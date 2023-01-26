ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONROE COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County for Jan. 16-20, 2023

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Scott Runquist of Plymouth, Ill., sold a residence at 1016 Kentucky...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
KMIZ ABC 17 News

More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After a deadly fire is put out, the work for fire investigators begins. A Mexico man was charged with arson and murder following an apartment fire in Mexico, Missouri, that allegedly led to the death of his mother. Fires like this are investigated using a collaborative effort from local fire departments, law The post More than $41 million in damage caused by arson in Missouri in 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
wlds.com

State Police Release Report on Fatal U.S. 67 Crash

The Illinois State Police have released more information about a two-vehicle crash that killed a Roodhouse woman on Tuesday. According to the report, at approximately 7:30AM on Tuesday a 2010 Yellow Freightliner Straight Truck driven by 28 year old Johnathan Price of Pittsfield was traveling eastbound on the Winchester-Woodson Road. At the same time, a 2017 silver Subaru Forester being driven by 66 year old Karen S. Crabtree of Roodhouse was traveling northbound on U.S. Route 67.
ROODHOUSE, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Four arrests made after Hancock County deputies make traffic stop

CARTHAGE, Ill. — A Carthage man was arrested Wednesday night for possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice. Deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Buchanan and Marion in Carthage at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the vehicle, Jeffrey J. Schofield, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice.
CARTHAGE, IL
khqa.com

Police investigating death of unresponsive man in road

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The Hannibal Police Department responded to a call for an unresponsive man laying in the roadway at 10 p.m. on Wednesday. We're told the officers arrived on the scene in the 1200 block of Lyon Street and initiated CPR until medical personnel arrived. The man...
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyriversports.com

Blue Devils push back after ragged start, earn WB6 road victory

STERLING, Ill. — Finally, the Quincy High School girls basketball players said enough was enough. Following Thursday night’s loss at Galesburg that dropped the Blue Devils a game out of first place in the Western Big 6 Conference standings, they allowed Sterling to open Saturday’s league game at Musgrove Fieldhouse on a 16-4 run.
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Police arrest man during ongoing death investigation

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A man was arrested on Thursday, after an investigation of a man who was found unresponsive laying in the roadway on Wednesday. The Hannibal Police Department says Howard J. Rickey, 41, of Hannibal, is facing charges of assault, and resisting arrest for a felony. Officials...
HANNIBAL, MO
KBUR

Carthage man arrested for methamphetamine possession, 3 others arrested

Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of multiple individuals on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Wednesday, January 25th, at about 9:08 PM, Hancock County deputies conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Buchanan Street and Marion Street in Carthage. The...
CARTHAGE, IL
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man wanted for deadly fire in Mexico

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) The Audrain County prosecutor issued an arrest warrant for a man in connection with a fire in Mexico that killed a woman last month. Brandon Spears, 43, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, and armed criminal action. An apartment complex in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge Drive The post Man wanted for deadly fire in Mexico appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MEXICO, MO

