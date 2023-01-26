Read full article on original website
Huether Family Match Pointe Announces Big Expansion
There are so many more tennis options in the Sioux Falls area than a decade ago and one of the biggest contibuting factors to that is the Huether Family Match Pointe on the Sanford Sports Complex. Even though they currently have numerous indoor courts, they are at capacity for a...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota state lawmakers spend nearly $32k on December Hawaii trip
PIERRE, S.D. - Twelve South Dakota state lawmakers racked up nearly $32,000 in expenses during a December 2022 trip to the “Council of State Governments” National Conference in Honolulu, Hawaii. That’s according to records released by Legislative Research Council (LRC) Director Reed Holwegner. Holwegner released the records, despite...
KELOLAND TV
How gas prices have changed in South Dakota in the last week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Gas pumps are lighting up with an unusual trend for this time of year – higher gas prices week after week. A gallon of gas was $3.50 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in South Dakota. Gas prices are as of January 27. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review.
KELOLAND TV
Special education numbers increasing in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is above the national average in the percentage of students enrolled in special education, the Department of Education said last week. Linda Turner, the director of special education for the DOE, told the joint committee on appropriations at a Jan. 26 meeting...
KELOLAND TV
Frye-Mueller speaks out; Cold last days of January; Sunday Boredom Busters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, January 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A member of the South Dakota legislature is speaking out against being suspended from her duties in the state senate. The...
KELOLAND TV
Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
Missing: Minnesota man last seen in Sioux Falls area
Police in Bemidji are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who was last seen in South Dakota. Aaron Pearson, 41, was reported missing on Thursday, according to the Bemidji Police Department. Pearson last had contact with his family in October of last year. His last known...
More Snow and More Cold For Southeast South Dakota This Weekend
Hope you didn't think that January was going to go out like a lamb. The National Weather Service is forecasting several more inches of snow for Sioux Falls and Southeast South Dakota this weekend (Jan 28-29). Then, following the snow, we can expect a serious cold snap, with high terms...
5 Nutrition Myths We Believe In Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota
Growing Up in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota you hear a lot of old wives' tales and myths about food. Here are some food and nutrition myths I'm glad aren't true. When I was a kid growing up in Minnesota and Iowa I remember my Grandma saying “eating a Tomato will help ya prevent sunburn.”
KELOLAND TV
Semi rollover on Interstate 90 Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The weekend is off to a snowy start in many parts of KELOLAND. Wintry weather will impact several portions of KELOLAND as we go into the final weekend of January. Besides snow, we will also have to deal with a lot of cold weather...
Lawmaker seeks $5 million to expand adult day centers
South Dakota had 30 state-registered adult day centers scattered across the state at one point. The services provided low cost programming, care and supervision during the day for people who were elderly or disabled, and let them return to their homes and families at night. Now, there are only three left: one in Rapid City, […] The post Lawmaker seeks $5 million to expand adult day centers appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
In Case You Missed It: 1/23-1/29
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week brought both good and bad times to North Dakota, and a few major changes to KX’s digital content. This week marks the beginning of our weekly articles, and over the next few days, you can expect to see many more digital original articles on topics ranging from history to […]
From prison to a payroll: Program trains inmates as machinists
Kimberlee Browne thought she’d die on the streets. The 40-year-old mother of six and former educator has been in and out of the South Dakota prison system twice since 2012. Each time she was released, something would happen to make her lose her confidence and faith; she’d fall back into bad habits and be arrested, […] The post From prison to a payroll: Program trains inmates as machinists appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
mitchellnow.com
Teen with Mitchell ties missing from western South Dakota
A teenager with Mitchell ties is missing from western South Dakota. 16-year old Emma Huska was last seen on January 16th at the Canyon Lake Park Campground. Emma’s father is from Mitchell, and her mother graduated from Dakota Wesleyan University. Emma is one of nearly 30 South Dakotans reported missing since January 1st.
Viral Photo Of Head-On Wisconsin Snowmobile Crash A Reminder For Trail Safety
Earlier this season the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources held a special press conference to encourage all snowmobilers to use caution as Minnesota had already had six riders killed in crashes. That’s the same number as the entire 2021-2022 snowmobile season and double the number of the 2020-2021 season.
froggyweb.com
South Dakota GFP Offers Assistance to Landowners Experiencing Wildlife Damage
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) wants landowners to know that services are available to reduce damage to stored feeds due to deer herds moving into farmyards seeking protection and food resources. “Currently, the department is working on approximately 200 requests for assistance with...
KELOLAND TV
Eilers Furs will continue with 4th generation owner
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of South Dakota’s oldest professions is continuing thanks to a 4th generation of owners taking over. In tonight’s Your Money Matters, meet the new owner of Eilers Furs and how she learned to become a furrier. “This right here is sheered...
newscenter1.tv
This is the Poorest Town in South Dakota
The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the...
KELOLAND TV
Should nuclear power return to South Dakota?
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Should South Dakota open its doors to a nuclear power plant? That’s the question that Republican Sen. Brent Hoffman would like the Legislature to consider. Hoffman, a freshman legislator from Sioux Falls, authored SCR 601, which was approved by the Senate Commerce and Energy...
KEVN
South Dakota ready to strike ‘he’ from the state Constitution
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As legislation, it isn’t earth-shattering but there is a point to it – gender doesn’t qualify you to be governor. It doesn’t disqualify you either. Thursday, South Dakota state House Rep. Jess Olson (R-34) and Sen. Erin Tobin (R-21) announced both...
