Whatcom County, WA

‘The breakfast food of my childhood dreams.’ Poll finds the best brunch in Whatcom County

By Alyse Smith
 3 days ago

We asked readers where to find the best brunch menu in Whatcom County and the votes are in.

The poll had 14 local brunch spot options in Whatcom County including The Black Cat, The Lighthouse Bar & Grill, Skylark’s Cafe, The Harris Avenue Cafe and Peace Arch City Cafe.

The unscientific poll received a total of 101 votes.

The best brunch in Whatcom County

The Birch Door Cafe received 32 votes to top the list of the best brunch in Whatcom County.

The Birch Door Cafe in Bellingham topped The Bellingham Herald’s reader poll for the best brunch in Whatcom County. Alyse Smith/The Bellingham Herald

The Bellingham cafe serves breakfast all day and lunch after 11 a.m. on weekdays and features menu items including apple and cinnamon pancakes, French toast, biscuits and country gravy, sandwiches, French-baked omelets, burgers and breakfast platters.

Visitors can also enjoy libations with their brunches, such as a honey lavender mimosas, Irish coffees, Moscow mules, beer and espresso.

The Birch Door Cafe is also well-loved online, receiving a 4.5-star rating from 799 Yelp reviews .

The Birch Door Cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and is in Bellingham at 4192 Meridian St.

Following The Birch Door Cafe with 17 votes was Old Town Cafe .

The cafe serves breakfast all day and lunch starting at 11 a.m., and has a menu full of brunch dishes such as huevos rancheros, French toast, sandwiches, hotcakes, tofu scrambles, salads and soups. The restaurant also serves coffee, cocktails, beer and wine.

Old Town Cafe has also received high reviews online from visitors, with a 4-star rating from 324 Yelp reviews .

Old Town Cafe is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, and is in Bellingham at 316 W. Holly St.

In third place was Mount Bakery Cafe with 11 votes, followed by The Lighthouse Bar & Grill with seven votes.

Whatcom brunch poll results

