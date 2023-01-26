Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-Depth: Watchdogs warned buyers of Hunter's artwork could seek preferential treatment from White House — They're rightVictorNew York City, NY
23-Year-Old Mother-To-Be Killed in Staten Island DUIBridget MulroyStaten Island, NY
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Officer Who Pepper Sprayed State Senator Was Sentenced By The CourtAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rent in This Little Upstate New York Town Ranks Among Most Expensive in the U.S.
Rent prices right now in New York are astronomical and we’re not talking about in the City – we’re talking statewide. Landlords have tenants in a bit of a lock as rent rates shot up in 2022 over what landlords have blamed growing taxes and the big increase in cost to care for rental units.
Don't Miss This in NYC: The price of snow removal in NYC, fun facts about the Bronx, real estate shell games in Harlem
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.
Is This Why New York’s Luckiest Lottery Stores Are in Hudson Valley?
We might have uncovered why there have been so many winning tickets sold at a few Hudson Valley lottery stores. Lottery players from all over the Hudson Valley will try almost anything to grab a share of the jackpot in whatever game they are playing. Recently we've had jackpots in games like Powerball and Mega Millions climb to over $1 billion and when that happens most players will look anywhere for an edge. For some players that "edge" is going and buying their tickets at a couple of lottery locations in the Hudson Valley that have been nicknamed the "luckiest" stores in New York State. But is luck really involved at these stores?
Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
News 12
East End Full Show: Long Island Aquarium, saying goodbye to Main Street Haircutters
Doug Geed takes a trip to the perfect spot to beat the winter blues - the Long Island Aquarium. Also, a look inside Main Street Haircutters in Riverhead before they close their doors for good. MORE INFORMATION. Main Street (Route 25), Riverhead.
It Just Got Easier To Go From JFK To Midtown Manhattan
Unless you pay attention to these things, you may be surprised the next time you visit New York City. In the last few years, there have been major improvements to the transportation system. Besides the transformation of LaGuardia Airport from an embarrassment to one of the best airports around, there have also been massive changes to NYC’s rail system. The newly opened Moynihan Train Hall provides a world-class station for Amtrak and LIRR trains, and there are plans to completely redo the aging Penn Station.
Bed bugs are all over New York City, according to a recent study. Here’s how to spot them.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — They feast on human blood while you sleep, and they can be tough to spot. But since New York City recorded the second-highest number of bed bug treatments of any U.S. city last year, according to a recent study, New Yorkers should certainly be on the lookout for the pests.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Exhaust Fan Fire At Condo
2023-01-29@4:39pm–#Fairfield CT– A bathroom exhaust fan caught fire causing a smokey condition in the condo at Knapps Highway. There was no extension and firefighters helped ventilate the smoke. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley
Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
tourcounsel.com
Bergen Town Center | Shopping mall in Paramus, New Jersey
Bergen Town Center, is an economic shopping center, where you can find different offers and unmissable discounts in many of its stores. On the other hand, the restaurants offer you a great variety of gastronomy from fast food areas and gourmet establishments. Featured Shopping Stores: Marshalls, Nordstrom Rack, Target, Bloomingdale's,...
wearebuffalo.net
Which Cities Are The Dirtiest In New York State? Here’s How They Ranked
When people mention New York City, they often picture piles of trash, dirty air, and rats everywhere. I'm not saying that isn't true, but NYC is NOT America's dirtiest city. It's actually not even the dirtiest city in the state. Shocked? Let's take a look at how cities in New York Stated ranked on LawnStarter's list of the dirtiest (and cleanest cities) in the United States.
Hudson Valley City Among Dirtiest in the Nation
This city is dirtier than New York City yet NYC has more rats. Maybe the rats are going there to pursue their dreams of being being famous. If you're in New York City you'll notice that every single day is garbage day. There's filth everywhere. With a population of around 8 million I think it is safe to assume that the city is going to be messy.
Yikes! Woman in New York Swallowed by Sinkhole
Imagine walking out your door one morning and the Earth suddenly takes you under? And according to officials, this hole in the Earth was right in someone's front yard. NBC says that a New York woman fell into a sinkhole walking out her front door Thursday,. And to make matters...
Here Are the 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York!
I would dare guess that most of my readers came up through school in districts that were smaller and more rural in nature. I know I did. My school had about 300 students in it and was considered very small at the time. Here is a list of the 12 biggest school districts in Upstate New York. As you can see, they represent the large population centers of the state and have thousands of students walking their hallways.
Police: 2 Huntington restaurants cited for New York State Liquor Authority violations
The Ivy Kitchen and Bar on Wall Street and Nag's Head Ale House on New York Avenue were both issued multiple violations from the SLA and the Town of Huntington Fire Marshall.
Meet the New Restaurants That Are Making Midtown Manhattan NYC’s Hottest Dining Destination
This strange new gravitational pull toward midtown Manhattan started with a crab and a cocktail at Le Rock’s packed-on-a-Tuesday-night bar, where an open stool presents the opportunity for what could be considered the perfect solo meal: dressed whole Dungeness crab, escargot, snappy red radishes with butter, baguette slices and a Green Chartreuse–laced Bijou Blanc. And the simmering vibe at the new Rockefeller Plaza brasserie, from Frenchette chefs Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr, is as much a draw as its wide-ranging, artfully executed menu of bistro favorites. I shared a snail with the diner next to me, ordered a second cocktail...
Thrillist
A New, Easier Way to Get from NYC to JFK Airport Just Opened
Manhattan's East Side—and anyone ever planning on visiting Manhattan's East Side—can officially rejoice. NYC just unveiled a new way connecting the city to John F. Kennedy Airport, and the East Side will benefit from it the most. On Wednesday, the Grand Central Madison station inaugurated a new service...
ONE YEAR LATER: The Blizzard of 2022; snow outlook for 2023
Meteorologist Alex Calamia takes a look back at last winter's record snowstorm and a look ahead at how the rest of winter 2023 might shape up.
2 New York State Supermarkets Caught Selling Illegal Seafood
Two New York supermarkets are accused of trying to sell 500 items that should not have been available to the public. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. Among the times on the most recent report...
