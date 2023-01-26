Read full article on original website
Stewart-Haas Racing Got It Right Again With Another Major Driver Decision
Tony Stewart has worked hard for a year just to keep Stewart-Haas Racing in the ranks of the mediocre, and the job is only half done. His biggest decision is yet to come, and he can spring it on NASCAR fans at any time. It’ll need to be a winner,...
Autoweek.com
Jimmie Johnson to Head All-Star Driver Lineup for NASCAR's 24 Hours of Le Mans Entry
Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, past Le Mans champion Mike Rockenfeller and 2009 Formula 1 champion Jenson Button will drive the NASCAR entry at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June. The three drivers will pilot a Hendrick Motorsports-prepared NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 as a Garage 56 entry specifically...
Tony Stewart Is Keeping the Seat Warm for Kevin Harvick Again
He’s never had a reason to do it, but Tony Stewart could end Kevin Harvick’s time at Stewart-Haas Racing with the snap of his fingers. However, the conventional wisdom says “Smoke” isn’t going to get reciprocal consideration from “Happy” around this time next year.
NASCAR team shop catches fire (Photos)
The team has provided an update after 2 team members were treated at the hospital. Reaume Brothers Racing fields machines in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series. The team is owned by Josh Reaume and based out of Mooresville, North Carolina. Last year, the team partnered with Ernst...
Helio Castroneves makes major NASCAR decision
It’s entirely possible that four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves will be at the 2023 Daytona 500, but it will be as a member of the media or as an onlooker because he’s already ruled out driving in the iconic race. During a news conference Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, Castroneves was asked if he Read more... The post Helio Castroneves makes major NASCAR decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
racer.com
‘So many drivers today have forgotten why they got into racing, but Kyle Busch hasn’t’ - Childress
The early union of Richard Childress and Kyle Busch is off to a good start as the NASCAR Cup Series champion owner and the two-time champion driver continue to get to know each other. Earlier this month, Busch participated in the Goodyear tire test at Circuit of The Americas. Busch...
racer.com
Chevrolet unveils first GT3-spec Corvette
Corvette Racing has written quite a history over the last quarter-century, including 15 team championships, eight 24 Hours of Le Mans victories and four Rolex 24 At Daytona wins. But an entirely new chapter begins in January 2024 when the Corvette Z06 GT3.R makes its competition debut at the 62nd Rolex 24 At Daytona.
racer.com
Johnson, Rockenfeller, and Button to drive NASCAR Garage 56 entry at Le Mans
An eclectic all-star mix of drivers will pilot the joint Rick Hendrick/Chevrolet Garage 56 Project at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Seven-time NASCAR champion and IndyCar driver Jimmie Johnson, 2009 Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button, and sports car ace and 2010 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike “Rocky” Rockenfeller will drive the Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL-1 at the centenary event this June.
racer.com
Rolex 24, Hour 4: Acuras run 1-2 in GTP; Corvette tops GTD PRO
What had been a Cadillac-Acura battle now sees both Acuras out front and both Porsches pursuing as the Rolex 24 At Daytona headed into its fifth hour. Colin Braun has the lead again in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06, heading Louis Delatraz in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura. The Porsche Penske Motorsports 963s were third (No. 6, Mathieu Jaminet) and fourth (No. 7, Matt Campbell) as the former Pfaff Motorsports teammates fight for third. Continuing the trend, the three Cadillacs were next, with the No. 24 BMW M Team RLL bringing up the rear of the cars that haven’t had trouble, all still on the lead lap.
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Owning a Ford F-150
The first Ford F-150 came out almost 75 years ago. For the last 40 of those, it has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States. Last January, Ford completed production on its 40 millionth F-Series truck. (This is the best selling car of 2022.) Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the […]
Sporting News
Rolex 24 at Daytona live results, standings, highlights from 2023 race
Racing season is here, with Daytona International Speedway hosting the annual Rolex 24. The competition is a brutal slog, full of twists, turns and plenty of challenges. Twenty-four hours of continuous driving is never easy: just ask truck drivers. IndyCar icon Helio Castroneves was hoping to become the first driver...
CAR AND DRIVER
Honda's New 3.5-Liter V-6 Goes DOHC, Drops VTEC
Honda's latest 3.5-liter V-6 that powers the new Pilot switches to a dual-overhead-cam design, the first naturally aspirated DOHC V-6 in any Honda or Acura since the first-generation NSX. Bore, stroke, and compression ratio carry over, while peak power is up by 5 hp to 285 hp and torque holds...
racer.com
Winward in a thrash to get backup car ready for Rolex 24
Winward Racing’s backup car has arrived at Daytona International Speedway and the crew is working hard to get it into racing shape to replace the car Lucas Auer crashed in practice yesterday. Auer crashed the No. 57 Mercedes-AMG in Turn 2 in the first official practice session for the Rolex 24 At Daytona, moments after setting the fastest GTD time of the session. Philip Ellis had qualified the car on pole last weekend.
racer.com
NASCAR stars sandwich sports car veterans on MPC Daytona podium
NASCAR driver Harrison Burton held off hard-charging sports car veteran Spencer Pumpelly by a slight 0.688s to earn the overall victory in Friday’s BMW M Endurance Challenge, the season-opening IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race on the 3.56-mile Daytona International Speedway road course. Pumpelly, who co-drove with Jeroen Bleekemolen and...
racer.com
Rolex 24, Hour 20: Creech LMP3 knocked out of healthy lead
Sean Creech Motorsports is the latest team to experience the heartbreak the Rolex 24 At Daytona can deliver, the No. 33 Ligier falling from the LMP3 lead with a gearbox actuator issue that took it behind the wall. That has delivered the lead of the race to Thomas Merrill in the No. 17 AWA Duqueine. AWA had been fighting hard with the No. 33 earlier in the race, but had fallen a lap behind. The team now has an eight-lap lead over the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports Ligier. The No. 33 returned to the track, 17 laps down, but still third in class.
racer.com
Rolex 24, Hour 19: CGR Cadillac No. 01 extends lead
It’s Cadillac vs. Acura, Ganassi vs. Meyer Shank as the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona hits five hours to go after an hour with little drama. Scott Dixon in the No. 01 Cadillac leads Colin Braun in the No. 60 Acura by around 40s, Earl Bamber in the second CGR car, the No. 02, another 40s back. With both CGR cars in the fight, it’s a far cry from last year’s Rolex 24 when neither of the team’s cars was running at this point.
racer.com
How a dowel pin unraveled WTR's Rolex 24 strategy gamble
Wayne Taylor Racing With Andretti Autosport was quick from the first test session of the Roar Before the 24 in the No. 10 Acura ARX-06, but suspecting they didn’t have the ultimate pace to take the fight to fellow Acura team Meyer Shank Racing in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, they opted for an unusual strategy.
racer.com
Corvette Z06 GT3.R "feels like a race car again" – Taylor
Jordan Taylor is going into his second year of driving something of a ‘Frankenvette’, a car designed for one class and tire and adapted to a different class. It hasn’t always worked as well as the team, or he and teammate Antonio Garcia, would like. The new Corvette Z06 GT3.R, however, is designed from the ground up to work on a variety of tires used by GT3-based series around the world, and Taylor, who has done several tests with the latest GT3 car, says the difference is huge.
racer.com
Inside the SCCA - A new era in sports car racing
Episode 86 of Inside the SCCA is a keynote I moderated for the SCCA’s National Convention. On the eve of the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona, IMSA President John Doonan and SCCA VP Eric Prill join me to discuss the return of GTP, new U.S. involvement in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and how SCCA continues to be a critical part of professional motorsports.
4 Cars That Saw the Biggest Increase in Sales for 2022
For car sales figures in 2022, here are the top four vehicle models that saw the biggest increase in purchases. The post 4 Cars That Saw the Biggest Increase in Sales for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
