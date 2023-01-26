ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria resident among first Peace Corps volunteers to return to service overseas

Peoria resident Colt Dreyer is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020.

The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Everyone talks about what's wrong with the world, but few are willing to do anything about it. I refuse to be one of those people," Dreyer said.

Dreyer is a 2022 graduate of Northern Arizona University with a bachelor’s degree in political science. He will serve as a volunteer in Madagascar in the health sector.

The volunteer cohorts are made up of both first-time volunteers and volunteers who were evacuated in early 2020. Upon finishing a three-month training, volunteers will collaborate with their host communities on locally prioritized projects in one of Peace Corps’ six sectors – agriculture, community economic development, education, environment, health or youth in development – and all will engage in COVID-19 response and recovery work.

Currently, the agency is recruiting volunteers to serve in 56 countries around the world at the request of host country governments, to connect through the Peace Corps’ grassroots approach across communities and cultures. Volunteers have already returned to a total of 47 countries around the world.

The Peace Corps continues to monitor COVID-19 trends in all of its host countries and will send volunteers to serve as conditions permit.

Americans interested in transformative service and lifelong connections should apply to Peace Corps service at www.peacecorps.gov/apply .

Apply before April 1 to make a global connection by fall 2023.

