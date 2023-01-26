ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, MI

Former Auburn running back Jordon Ingram transfers to in-state school

By JD McCarthy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

jordon ingram will be teaming up with another former Auburn running back at his new school. Ingram has reportedly enrolled at Troy, where former Auburn running back Asa Martin has also transferred to.

Ingram originally signed with Central Michigan coming out of high school but did not play in 2020 before transferring to Auburn after just one season. The Mobile native carried the ball twice for eight yards during the 2021 season.

He did not see the field in 2022 and entered the transfer portal on Dec. 6.

Ingram and Martin never shared a backfield in Auburn with Martin only spending the 2018 season on the Plains before transferring to Miami and then Memphis.

The Trojans are set to return leading rusher Kimani Vidal from last year’s 12-2 team that won the Sun Belt Conference.

