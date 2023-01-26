ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Orange unveils the Rockerverb 50 MkIII Combo Neo – and it's almost 20% lighter than the original Rockerverb

By Matt Owen
Guitar World Magazine
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Magnatone introduces 2x12” combo version of its Super Fifty-Nine M-80 amp

Magnatone has unveiled the latest addition to its guitar amp lineup: the Super Fifty-Nine M-80 2x12” combo amp. As the name implies, it’s a 2x12” combo version of the preexisting Super Fifty-Nine M-80 head, with Magnatone’s Rod Washburn describing the brand’s latest release as “long overdue”.
Guitar World Magazine

Tom Verlaine, influential Television guitarist, dies at 73

With fellow six-stringer and Television bandmate Richard Lloyd, Verlaine helped pioneer a nervy, avant-garde guitar approach driven by interlocking, weaving rhythm and lead parts. Tom Verlaine, the guitarist and co-founder of the seminal New York band Television, has died at the age of 73. According to the New York Times...
Guitar World Magazine

New book explores guitar journalist's friendship with Eddie Van Halen

Tonechaser – Understanding Edward: My 26-Year Journey with Edward Van Halen was authored by longtime Guitar World contributor Steve Rosen, and is available now. Steve Rosen, a veteran rock journalist and longtime Guitar World contributor, has announced a new book that chronicles his friendship with late electric guitar hero Eddie Van Halen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy