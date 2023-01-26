ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Watch The 2023 Grammy Awards

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 3 days ago
Photo: CBS/Getty Images

Music's Biggest Night is upon us. On Sunday, February 5th, the 2022 nominated artists will receive awards from the Recording Academy for their achievements in music at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. This year's ceremony will be broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles with the former host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah taking on hosting duties for the third consecutive year.

The 2023 Grammys' first wave of performers was recently announced and features some of the biggest figures in music today including Bad Bunny , Mary J. Blige , Brandi Carlile , Luke Combs , Steve Lacy , Lizzo , Kim Petras and Sam Smith . Additional performers will be announced in the coming days and there are already rumors that Harry Styles , JAY-Z , and DJ Khaled may be hitting the Grammys stage.

One of the night's biggest categories Album of the Year, is jampacked with nominees including Styles' Harry's House , Lizzo's Special , Kendrick Lamar 's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers , Coldplay 's Music of the Spheres , Brandi Carlile's In These Silent Days , Mary J. Blige's Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) , Beyoncé 's Renaissance , Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti , Adele ' s 30 , and ABBA 's Voyage .

Here's everything you need to know to tune into Music's Biggest Night!

When and Where Can I Watch The 2023 Grammys?

This year's awards show will air live from LA on Sunday, February 5th, at 8:00 P.M. - 11:30 P.M. ET /5:00 P.M. - 8:30 P.M. PT on the CBS Television Network via Cable.

Can I Watch The 2023 Grammys Without Cable?

Yes! Fans can tune into the 65th Annual Grammy Awards live online through Paramount+. If you don't have an account, the streaming service offers a week-long free trial .

