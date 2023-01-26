Read full article on original website
wqcs.org
FDOT: Public Meetings on the Proposed CR 510 Construction Project from 58th Avenue to east of SR 5/US 1
Indian River County - Sunday January 22, 2023: The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is hosting a public kick-off meeting for the Project Development and Environment (PD&E) Study for a Project Development and Environment (PD&E) Study for County Road (CR) 510 from 58th Avenue to east of State Road (SR) 5/US 1.
wqcs.org
FDOT Treasure Coast Traffic Report through Friday February 3
Treasure Coast - Monday January 30, 2023: The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reports that Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties. CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS. MARTIN COUNTY. (Hobe Sound, Palm City, City of Stuart, Stuart,...
wqcs.org
St. Lucie County: Health Advisory Lifted for Waters Off the the Veterans Park at the North Fork of the St. Lucie River
Port St. Lucie - Monday January 30, 2023: The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County on Friday lifted the swimming advisory for the waters off Veterans Memorial Park on the North Fork of the St. Lucie River. Samples were taken on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, and test results...
sebastiandaily.com
1 injured after tow truck crashes into concrete pole in Sebastian
On Monday, at approximately 12:12 p.m., a tow truck carrying a vehicle crashed into a concrete utility pole near Reel ‘Em In Bait & Tackle on US-1 in Sebastian, Florida. The crash caused approximately $43,000 in damage after striking a road sign and a concrete utility pole. The tow...
wflx.com
Frustration mounts as traffic delays grow on Northlake Boulevard
Traffic backs up every day along Northlake Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens. "It is really bad especially in the morning before the kids go to school, and after 4 p.m., it's insane," Val, a driver who stopped Thursday in a shopping area at Northlake Boulevard and Military Trail, said. Palm...
hometownnewstc.com
Construction begins at Jones House on Historic Jungle Trail, Vero Beach
VERO BEACH — Walkers along the Historic Jungle Trail in Vero Beach will soon see heavy equipment and contractors at the Jones’ Pier Conservation Area. “There’s no reason for concern about the future of the historic Jones House, the heavy equipment on site is a sign of progress,” said Parks & Recreation Director and Acting General Services Director Beth Powell.
Unborn child and 3 others dead after Glades County car crash
GLADES COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a car crash on US 26 and Cr 733 at around 2 a.m. Sunday. According to the FHP reports, a Lexus SUV was traveling the wrong way on US 27 before hitting a Jeep Compass with two people, one of them pregnant.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Vero Beach South, FL
A small-town charm, Vero Beach South is rich in nature and wildlife, which have drawn many tourists. It's a census-designated place in Florida and is part of the Vero Beach-Sebastian Metropolitan Statistical Area. It's part of Indian River County and had a population of 23,092 as of the 2010 census.
wqcs.org
Brightline: 110 MPH Train Testing Resumes in Martin and St. Lucie Counties
Treasure Coast - Wednesday January 25, 2023: On Wednesday January 25 Brightline will resume maximum speed testing of 110 mph along an 11-mile stretch of track in Martin and St. Lucie Counties. The testing will last through Saturday January 28. Flaggers and law enforcement officers will be present at the...
WPBF News 25
Police looking for person responsible in West Palm Beach murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are looking for the person responsible for a fatal shooting in West Palm Beach after a man was found dead Friday night. Officials say a 30-year-old man was murdered in an apartment in the Royal St. George apartment community. 'Enough...
Celebrate the Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest in Riverside Park
Where: 3280 Riverside Park Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32963. One of Vero Beach's finest February events, the Garden Club's Annual Gardenfest!. “Gardenfest! Natures finest marketplace, returns February 4th & 5th, 2023 to Vero Beach’s Riverside Park. Gardenfest! is one of the largest free and family friendly garden shows in Florida. Visitors come from far and wide to stroll under the oaks and enjoy the amazing vendors, food, children’s crafts, and raffle prizes. Many visitors arrive with wagon in tow and fill them with garden treasures.
Fishing in West Palm Beach, Florida
West Palm Beach, Florida is a popular destination for fishing enthusiasts. The area offers a diverse range of fishing opportunities, from freshwater lakes and rivers to saltwater inlets and offshore waters.
West Palm Beach Mayor's State Of The City As Recall Effort Is Underway
During his address Friday morning, Mayor Keith James said "I'm happy to report it won't be my last." This after downtown business owner Rodney Mayo was bumped off the ballot after James sued, claiming he wasn't qualified and didn't live in the city.
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com
Martin County Townhouses and Condos 2022 4th Quarter Report
Martin County Townhouses and Condos 2022 4th Quarter Report. Click the image below to view the full details of the Martin County Townhouses and Condos Quarterly Report as reported by Florida Realtors. For Martin County townhouses and condos, the market continued the trend of reduced sales volume. Prices, unfortunately still...
gotowncrier.com
Acreage Truckers Face Long Haul In Zoning Battle With County
Palm Beach County commissioners got an earful at a recent meeting from big-rig truckers and others who believe their property rights in The Acreage, and their livelihoods, are being threatened by overzealous code enforcement. Faced with packed commission chambers, and an onslaught of complaints at the Tuesday, Jan. 10 meeting,...
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com
Martin County Single Family Homes 2022 4th Quarter Report
Martin County Single Family Homes 2022 4th Quarter Report. Click the image below to view the full details of the Martin County Single Family Homes quarterly data reported by Martin County Realtors. The Martin County single-family home market continued the trend of reduced sales volume. Prices, unfortunately still rose, but...
Man, 30, found shot dead in WPB apartment
WEST PALM BEACH — A 30-year-old man was found shot to death Friday evening inside a West Palm Beach apartment, city police said Saturday. Police said a “hysterical person” made a 911 call to authorities at about 5:43 p.m. Friday saying they believed someone was dead inside the Royal St. George Apartments on the 1600 block of Brandywine Road. Those apartments are next to Interstate 95, just northwest of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
WPBF News 25
'Enough is enough': Dozens attend funeral for mother killed at Martin Luther King Jr. event in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Dozens of people attended the funeral for a mother who was killed in a mass shooting at a Martin Luther King Jr. event in Fort Pierce. Twenty-nine-year-old Nikkitia Bryant was standing at a food truck with her 9-year-old daughter when she was shot. A horse-drawn...
Mother killed at MLK Day event in Fort Pierce laid to rest
Friends and family members gathered Saturday to honor the life of a Fort Pierce mother who was killed in a mass shooting at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event earlier this month.
Disney's Splash Mountain ride water selling for thousands on eBay and other stories from the Sunshine State
Welcome back readers! We're highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors this week. We’ve got stories on Disney's Splash Mountain fans selling water supposedly from the ride after it permanently closed down, the restaurant bringing Australian-themed dining to West Palm Beach, an exploration of Devil's Den Prehistoric Spring and more.
