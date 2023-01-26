Suicide bomber kills 28, wounds 150 at mosque in NW Pakistan. PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police have raised the death toll from a suicide bombing at a mosque inside a police compound in the northwestern city of Peshawar to 28 killed. They say as many as 150 worshippers were wounded in Monday’s attack. The targeted mosque is located inside a police compound, in a high-security zone in the city. Most of the slain worshippers were policemen and police officers. No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing. The Pakistani Taliban have been blamed in similar suicide attacks in the past. The bomber struck inside the mosque, where scores of people were praying, and there are fears the death toll will rise as many of the wounded were listed in critical condition.

