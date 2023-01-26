Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
muddyriversports.com
Photo gallery: Area wrestlers cap regular season at QND Invitational at The Pit
QUINCY — Collin Arch did what Collin Arch always does. He wins. And a number of area wrestlers followed the Palmyra senior’s lead and built momentum for the postseason with successful endeavors Saturday during the Quincy Notre Dame Invitational at The Pit. Muddy River Sports Editor Matt Schuckman...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County for Jan. 16-20, 2023
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Scott Runquist of Plymouth, Ill., sold a residence at 1016 Kentucky...
muddyriversports.com
Photo gallery: QU men stay in third-place tie in GLVC standings by knocking off Maryville
QUINCY — The Quincy University men’s basketball team ended a three-game slide and stayed in third place in the Great Lakes Valley Conference with Saturday’s 70-62 victory over Maryville at Pepsi Arena. Muddy River News Editor David Adam sat courtside and put together this photo gallery:
More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After a deadly fire is put out, the work for fire investigators begins. A Mexico man was charged with arson and murder following an apartment fire in Mexico, Missouri, that allegedly led to the death of his mother. Fires like this are investigated using a collaborative effort from local fire departments, law The post More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
khqa.com
Early childhood center teacher placed on leave for a report of 'physical nature'
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A teacher at the Early Childhood Center in Hannibal, has been placed on administrative leave on Friday. Officials say Gretchen O'Bryan was placed on leave after an issue has been reported of physical nature. The Division of Family Services has completed an investigation and determined...
muddyriversports.com
Photo Gallery: Quincy University women pick up 10th victory by defeating Maryville
QUINCY — The Quincy University women’s basketball team picked up its 10th victory of the season — the most since the 2015-16 season — with Saturday’s 84-78 victory over Maryville at Pepsi Arena. Muddy River News Editor David Adam sat courtside and put together this photo gallery:
muddyriversports.com
Three of a kind: QHS wrestling team finishes second in WB6 behind three individual champs
QUINCY — Perfection, maturity and optimism. Therein lies what the Quincy High School wrestling program’s three Western Big 6 Conference individual champions put on display Saturday. Owen Uppinghouse stayed perfect, finishing the regular season with a 36-0 record as he won the 160-pound title. Bryor Newbold defeated a...
wlds.com
State Police Release Report on Fatal U.S. 67 Crash
The Illinois State Police have released more information about a two-vehicle crash that killed a Roodhouse woman on Tuesday. According to the report, at approximately 7:30AM on Tuesday a 2010 Yellow Freightliner Straight Truck driven by 28 year old Johnathan Price of Pittsfield was traveling eastbound on the Winchester-Woodson Road. At the same time, a 2017 silver Subaru Forester being driven by 66 year old Karen S. Crabtree of Roodhouse was traveling northbound on U.S. Route 67.
Former secretary in Missouri sentenced to prison for embezzling $1.2M million from company
ST. LOUIS — A secretary who worked for a family-owned agricultural business in Missouri and embezzled $1.2 million by writing checks to herself was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on Tuesday, federal prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern...
muddyrivernews.com
Four arrests made after Hancock County deputies make traffic stop
CARTHAGE, Ill. — A Carthage man was arrested Wednesday night for possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice. Deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Buchanan and Marion in Carthage at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the vehicle, Jeffrey J. Schofield, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice.
khqa.com
Police investigating death of unresponsive man in road
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The Hannibal Police Department responded to a call for an unresponsive man laying in the roadway at 10 p.m. on Wednesday. We're told the officers arrived on the scene in the 1200 block of Lyon Street and initiated CPR until medical personnel arrived. The man...
muddyriversports.com
Blue Devils push back after ragged start, earn WB6 road victory
STERLING, Ill. — Finally, the Quincy High School girls basketball players said enough was enough. Following Thursday night’s loss at Galesburg that dropped the Blue Devils a game out of first place in the Western Big 6 Conference standings, they allowed Sterling to open Saturday’s league game at Musgrove Fieldhouse on a 16-4 run.
khqa.com
Police arrest man during ongoing death investigation
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A man was arrested on Thursday, after an investigation of a man who was found unresponsive laying in the roadway on Wednesday. The Hannibal Police Department says Howard J. Rickey, 41, of Hannibal, is facing charges of assault, and resisting arrest for a felony. Officials...
KBUR
Carthage man arrested for methamphetamine possession, 3 others arrested
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of multiple individuals on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Wednesday, January 25th, at about 9:08 PM, Hancock County deputies conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Buchanan Street and Marion Street in Carthage. The...
Man wanted for deadly fire in Mexico
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) The Audrain County prosecutor issued an arrest warrant for a man in connection with a fire in Mexico that killed a woman last month. Brandon Spears, 43, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, and armed criminal action. An apartment complex in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge Drive The post Man wanted for deadly fire in Mexico appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
muddyriversports.com
‘It’s just super exciting’: Matas Martin scores 33 as QU women reach double digits in victories for first time in seven seasons
QUINCY — Sarah Nelson remembers the bad times, which makes it so much easier to enjoy the good times. In Nelson’s first three seasons, the Quincy University women’s basketball team had an 18-59 record and a 10-50 record in Great Lakes Valley Conference play. The Hawks now...
wlds.com
Hannibal Man Sentenced To More Than a Decade in Prison For Meth Delivery Charges
A Hannibal, Missouri man with a lengthy criminal history on both sides of the river is going to the Illinois Department of Corrections for over a decade. 30 year old Dylan S. Howell was sentenced on Tuesday in Pike County Circuit Court to 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on methamphetamine delivery charges.
