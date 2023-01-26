Read full article on original website
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Expect delays as Sherman Minton lane restriction scheduled in February
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new lane restriction is scheduled for the Sherman Minton Bridge in February. Officials said the Sherman Minton Renewal team will be pouring concrete on the lower deck of eastbound I-64. The lane will be closed around 9 p.m. on Feb. 24 and stay closed until...
Wave 3
New Albany implements loan program to help businesses through construction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first thing most people notice driving into New Albany is the construction. As visitors enter the downtown area on Main Street, they’ll see signs re-routing traffic and notifying businesses are open. Between New Albany’s revitalization projects and Sherman Minton Bridge closures, businesses in the...
wdrb.com
Buechel Bypass bridge to close for 24 hours starting Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bridge carrying Buechel Bypass over a set of railroad tracks is set to close for approximately 24 hours starting at 7 a.m. Saturday morning. It's scheduled to reopen by 7 a.m. Sunday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the bridge near Hikes Point has been deteriorating...
wdrb.com
Blasting complete at site of Louisville's new VA hospital, project officials say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blasting at the site of Louisville's new VA Medical Center is complete, according to project officials. Crews finished blasting at the construction site Friday afternoon, and there are no more blasts scheduled. Work will now continue to install an underground storage tank and progress with material...
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37
On Saturday, January 28, 2023, a fatal motor vehicle accident occurred on State Highway 37 in Louisville, New York. State Police arrived on the scene at 6:02 a.m. to find a 2021 Freightliner box truck and a 2013 express bus involved in the collision.
WLKY.com
Tracking chance for wintry mix in Louisville area late Monday into Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An arctic boundary is expected to slip south of the area on Monday, opening the door to a much colder air mass moving in. Temperatures will fall through the day on Monday, likely dropping through the 30s. Light precipitation is possible across the area Monday morning...
Day Trip to New Albany
We decided to spend a mother-daughter day in New Albany, Indiana. I was amazed at all the great places to shop, eat, and visit. New Albany has something for everyone and is the perfect size for a day from from Louisville. There are many places to eat, unique shops, learning opportunities, and so many places to get any treat you want!
WLKY.com
3 people killed in southern Indiana house fire identified by coroner
The three victims in a deadly southern Indiana house fire have been identified. The Jennings County Coroner said the homeowner, 53-year-old Christopher Hermann; his girlfriend, 51-year-old Angela Lyons; and her son, 25-year-old Jimmy Lyons, died as a result of smoke inhalation. Firefighters responded to the home on North County Road...
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collision In Washington County
SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (January 27, 2023) – On Thursday, January 26, 2023 at approximately 6:54 A.M. EST, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 15 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury collision on KY 555 near Mayes Creek Rd. in Washington County. The preliminary investigation revealed that Jadin Coleman, age 19 of...
Steel plant to expand with $244 million investment in Ky.
A Kentucky stainless steel plant is spending $244 million to expand its facility in Carroll County, one of several economic development projects announced by Gov. Andy Beshear this week.
Wave 3
Southern Indiana man arrested on several drug charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man was arrested Thursday on several drug charges after troopers tracked him down on a separate warrant. Indiana State Police said an investigation began after they received a tip on the whereabouts of a Jeffersonville suspect who had a felony warrant for possession of meth out of Harrison County.
19-year-old killed in fatal crash in Washington County
Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle injury collision on KY Highway 555 on Thursday.
WLKY.com
Interest-free loans to be available for New Albany businesses affected by downtown construction
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Help is on the way for downtown New Albany businesses struggling because of the ongoing construction. Applications for the program open up on Monday for no-interest loans through the New Albany Central Business District loan program. Administered by One Southern Indiana, the president says it's...
wdrb.com
Louisville theater staff mourning the loss of 51-year-old colleague in Irish Hill shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was shot to death in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood was a staff member at a Louisville theater. The Commonwealth Theatre Center, located at 1123 Payne Street, posted on its website Thursday that a man found shot to death just before 4 p.m. on Cooper Street was on the theater's administrative staff.
wdrb.com
Barbershop in Gardiner Lane Shopping Center on Bardstown Road offers free haircuts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A barbershop on Bardstown Road went a cut above by offering free haircuts on Sunday. Arny's Barbershop in the Gardiner Lane Shopping Center gave free haircuts to anyone who is struggling financially. People of all ages hopped into the barber's chair for a fresh cut. Some...
wdrb.com
Crews potting plants inside Churchill Downs Greenhouse ahead of Derby 149
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby 149 is less than 100 days away, and the busy season is approaching for the Churchill Downs Greenhouse. "From the beginning of March on, we are busy rain or shine. So no matter what the weather is, we're working on something," said Matt Bizzell, director of horticulture for Churchill Downs.
fox56news.com
Reactions from law enforcement in central Kentucky to Tyre Nichols video
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As the body camera footage of the Tyre Nichols altercation in Memphis made its way across mainstream media, the reactions to the contents of the video were felt all across the U.S. Here in central Kentucky, law enforcement made their stances and feelings surrounding...
Wave 3
Hardin County man arrested for killing 12 puppies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police said they arrested Tristan Hollin on Friday afternoon after receiving a report that 12 puppies were killed in Hardin County. Officials said they made contact with the property owner, the complainant and a family member. All three of them said that Tristan Hollin had told them he killed the dogs and that he claimed to have a gun.
953wiki.com
Domestic Distrubance Lands Madison Man In Jail
All charges are alleged and presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty. January 25, 2023 - Madison Police responded to the River Pointe Shopping Center regarding a domestic disturbance in the parking lot. While en-route, the disturbance escalated as the male subject reportedly brandished a rifle and pointed it at the female.
wdrb.com
Louisville runners concerned over reported car break-ins at The Parklands of Floyds Fork
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Car break-ins at a popular Louisville park are keeping runners on their toes. Carrie Jordan said her van was broken into near the soccer fields in Beckley Creek Park Tuesday afternoon while she was running in The Parklands of Floyd Fork. "My husband called me frantic,...
