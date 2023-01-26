ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

wqcs.org

FDOT Treasure Coast Traffic Report through Friday February 3

Treasure Coast - Monday January 30, 2023: The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reports that Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties. CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS. MARTIN COUNTY. (Hobe Sound, Palm City, City of Stuart, Stuart,...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

1 injured after tow truck crashes into concrete pole in Sebastian

On Monday, at approximately 12:12 p.m., a tow truck carrying a vehicle crashed into a concrete utility pole near Reel ‘Em In Bait & Tackle on US-1 in Sebastian, Florida. The crash caused approximately $43,000 in damage after striking a road sign and a concrete utility pole. The tow...
SEBASTIAN, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Construction begins at Jones House on Historic Jungle Trail, Vero Beach

VERO BEACH — Walkers along the Historic Jungle Trail in Vero Beach will soon see heavy equipment and contractors at the Jones’ Pier Conservation Area. “There’s no reason for concern about the future of the historic Jones House, the heavy equipment on site is a sign of progress,” said Parks & Recreation Director and Acting General Services Director Beth Powell.
VERO BEACH, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Vero Beach South, FL

A small-town charm, Vero Beach South is rich in nature and wildlife, which have drawn many tourists. It's a census-designated place in Florida and is part of the Vero Beach-Sebastian Metropolitan Statistical Area. It's part of Indian River County and had a population of 23,092 as of the 2010 census.
VERO BEACH SOUTH, FL
Kristin Leigh Wilson

Celebrate the Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest in Riverside Park

Where: 3280 Riverside Park Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32963. One of Vero Beach's finest February events, the Garden Club's Annual Gardenfest!. “Gardenfest! Natures finest marketplace, returns February 4th & 5th, 2023 to Vero Beach’s Riverside Park. Gardenfest! is one of the largest free and family friendly garden shows in Florida. Visitors come from far and wide to stroll under the oaks and enjoy the amazing vendors, food, children’s crafts, and raffle prizes. Many visitors arrive with wagon in tow and fill them with garden treasures.
VERO BEACH, FL
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Martin County Townhouses and Condos 2022 4th Quarter Report

Martin County Townhouses and Condos 2022 4th Quarter Report. Click the image below to view the full details of the Martin County Townhouses and Condos Quarterly Report as reported by Florida Realtors. For Martin County townhouses and condos, the market continued the trend of reduced sales volume. Prices, unfortunately still...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
gotowncrier.com

Acreage Truckers Face Long Haul In Zoning Battle With County

Palm Beach County commissioners got an earful at a recent meeting from big-rig truckers and others who believe their property rights in The Acreage, and their livelihoods, are being threatened by overzealous code enforcement. Faced with packed commission chambers, and an onslaught of complaints at the Tuesday, Jan. 10 meeting,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Martin County Single Family Homes 2022 4th Quarter Report

Martin County Single Family Homes 2022 4th Quarter Report. Click the image below to view the full details of the Martin County Single Family Homes quarterly data reported by Martin County Realtors. The Martin County single-family home market continued the trend of reduced sales volume. Prices, unfortunately still rose, but...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Man, 30, found shot dead in WPB apartment

WEST PALM BEACH — A 30-year-old man was found shot to death Friday evening inside a West Palm Beach apartment, city police said Saturday. Police said a “hysterical person” made a 911 call to authorities at about 5:43 p.m. Friday saying they believed someone was dead inside the Royal St. George Apartments on the 1600 block of Brandywine Road. Those apartments are next to Interstate 95, just northwest of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Emily Scarvie

Disney's Splash Mountain ride water selling for thousands on eBay and other stories from the Sunshine State

Welcome back readers! We're highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors this week. We’ve got stories on Disney's Splash Mountain fans selling water supposedly from the ride after it permanently closed down, the restaurant bringing Australian-themed dining to West Palm Beach, an exploration of Devil's Den Prehistoric Spring and more.
ORLANDO, FL

