Clarksville, IN

Wave 3

New Albany implements loan program to help businesses through construction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first thing most people notice driving into New Albany is the construction. As visitors enter the downtown area on Main Street, they’ll see signs re-routing traffic and notifying businesses are open. Between New Albany’s revitalization projects and Sherman Minton Bridge closures, businesses in the...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Buechel Bypass bridge to close for 24 hours starting Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bridge carrying Buechel Bypass over a set of railroad tracks is set to close for approximately 24 hours starting at 7 a.m. Saturday morning. It's scheduled to reopen by 7 a.m. Sunday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the bridge near Hikes Point has been deteriorating...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

Day Trip to New Albany

We decided to spend a mother-daughter day in New Albany, Indiana. I was amazed at all the great places to shop, eat, and visit. New Albany has something for everyone and is the perfect size for a day from from Louisville. There are many places to eat, unique shops, learning opportunities, and so many places to get any treat you want!
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

3 people killed in southern Indiana house fire identified by coroner

The three victims in a deadly southern Indiana house fire have been identified. The Jennings County Coroner said the homeowner, 53-year-old Christopher Hermann; his girlfriend, 51-year-old Angela Lyons; and her son, 25-year-old Jimmy Lyons, died as a result of smoke inhalation. Firefighters responded to the home on North County Road...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Southern Indiana man arrested on several drug charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man was arrested Thursday on several drug charges after troopers tracked him down on a separate warrant. Indiana State Police said an investigation began after they received a tip on the whereabouts of a Jeffersonville suspect who had a felony warrant for possession of meth out of Harrison County.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Crews potting plants inside Churchill Downs Greenhouse ahead of Derby 149

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby 149 is less than 100 days away, and the busy season is approaching for the Churchill Downs Greenhouse. "From the beginning of March on, we are busy rain or shine. So no matter what the weather is, we're working on something," said Matt Bizzell, director of horticulture for Churchill Downs.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Hardin County man arrested for killing 12 puppies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police said they arrested Tristan Hollin on Friday afternoon after receiving a report that 12 puppies were killed in Hardin County. Officials said they made contact with the property owner, the complainant and a family member. All three of them said that Tristan Hollin had told them he killed the dogs and that he claimed to have a gun.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
953wiki.com

Domestic Distrubance Lands Madison Man In Jail

All charges are alleged and presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty. January 25, 2023 - Madison Police responded to the River Pointe Shopping Center regarding a domestic disturbance in the parking lot. While en-route, the disturbance escalated as the male subject reportedly brandished a rifle and pointed it at the female.
MADISON, IN

