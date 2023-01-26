ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
bitcoinmagazine.com

Biden Administration Releases Roadmap To Mitigate Cryptocurrency Risks

The Biden Administration has posted an official blog detailing its roadmap to mitigate the risks of cryptocurrencies. The roadmap starts by citing the 2022 implosion of LUNA/Terra and the subsequent catastrophic contagion within the industry that led to various bankruptcies. Included in this reference is the bankruptcy of FTX, saying that, “Many everyday investors who trusted cryptocurrency companies—including young people and people of color—suffered serious losses, but, thankfully, turmoil in the cryptocurrency markets has had little negative impact on the broader financial system to date.”
WASHINGTON STATE
cryptopotato.com

Despite Recent Market Revival, These Crypto Companies Dismissed More Employees

Coinbase, Kraken, Crypto.com, and Gemini are some of the well-known cryptocurrency firms to fire staff after the FTX catastrophe. The prolonged bear market reduced the interest in cryptocurrencies and hampered the operations of numerous industry players. Some leading exchanges, including Coinbase, Crypto.com, Bybit, and Kraken, laid off a chunk of their workforce to cope with the challenging times.
CALIFORNIA STATE
coingeek.com

South Africa agency tackling financial disputes now takes Bitcoin complaints

South African digital asset investors can now file complaints with virtual asset service providers (VASPs) with the country’s financial dispute resolution office. The Office of the Ombud for Financial Service Providers (FAIS) announced this week that it now has jurisdiction over the industry. This follows the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)’s declaration in October that digital assets now fall under the financial products category. As CoinGeek reported, this was the first time Bitcoin has been legally recognized in the country and opened the industry up to regulations applied to traditional finance.
msn.com

The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain

It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
zycrypto.com

Is the Bull Market Here? Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), (MANA) and (AAVE) Post Gains

Welcome to our latest analysis of the state of the cryptocurrency market. With the recent large gains seen in the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale, as well as the recent surge in Decentraland (MANA) and Aave (AAVE), we’re asking whether or not a bull market is underway. Decentraland (MANA) Immerse...
cryptoslate.com

White House report says it would a ‘grave mistake’ to deepen ties between crypto, broader financial system

A new White House report provides additional insight into the mind of the executive branch of the US federal government when it comes to regulating cryptocurrencies. The authors of the Jan. 27 report, members of President Joe Biden’s economic team, suggest that Congress is not acting fast nor efficiently enough when it comes to providing regulatory clarification to the public,
cryptoglobe.com

Ripple CEO Says Settlement with SEC unlikely in $XRP lawsuit, Predicts Outcome This Year

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has said that the fintech firm is unlikely to settle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the regulator’s lawsuit against it and two executives, which alleges they “raised over $1.3 billion through an unregistered, ongoing digital asset securities offering.”. At a...
cryptoslate.com

Elizabeth Warren urges stricter regulation, says solution to crypto fraud begins with the SEC

U.S. senator Elizabeth Warren urged banking and environmental regulators to fight crypto fraud along with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in a speech on Jan. 25. Warren said that during the past 12 months the crypto industry saw giants like Celsius and FTX collapse under the weight of their own “fraud, deceit, and gross mismanagement,” which has created an urgency to protect “honest investors” that are victimized.
MINNESOTA STATE
CoinTelegraph

UK Bitcoin community reacts to incoming CBDC and digital pound rollout

The U.K. government’s economic and finance ministry, His Majesty’s Treasury, is recruiting for a head of central bank digital currency (CBDC) to lead the development of a digital pound. The work is described as “important, complex, and cross-cutting” and will “require extensive engagement across and beyond the HM Treasury.”
coinjournal.net

SEC rejects Ark 21Shares’ spot Bitcoin ETF again

SEC has denied the Ark Investment and 21 Shares joint spot Bitcoin ETF application. The agency says proposal failed to meet requirements as per securities laws, citing fraud and manipulative practices once again. It’s the second time the SEC has rejected an ETF proposal by the two firms, after denying...

