: Some home builders are offering mortgage rates as low as 3%. Here’s why they’re doing it.
Home builders are playing hardball by offering mortgage rates as low as 3% on new homes to boost buyer demand. So how and why are they doing that?. For starters, home builders are feeling a lot less gloomy these days, as mortgage rates dip and buyer demand picks up. Mortgage demand surged on Wednesday, with buyers rushing in to catch a dip in rates.
We just got confirmation that interest rates on mortgages, cars, and credit cards will keep getting more expensive in 2023
The Federal Reserve confirmed in its December minutes that inflation is "unacceptably high," and interest rates won't be cut in 2023 as a result.
3 Reasons to Buy a House in 2023
If you're considering becoming a homeowner, these three reasons could convince you you're making the right move.
Here's How Low Mortgage Rates Could Drop in 2023, According to One Expert
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Mortgage rates more than doubled in 2022, but hopeful homebuyers may soon see some relief from sky-high borrowing costs. Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and director of forecasting at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), is forecasting...
Will Your Home Lose Value in a Recession?
The big 'R' word: We've been hearing it tossed about through gritted teeth for months now. As the Federal Reserve has steadily hiked interest rates in its efforts to curb inflation, the unfortunate...
What is a Good Credit Score?
Having a good credit score can save you hundreds, even thousands of dollars on credit cards, mortgages, and other loans.
US lenders are starting to go bankrupt with new mortgages down 47% — could this one factor trigger the worst surge of failures since 2008?
The real estate market just can’t catch a break, with inventory of resale homes remaining low and rising interest rates making it harder for buyers to justify making the leap. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked...
Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks
The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
Were You a Wells Fargo Customer Over Last Decade? You Could Be Entitled to Thousands in Damages
More than 16 million people are owed some serious cash from Wells Fargo. If you happened to be a customer of the banking institution during the period of 2011 to 2022, this could apply to you,...
Who is qualified to receive a $600 stimulus payment in February? Here’s what you should know!
A fresh stimulus payment with a value of $600 will be available for Americans to claim, providing them with additional cash help. If you desire one, you must take action and adhere to these steps. This is still considered aid from the global pandemic, which for many Americans has not yet finished.
House Prices Will Rise Fastest in These 6 Cities
The areas that remained the most affordable during the boom in the housing market will see lower home-price declines in 2023, according to an investment bank.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
5 ways to make thousands of dollars a month in passive income in 2023
Dropshipping, asset sharing, and investing in crowdfunded real estate are a few ways entrepreneur Jen Glantz plans to make passive income in 2023.
The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain
It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
7 Reasons Nobody Writes Checks Anymore
A check is written, signed and dated instructions for a bank to transfer funds. To mail one, you have to wrap that piece of paper in a second piece of paper and then stick a third piece of paper on...
Eggs aren’t the only price spiking. Here are the grocery prices that have risen the most.
Ongoing food supply-chain issues kicked off by the COVID-19 pandemic are still affecting the cost of groceries today. The cost of groceries inflated about 0.2% from November to December, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Annually, the price is up about 11.8%. During the initial lockdowns, food producers struggled with a manageable system that would allow […]
SSI Recipients Aren't Getting a January Check. Here's Why
If you were thinking your Supplemental Security Income check would arrive in the mail this month, think again. SSI recipients aren't getting one in January, but can expect one next month. Because SSI recipients received two checks in December, there won't be a check arriving this month. We'll explain why below.
3 Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow
While inflation eased considerably for two consecutive months, the Fed signaled to keep raising interest rates through this year. The potential continuation of rate hikes has fueled recessionary concerns. Amid...
How should you prepare for a recession?
WASHINGTON — New analysis shows Americans are spending more of their savings to offset inflation. This comes as the Wall Street Journal reports around two-thirds of major banks in our country predict a recession will happen sometime this year. So how should you prepare?. NEW PREDICTIONS. To be clear,...
