PREP ROUNDUP: Clinch cruises to 53-34 win over Teach

By STAFF REPORT
The Rogersville Review
 3 days ago

The Clinch Wildcats jumped out to a 20-7 lead in the opening quarter and cruised to a 53-34 win over the Teach Guardians in high school boys’ basketball action on Tuesday night.

Hunter Smith scored 14 points to lead the Wildcats. Logan McPeek added 8, and Koby Seals, Joe Lyons and Ethan Cobb chipped in 6 each for Clinch.

Camden Marr scored 10, and Vernon Yoder added 9 for Teach.

Unicoi County 50, Volunteer 38

ERWIN — Unicoi County held Volunteer’s high-octane offense to just two points in the second quarter to mount a 14-point halftime lead and held on down the stretch to beat the cold-shooting Falcons 50-38 in Upper Lakes Conference action.

Joltin Harrison got off to a hot start with three 3-pointers in the opening quarter and led Volunteer with 14 points in the game. Harrison also had six rebounds and three blocks to lead the Falcons (15-8, 2-3). Cason Christian added 9 points, Bradin Minton 7 and Andrew Knittel 6 for the Falcons. Jackson Clonce was the only other Falcon to crack the scoring column with 2 points in the game.

Grant Hensley had 15 points to lead the Blue Devils (18-6, 4-0), who tightened their grip on the Upper Lakes Conference lead. Eli Johnson added 12 for Unicoi County.

GIRLS

Cocke County 56, Cherokee 43

NEWPORT — Cocke County jumped out to a 21-point halftime lead and held off a fourth-quarter Cherokee run to beat the Lady Chiefs 56-43 in Twin Lakes Conference action Tuesday night.

Paige Niethammer led Cocke County (13-8, 3-1) with 16 points.

Macy McDavid led Cherokee with 12 points, including three 3-pointers, and five assists in the game. Kodi Henson added 8 points for Cherokee. Lilly Henley and Bella Markham tossed in 5 apiece. Olivia Sanders scored 4, and Kailey Gilliam had 2.

In the boys’ game, Cocke County (12-9, 3-1) handed Cherokee a 63-49 conference loss.

Unicoi County 51, Volunteer 32

ERWIN — The Lady Blue Devils (11-9, 3-1) handed the Lady Falcons (6-14, 1-3) their third straight loss, 51-32. After Friday’s win over Tennessee High, Volunteer dropped a pair of nonconference games, falling 56-42 to Jefferson County on Saturday and 59-36 to Morristown East on Monday.

