Report: Chelsea Could Still Sign Malo Gusto In January

Chelsea could still complete the signing of Malo Gusto in January even though the deal looks out of the question right now.

The Lyon president stated earlier today that he expected Malo Gusto to stay at the club until the summer at the very least, but there are still chances for the French defender to sign for Chelsea this window.

Chelsea are expected to bid again for the player but have made clear to Lyon they will not pay over the odds. Gusto is a main target for the right-back spot as of now, but there are other players.

Personal terms have already been agreed between the club and player.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano , the president of Lyon stated earlier today that he expected Gusto to stay at the club until the summer.

Matt Law however reports that despite that Chelsea are going to make more bids for the player in the hopes of turning the tide.

Gusto is open to the move and can already see himself in the Premier League with Chelsea. Lyon however have a different view.

It is now up to Chelsea to try and convince Lyon to allow Gusto to leave, but the president words may not be gospel if recent transfers are anything to go by.

Jean-Michel Aulas has in the past stated players like Bruno Guimaraes would not leave Lyon, only for them to leave the club weeks later.

Gusto is a deal that's still alive, and it's a deal Chelsea are going to push to try make happen.

