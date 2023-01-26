ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hudson Valley Post

Is This Why New York’s Luckiest Lottery Stores Are in Hudson Valley?

We might have uncovered why there have been so many winning tickets sold at a few Hudson Valley lottery stores. Lottery players from all over the Hudson Valley will try almost anything to grab a share of the jackpot in whatever game they are playing. Recently we've had jackpots in games like Powerball and Mega Millions climb to over $1 billion and when that happens most players will look anywhere for an edge. For some players that "edge" is going and buying their tickets at a couple of lottery locations in the Hudson Valley that have been nicknamed the "luckiest" stores in New York State. But is luck really involved at these stores?
FISHKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
BoardingArea

It Just Got Easier To Go From JFK To Midtown Manhattan

Unless you pay attention to these things, you may be surprised the next time you visit New York City. In the last few years, there have been major improvements to the transportation system. Besides the transformation of LaGuardia Airport from an embarrassment to one of the best airports around, there have also been massive changes to NYC’s rail system. The newly opened Moynihan Train Hall provides a world-class station for Amtrak and LIRR trains, and there are plans to completely redo the aging Penn Station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Exhaust Fan Fire At Condo

2023-01-29@4:39pm–#Fairfield CT– A bathroom exhaust fan caught fire causing a smokey condition in the condo at Knapps Highway. There was no extension and firefighters helped ventilate the smoke. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Hudson Valley Post

Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley

Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
BEACON, NY
Hot 99.1

Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
tourcounsel.com

Bergen Town Center | Shopping mall in Paramus, New Jersey

Bergen Town Center, is an economic shopping center, where you can find different offers and unmissable discounts in many of its stores. On the other hand, the restaurants offer you a great variety of gastronomy from fast food areas and gourmet establishments. Featured Shopping Stores: Marshalls, Nordstrom Rack, Target, Bloomingdale's,...
PARAMUS, NJ
wearebuffalo.net

Which Cities Are The Dirtiest In New York State? Here’s How They Ranked

When people mention New York City, they often picture piles of trash, dirty air, and rats everywhere. I'm not saying that isn't true, but NYC is NOT America's dirtiest city. It's actually not even the dirtiest city in the state. Shocked? Let's take a look at how cities in New York Stated ranked on LawnStarter's list of the dirtiest (and cleanest cities) in the United States.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley City Among Dirtiest in the Nation

This city is dirtier than New York City yet NYC has more rats. Maybe the rats are going there to pursue their dreams of being being famous. If you're in New York City you'll notice that every single day is garbage day. There's filth everywhere. With a population of around 8 million I think it is safe to assume that the city is going to be messy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

Here Are the 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York!

I would dare guess that most of my readers came up through school in districts that were smaller and more rural in nature. I know I did. My school had about 300 students in it and was considered very small at the time. Here is a list of the 12 biggest school districts in Upstate New York. As you can see, they represent the large population centers of the state and have thousands of students walking their hallways.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Meet the New Restaurants That Are Making Midtown Manhattan NYC’s Hottest Dining Destination

This strange new gravitational pull toward midtown Manhattan started with a crab and a cocktail at Le Rock’s packed-on-a-Tuesday-night bar, where an open stool presents the opportunity for what could be considered the perfect solo meal: dressed whole Dungeness crab, escargot, snappy red radishes with butter, baguette slices and a Green Chartreuse–laced Bijou Blanc. And the simmering vibe at the new Rockefeller Plaza brasserie, from Frenchette chefs Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr, is as much a draw as its wide-ranging, artfully executed menu of bistro favorites. I shared a snail with the diner next to me, ordered a second cocktail...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

A New, Easier Way to Get from NYC to JFK Airport Just Opened

Manhattan's East Side—and anyone ever planning on visiting Manhattan's East Side—can officially rejoice. NYC just unveiled a new way connecting the city to John F. Kennedy Airport, and the East Side will benefit from it the most. On Wednesday, the Grand Central Madison station inaugurated a new service...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

2 New York State Supermarkets Caught Selling Illegal Seafood

Two New York supermarkets are accused of trying to sell 500 items that should not have been available to the public. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. Among the times on the most recent report...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy