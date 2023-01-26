ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Arsenal 'Confident' Of Beating Chelsea & Liverpool In Moises Caicedo Transfer Race

By Neil Andrew
 3 days ago

The Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder is a target for some of the Premier League's biggest clubs according to reports.

Arsenal are 'confident in their chances' of beating both Chelsea and Liverpool in the race to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo before the end of the month according to a report.

The Ecuadorian's reputation was already growing with a string of dazzling displays for the Seagulls in the Premier League and was enhanced further in Qatar at the 2022 World Cup .

Speculation has been rife ever since that Chelsea and Liverpool are both very interested in the 21-year-old as they start to re-build their respective midfield engine rooms.

Whilst the interest is evident, persuading Brighton to part with the player they signed for just £4.5million from Independiente del Valle in February 2021 is proving difficult with some reports suggesting it would take an offer upwards of £75million to find an agreement.

That price tag would presumably be enough to see off interest from Anfield though a bid from Todd Boehly on behalf of Chelsea would not be a surprise based on their recent spending spree.

It appears however that with Mohamed Elneny now injured, Arsenal have entered the race to sign the midfielder and are reported by Fichajes to be 'confident in their chances' of signing the Ecuadorian.

