis, 47, were photographed hugging it out in a public parking lot, seemingly paying no mind to onlookers as they exchanged smiles and happily embraced. The “Don’t Worry Darling” director was dressed casually in a yellow varsity sweatshirt with matching Adidas sneakers and jeans. Sudeikis also opted for comfort in an off-white hoodie, navy blue pants and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

‘Distractions’ T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach sign exit agreements with ABC after bombshell affair

ABC confirmed Friday that “distractions” T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are officially out at the network following their scandalous affair. Sources tell Page Six that the deal between the network and their “GMA3” anchors-turned-lovers was “signed, executed and done” by Friday afternoon. An ABC News spokesperson later confirmed the news in a statement: “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.” ABC News President Kim Godwin issued an all-staff email...
Page Six

Tom Brady and David Beckham get creative on joint family pizza night

From the locker room to the kitchen. Athletic greats Tom Brady and David Beckham had a joint pizza party with their kids in Miami on Thursday night. The famed soccer player, 47, first took to Instagram Stories to applaud the chefs at Miami Slice Pizza for how delicious the food was before his kids jumped in on the action. Throughout the night, David shared several clips of his 17-year-old son, Cruz, making a pie from scratch. The teen singer was a natural as he expertly spread red pizza sauce onto the pie and sliding his masterpiece into the oven. Proud dad...
MIAMI, FL
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actress Dies

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of their one as the star of several British hit movies and groundbreaking films has died at the age of 89, according to her family.
Page Six

Harry Styles splits pants onstage in front of first celeb crush Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston attended a Harry Styles concert on Thursday — and witnessed a wardrobe malfunction. While the former One Direction member sang “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” to his Inglewood, Calif., audience, he dropped to his knees and split his pants. After making a shocked face at the crowd, the singer, 28, covered the tear with his hands and good-naturedly rolled his eyes at his bandmates. Styles finished out the performance with a towel hiding the rip. Aniston was far from the only A-list audience member, with Kylie Jenner, Trevor Noah and Ellen DeGeneres also in attendance. However, Twitter users were quick to poke fun...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Page Six

Casting director recalls sexy romps with Rock Hudson and Robert Reed

Casting director Joel Thurm allegedly had sexual encounters with Hollywood icons Rock Hudson and Robert Reed. In his recently released memoir, “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season: Confessions of a Casting Director,” Thurm explains that he had attended an industry party in the ’70s where most of the attendees were gay. They had gathered to watch one of the first full-length, big-budget, gay-porn flicks called “Boys in the Sand.” In attendance was Hudson, one of his childhood crushes. The Brooklyn native claims that the “Giant” star caught his eye and beckoned him to follow him into a bedroom. However, once they were alone,...
Page Six

‘Sopranos’ actor John Ventimiglia’s daughter Odele dead at 25

“The Sopranos” actor John Ventimiglia’s daughter Odele died on Jan 12. She was 25. Odele’s mother, Belinda Cape, shared the news in a recent Facebook post, writing that she and her family are “heartbroken” over the unexpected loss. “Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele’s funeral notice. Her sister Lucinda and I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and love we have received, and your remembrances of how cherished Odele was to so many,” Cape wrote. “Odele was greatly loved, and leaves a huge hole in our lives.” Odele’s sister, Lucinda Ventimiglia, also shared a tribute to her sibling, writing alongside...
Page Six

Priscilla Presley: Life after Lisa Marie’s death is a ‘dark painstaking journey’

Priscilla Presley is admittedly in a great deal of pain as she grieves the death of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. “Every parent who has lost a daughter or son knows what a dark painstaking journey it is. 💔,” the 77-year-old tweeted Thursday. She also expressed gratitude to her followers for being there for her, writing, “To YOU, I’m truly overwhelmed with your words, your prayers, your love and your support. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart in trying to help me get through this loss.” Earlier this week, Priscilla spoke about how “difficult” this time has been for her. “It has been...
Page Six

Tom Brady shares prayer for his sons while co-parenting with Gisele, Bridget

Tom Brady is being intentional about raising his sons while co-parenting with Bridget Moynahan and Gisele Bündchen. The athlete posted a prayer via his Instagram Stories Thursday, describing the “humble” and “gentle” people he wants Jack, 15, and Benjamin, 13, to become. Brady, 45, captioned Douglas MacArthur’s words with praying hands and heart emojis. “I pray … he may always be serious but never take himself too seriously,” the prayer read. “Give him humility, so that he may always remember the simplicity of true greatness, the open mind of true wisdom and the meekness of true strength.” It concluded, “Then I, his father, will dare...
Page Six

Comedian Rickey Smiley’s son Brandon dead at 32

Rickey Smiley revealed on Sunday that his eldest child, son Brandon, has died at age 32. “I lost my oldest son #BrandonSmiley this morning,” the comedian captioned an Instagram video taken at an airport over the weekend. “I’m okay, but please pray for my son’s mother Brenda, his siblings and his daughter Storm,” the actor, 54, continued. In the footage, Smiley noted that he was “on the way to … Birmingham” to mourn his son. The “Ricky Smiley Morning Show” host, who did not share any details surrounding Brandon’s passing, noted that he now understands what his grandfather experienced losing a child. “Now I see … why...
Page Six

Page Six

171K+
Followers
20K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy