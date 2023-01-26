ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who are the richest people in Pennsylvania?

By NCPA Staff
Ever wonder who the richest people in Pennsylvania are? We got you covered.

Forbes compiles an annual list of the wealthiest individuals in the United States, and it frequently includes residents of Pennsylvania. The latest list at the end of 2022, comprising of 400 individuals, featured nine members of the Keystone state.

Thomas Tull (9th in Pennsylvania, 369th in America)

Movie fans may recognize the name due to his time in the film industry with production company Legendary Entertainment. The film financier is worth just shy of three billion dollars.

John Middleton (8th in Pennsylvania, 327th in America)

Philly fanatics will recognize this name as an owner of the Philadelphia Phillies. Most of Middleton's fortune comes from the sale of his family's tobacco business, making him worth just shy of three and a half billion dollars.

Mary Alice Dorrance Malone (7th in Pennsylvania, 285th in America)

Malone's wealth comes from the famous soup company 'Campbell'. As the largest shareholder she is estimated to be worth almost four billion dollars.

Thomas Hagen (6th in Pennsylvania, 271st in America)

Hagen is best known for his insurance company Erie Indemnity. The chairmen is worth an estimated four billion dollars.

Jeffrey Lurie (5th in Pennsylvania, 241st in America)

Philadelphia sports fans may recognize Lurie's name as well. The Philadelphia Eagles owner is worth almost four and a half billion dollars.

Arthor Dantchik (4th in Pennsylvania, 104th in America)

Dantchik is the first of two founders of the Susquehanna International Group that made the list. The trading firm put his worth around seven and a half billion dollars.

Victoria Mars (3rd in Pennsylvania, 69th in America)

One of the heirs to Mars Inc., the historic chocolate candy company has put her near the top of the list. In 2022, her fortune was over nine billion dollars.

Michael Rubin (2nd in Pennsylvania, 62nd in America)

Rubin has struck gold online in sports merchandising and retailing. The CEO of Fanatics is now worth over ten billion dollars.

Jeff Yass (1st in Pennsylvania, 23rd in America)

Success in horserace handicapping and playing cards is just the beggining of Yass' story. The co-founder of the Susquehanna International Group is also a big inverstor in Tik Tok, putting his fortune at thirty billion dollars.

