Toyota Prius GRMN Performance Version Is Coming: Report

Toyota Gazoo Racing

The 2023 Toyota Prius is a far cry from the bland blob is has hitherto been. It might be about to get even more alluring too, because a source out of Japan indicates that Toyota plans to finally offer a performance Prius under its GR brand—just like the 86 , Supra , and Corolla.

According to Best Car , which predicted the GR Corolla back in 2020 , Toyota plans to introduce a peppy Prius some time between late 2023 and Spring 2024. Tentatively referred to as a GRMN model ( technically above the GR level ), this Prius will reportedly get an improved unibody, with extra spot welds and industrial adhesives to stiffen the GA-C chassis it shares with the GR Corolla . It’ll also gain improved brakes, suspension, and an exclusive interior finish that you’d expect of a GR model.

2023 Toyota Prius with GR accessories fitted. Toyota Gazoo Racing

What Toyota will do for the GR Prius’s powertrain isn’t known, but Best Car is certain that it’ll be based on the plug-in hybrid model, which we know as the Prius Prime. It sounds like there are doubts about the tuning potential of its naturally aspirated, Atkinson-cycle 2.0-liter four-cylinder, so what will power it remains uncertain. Even a modest power bump would put it in Subaru WRX territory though, all while returning better gas mileage and looking far better.

Because the Prius shares a platform with the Corolla, using the GR version’s furious 1.6-liter turbo-three could be another option, as I pointed out when calling for this very car . That’d send the development cost (and therefore price) skyward though, as that drivetrain hasn’t been paired with hybrid power yet. Whatever the solution, it sounds like we won’t have to wait long to see what’s cooking, with reveal reportedly coming as soon as later this year. Here’s hoping Toyota doesn’t strictly cap its production the way it does the GR Corolla—though don’t cross your fingers.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: james@thedrive.com