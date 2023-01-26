ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrone Wheatley named head coach at Wayne State

Ex-NFL running back Tyrone Wheatley is returning to his home state of Michigan as head football coach at Division II Wayne State.

"I am beyond excited to welcome Coach Wheatley and his family to the Wayne State community," interim athletic director Erika Wallace said in a news release on Thursday. "Coach Wheatley has a passion for developing the student-athlete not only on the field, but off. His ability to mentor men, develop talent, and recruit will elevate our football program."

