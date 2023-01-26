Read full article on original website
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
AP News Summary at 6:49 a.m. EST
Suicide bomber kills 28, wounds 150 at mosque in NW Pakistan. PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police have raised the death toll from a suicide bombing at a mosque inside a police compound in the northwestern city of Peshawar to 28 killed. They say as many as 150 worshippers were wounded in Monday’s attack. The targeted mosque is located inside a police compound, in a high-security zone in the city. Most of the slain worshippers were policemen and police officers. No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing. The Pakistani Taliban have been blamed in similar suicide attacks in the past. The bomber struck inside the mosque, where scores of people were praying, and there are fears the death toll will rise as many of the wounded were listed in critical condition.
The Plot Thickens - Evidence Shows McGonigal’s Wife was Associated with Hunter Biden
Like you would expect to find in a David Baldacci espionage thriller, emails found on Hunter’s laptop confirm both he, and Pamela McGonigal, received emails from the same girl’s lacrosse coach.
World Bank: Myanmar economy to grow 3%, dragged by conflict
BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s economy grew 3% last year and will likely achieve the same pace in 2023, but still lags far behind where it stood before the army seized power in early 2021, the World Bank said in a report released Monday. The global development agency estimates...
Turkey favors approving Finland's NATO bid before Sweden's
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey could greenlight Finland’s membership in NATO before that of Sweden, if the military alliance and both Nordic countries agree to it, the Turkish foreign minister said Monday. Mevlut Cavusoglu defined Finland’s application as “less problematic” than that of Sweden. Turkey accuses Stockholm of...
I flew on Singapore's Airbus A380 for 12 hours in economy from Germany to Singapore. The seat was surprisingly amenity-heavy and made the long trek easy.
I had more than enough space, but the seat's generous pitch and width should be comfortable for even larger passengers.
Report: Slovenia authorities detain 2 alleged Russian spies
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenian authorities have apprehended two alleged Russian spies who used an agency dealing in real estate and antiques as a front for their activities, media reported Monday. Slovenia's respected Delo newspaper and the Siol news portal cited the public prosecutor's office as confirming the arrests.
Dutch firm: US, allies near deal to limit chip tech to China
U.S., Dutch and Japanese officials are close to an agreement to limit China’s access to technology used to make computer chips, a Dutch semiconductor supply company confirmed Sunday. ASML, a leading maker of semiconductor production equipment based in Veldhoven, Netherlands, said it was possible an agreement had already been...
Australia mining company sorry for losing radioactive device
PERTH, Australia (AP) — A mining corporation apologized for losing a highly radioactive capsule over a 1,400-kilometer (870-mile) stretch of Western Australia, as authorities combed parts of the road looking for the tiny but dangerous substance. The capsule was part of a device believed to have fallen off a...
Russian embassy says North Korea lifted lockdown in capital
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Russia’s embassy in North Korea says the country has eased stringent epidemic controls in capital Pyongyang that were placed during the past five days to slow the spread of respiratory illnesses. North Korea has not officially acknowledged a lockdown in Pyongyang or a...
