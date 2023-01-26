ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnehaha County, SD

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota state lawmakers spend nearly $32k on December Hawaii trip

PIERRE, S.D. - Twelve South Dakota state lawmakers racked up nearly $32,000 in expenses during a December 2022 trip to the “Council of State Governments” National Conference in Honolulu, Hawaii. That’s according to records released by Legislative Research Council (LRC) Director Reed Holwegner. Holwegner released the records, despite...
KANSAS STATE
KELOLAND TV

How gas prices have changed in South Dakota in the last week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Gas pumps are lighting up with an unusual trend for this time of year – higher gas prices week after week. A gallon of gas was $3.50 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in South Dakota. Gas prices are as of January 27. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review.
COLORADO STATE
KELOLAND TV

Special education numbers increasing in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is above the national average in the percentage of students enrolled in special education, the Department of Education said last week. Linda Turner, the director of special education for the DOE, told the joint committee on appropriations at a Jan. 26 meeting...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
FARGO, ND
KELOLAND TV

Semi rollover on Interstate 90 Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The weekend is off to a snowy start in many parts of KELOLAND. Wintry weather will impact several portions of KELOLAND as we go into the final weekend of January. Besides snow, we will also have to deal with a lot of cold weather...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Lawmaker seeks $5 million to expand adult day centers

South Dakota had 30 state-registered adult day centers scattered across the state at one point. The services provided low cost programming, care and supervision during the day for people who were elderly or disabled, and let them return to their homes and families at night. Now, there are only three left: one in Rapid City, […] The post Lawmaker seeks $5 million to expand adult day centers appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 1/23-1/29

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week brought both good and bad times to North Dakota, and a few major changes to KX’s digital content. This week marks the beginning of our weekly articles, and over the next few days, you can expect to see many more digital original articles on topics ranging from history to […]
BISMARCK, ND
South Dakota Searchlight

From prison to a payroll: Program trains inmates as machinists

Kimberlee Browne thought she’d die on the streets. The 40-year-old mother of six and former educator has been in and out of the South Dakota prison system twice since 2012. Each time she was released, something would happen to make her lose her confidence and faith; she’d fall back into bad habits and be arrested, […] The post From prison to a payroll: Program trains inmates as machinists appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
WATERTOWN, SD
mitchellnow.com

Teen with Mitchell ties missing from western South Dakota

A teenager with Mitchell ties is missing from western South Dakota. 16-year old Emma Huska was last seen on January 16th at the Canyon Lake Park Campground. Emma’s father is from Mitchell, and her mother graduated from Dakota Wesleyan University. Emma is one of nearly 30 South Dakotans reported missing since January 1st.
MITCHELL, SD
KELOLAND TV

Eilers Furs will continue with 4th generation owner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of South Dakota’s oldest professions is continuing thanks to a 4th generation of owners taking over. In tonight’s Your Money Matters, meet the new owner of Eilers Furs and how she learned to become a furrier. “This right here is sheered...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

This is the Poorest Town in South Dakota

The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the...
COLORADO STATE
KELOLAND TV

Should nuclear power return to South Dakota?

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Should South Dakota open its doors to a nuclear power plant? That’s the question that Republican Sen. Brent Hoffman would like the Legislature to consider. Hoffman, a freshman legislator from Sioux Falls, authored SCR 601, which was approved by the Senate Commerce and Energy...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

ESPN Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, SD
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnsiouxfalls.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy