ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

What 'Teegate'? Patrick Reed Amused but Unfazed by Attention After Interaction With Rory McIlroy

By Bob Harig
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KKh2D_0kSVgkke00

A couple days after a brief driving range encounter (or lack thereof) became the talk of golf, Reed said it was 'nothing' and got off to a good start in Dubai.

A few days later, Patrick Reed is wondering what all the fuss is about.

The former Masters champion who last year jumped to LIV Golf and has seen his name associated with a good bit of litigation over the past several months, seemed amused by all the attention from the tee-tossing incident with Rory McIlroy earlier in the week.

In comments to writers at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai and as reported by the Guardian and Golf Digest , Reed, 32, said he put it behind him once he began the weather-interrupted first round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

"Honestly, you are all blowing up this so-called 'teegate' way bigger than it really is," said Reed, who completed 16 holes of the opening round at 4 under par, one shot back of leader Thomas Pieters. "Once you get inside the ropes, you put the blinders on and go play golf. I don't really feel like I did anything wrong on the range. Rory could have said 'hi,' but he chose not to. That’s really the only thing.

"He didn't attack me. He didn't do anything. He just decided not to respond, that's his choice. At the end of the day, it's nothing. I'm already over it. I was over it when it happened. I'm pretty sure he was over it right after it happened as well."

The story had life, however, because it was caught on video . And while Reed's tee toss wasn’t even noticed by McIlroy, the fact that Reed thought it a good idea to even try and engage McIlroy is what was puzzling.

McIlroy has made known his disdain for those who have jumped to LIV Golf and explained Wednesday that he was not pleased to be served with a subpoena by Reed's attorney, Larry Klayman, on Christmas Eve.

The subpoena had nothing to do with Reed, however, as it was part of a LIV Golf issue and the PGA Tour. Still, McIlroy made it clear that the idea of any kind of friendliness between the two was remote.

"It's hilarious, it is funny," Reed said. "It just shows you how immature some people can be and how funny some people can be. Some of the stuff that has been posted and said has been hilarious, the memes and things on social media. It is creative. At the same time, I am never for taking shots at somebody without doing it to their face. I think it is cowardly to do that on social media or in writing. If you have something bad to say, or want to make fun of somebody, do it to their face. If you can't do that, there is no point doing it at all."

Reed, who missed the cut last week in Abu Dhabi, is playing on the DP World Tour as is allowed until an arbitration hearing is held next month that will determine whether LIV players will be allowed to compete in the circuit.

Next week, Reed will compete in the Saudi International in Jeddah before beginning the LIV schedule next month in Mexico.

The first round in Dubai was delayed more than six hours due to Wednesday storms that also forced tournament organizers to not allow spectators. The afternoon wave of players had not teed off and Pieters, who is leading, had completed just 15 holes.

The first round will resume Friday morning.

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Patrick Reed "burner" goes after Sir Nick Faldo after he obliterates LIV Golf

The Patrick Reed "burner account" linked to the LIV Golf player says Sir Nick Faldo's opinion is "meaningless" after the Englishman launched a scathing verbal attack on those who have joined the breakaway tour. Faldo, 65, recently told Sky Sports' Jamie Weir that he believes LIV players should have no...
Golf.com

Report: LIV golfers banned from exclusive pro-am event. Here’s why

Of all the places where LIV golfers have found resistance to their decisions to join a rival tour, this one surely matters the least to the golfing public. And yet, to some of the LIV pros themselves, it might matter a great deal. According to a Golfweek report from Eamon Lynch, LIV commits will not be welcome at the ever-popular Seminole Pro-Member event held in February.
FLORIDA STATE
Golf Channel

Rory McIlroy birdies final hole to win in Dubai and avoid playoff with Patrick Reed

Rory McIlroy made a 14-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to win the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and avoid a playoff with nemesis Patrick Reed. The two men battled for the lead throughout the back nine in the weather-delayed Monday finish at the Emirates Golf Club. Reed tied McIlroy at the top with a birdie on the par-5 18th and McIlroy – playing one group behind – matched him to finish at 19 under, one clear. McIlroy shot 68 in the finale, to Reed's 65.
Golf Channel

Phil Mickelson makes fun of Sam Ryder's joggers, gets it right back

Phil Mickelson's attempt at being cheeky backfired a bit Saturday afternoon on social media. As a jogger-wearing Sam Ryder began his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Mickelson took to Twitter to poke fun at Ryder's fashion choice. "The Tour doesn’t allow shorts but does allow this week's leader...
The US Sun

Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager

GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
NBC Sports

2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships scores, results

Full scores and results from the 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose …. 4. Valentina Plazas/Maximiliano Fernandez — 63.45. 4. Christina Carreira/Anthony Ponomarenko — 77.37. 5. Lorraine McNamara/Anton Spiridonov — 76.23. 6. Emily Bratti/Ian Somerville — 75.91. 7. Eva Pate/Logan Bye — 75.52.
BBC

Rory McIlroy beats Patrick Reed to win Dubai Desert Classic

-19 R McIlroy (NI); -18 P Reed (US); -16 L Herbert (Aus); -15 C Shinkwin (Eng) Selected: -13 T Pieters (Bel), I Poulter (Eng); -12 H Stenson (Swe), R Bland (Eng) Rory McIlroy emerged victorious after a tense tussle with Patrick Reed in the last round of the Dubai Desert Classic.
Golf.com

Bizarre Patrick Reed rules situation results in ‘lucky’ drop

Patrick Reed’s controversial week at the Dubai Desert Classic isn’t over yet. Just days after Reed’s tee-throwing incident with Rory McIlroy set the golf world ablaze, the enigmatic former Masters winner found himself in the crosshairs of a bizarre rules controversy on Saturday at the DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic resulting in a drop that Reed later called “lucky.”
The Independent

Dubai Desert Classic prize money: How much does Rory McIlroy win for DP World Tour title?

Rory McIlroy pipped Patrick Reed to Dubai Desert Classic victory after an incident-filled event in the United Arab Emirates.The pair, two vocal players on opposing sides of the LIV Golf schism, had a high-profile clash last week ahead of the event, with Reed responding to being snubbed by McIlroy by flicking a tee at the Northern Irishman.It felt fitting, then, that it was the two players vying for the crown come the delayed final round in Dubai, with the American producing a fine final round to put the pressure on the four-time major winner, who had led by three shots...
Golf.com

‘I’m no fashion guy’: Phil Mickelson takes swipe … at Tour pro’s pants

Phil Mickelson, who’s not been shy to show his calves, is no fan of pants that show ankles. To begin, the six-time major champion had been a big name at this week’s PGA Tour event, the now-named Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. It’s in San Diego, his hometown. At the age of 17, Mickelson made his first PGA Tour start at Torrey, via Monday qualifying. He won his first Tour event as a professional at Torrey, one of his three victories at the public track. He would have been welcomed back.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

McIlroy leads by 3 in Dubai; Reed's drive gets stuck in tree

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy delivered an exhibition of short iron play to shoot 7-under 65 in his third round and build a three-stroke lead at the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday. The top-ranked McIlroy made eight birdies at Emirates Golf Club — four in a...
WVNews

McIlroy shoots 65, has 3-shot lead after 3 rounds in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy delivered an exhibition of short iron play to shoot 7-under 65 in his third round and build a three-stroke lead at the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday. The top-ranked McIlroy made eight birdies at Emirates Golf Club — four in a...
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy