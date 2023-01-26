ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miranda Lambert Shares Shirtless Pics Of Husband On 4th Wedding Anniversary

By Kelly Fisher
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Miranda Lambert is celebrating four years of marriage, and she shared a few adorable — including some shirtless — photos with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin , to mark the occasion.

“Celebrating 4 years married today with my main squeeze [Brendan McLoughlin] 💍💕,” the Palomino singer-songwriter said in her Instagram caption . “Happy anniversary babe! You are the best. (Y’all are welcome for the last two pics) 😍🤠”

Lambert shared a series of four photos of the happy couple (apparently taken on a beach getaway) as they celebrate four years of marriage. The last two snapshots, McLoughlin ditches his shirt as Lambert stands behind him, beaming. McLoughlin posted an anniversary tribute of his own, writing: “4 years down and a lifetime to go. Happy anniversary [Miranda Lambert] ❤️❤️”

Lambert and McLoughlin tied the knot on January 26, 2019 . She surprised fans with news of the marriage in a heartwarming Instagram post on February 16 of that year. The award-winning country music giant wrote in her Instagram tribute to her new husband, whom she referred to as “the one” in an adorable hashtag: “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me. ❤️”

