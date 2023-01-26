ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo fails to find the back of the net for second game running as Al-Nassr lose 3-1

By Arthur Parashar For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Cristiano Ronaldo is still waiting for his first Al-Nassr goal after drawing a second blank as his side succumbed to a Saudi Super Cup semi-final defeat against Al-Ittihad.

Ronaldo, who also blanked in his official Al-Nassr debut on the weekend , was unable to have a major impact as his side lost 3-1 - thanks to goals from Romarinho, Hamdallah and Al-Shaqeeti.

The Portugal forward did however come close, as he sprang into action just before half-time, leaping high into the air and diverting a powerful header at goal, only to be denied by Grohe in goal.

It looked for all the world as though the striker had opened his account in front of the expectant crowd at the King Fahd Stadium but the wait goes on.

His misery was compounded when Al-Ittihad countered down the other end and doubled their lead through Hamdallah.

Despite Talisca pulling a goal back for Al-Nassr, Ronaldo's side were undone on the counter as Al-Ittihad made sure of the win in stoppage time with a third goal.

The 37-year-old cut a frustrated figure after failing to score despite looking lively early on as he tried to orchestrate the crowd with some of his trademark tricks.

Ronaldo, who often had to come deep to get hold of the ball, has managed just one shot on target across the two games he has played for Al-Nassr as he struggles to get going since making his sensational move from Manchester United .

His night was summed up in the 54th minute as he found himself on the right flank and wildly over-hit a cross out for a throw-in on the opposite wing.

Just 10 minutes later, the striker had the opportunity to open his account in sensational style as Al-Nassr were awarded a free-kick in prime Ronaldo territory.

But it wasn't to be for Ronaldo, who struck the ball well but sent his effort over the bar with Grohe not forced to make a save.

It was Ronaldo's first defeat in an Al-Nassr shirt, with the striker unable to lead his side to the Saudi Super Cup final. Instead, winners Al-Ittihad will face Al-Feiha back at the King Fahd Stadium.

Despite scoring twice for a Saudi All-Star XI in a friendly against Lionel Messi's PSG , Ronaldo is yet to make his mark for his new club Al-Nassr.

