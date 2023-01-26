What 'Teegate'? Patrick Reed Amused but Unfazed by Attention After Interaction With Rory McIlroy

A couple days after a brief driving range encounter (or lack thereof) became the talk of golf, Reed said it was 'nothing' and got off to a good start in Dubai.

A few days later, Patrick Reed is wondering what all the fuss is about.

The former Masters champion who last year jumped to LIV Golf and has seen his name associated with a good bit of litigation over the past several months, seemed amused by all the attention from the tee-tossing incident with Rory McIlroy earlier in the week.

In comments to writers at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai and as reported by the Guardian and Golf Digest , Reed, 32, said he put it behind him once he began the weather-interrupted first round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

"Honestly, you are all blowing up this so-called 'teegate' way bigger than it really is," said Reed, who completed 16 holes of the opening round at 4 under par, one shot back of leader Thomas Pieters. "Once you get inside the ropes, you put the blinders on and go play golf. I don't really feel like I did anything wrong on the range. Rory could have said 'hi,' but he chose not to. That’s really the only thing.

"He didn't attack me. He didn't do anything. He just decided not to respond, that's his choice. At the end of the day, it's nothing. I'm already over it. I was over it when it happened. I'm pretty sure he was over it right after it happened as well."

The story had life, however, because it was caught on video . And while Reed's tee toss wasn’t even noticed by McIlroy, the fact that Reed thought it a good idea to even try and engage McIlroy is what was puzzling.

McIlroy has made known his disdain for those who have jumped to LIV Golf and explained Wednesday that he was not pleased to be served with a subpoena by Reed's attorney, Larry Klayman, on Christmas Eve.

The subpoena had nothing to do with Reed, however, as it was part of a LIV Golf issue and the PGA Tour. Still, McIlroy made it clear that the idea of any kind of friendliness between the two was remote.

"It's hilarious, it is funny," Reed said. "It just shows you how immature some people can be and how funny some people can be. Some of the stuff that has been posted and said has been hilarious, the memes and things on social media. It is creative. At the same time, I am never for taking shots at somebody without doing it to their face. I think it is cowardly to do that on social media or in writing. If you have something bad to say, or want to make fun of somebody, do it to their face. If you can't do that, there is no point doing it at all."

Reed, who missed the cut last week in Abu Dhabi, is playing on the DP World Tour as is allowed until an arbitration hearing is held next month that will determine whether LIV players will be allowed to compete in the circuit.

Next week, Reed will compete in the Saudi International in Jeddah before beginning the LIV schedule next month in Mexico.

The first round in Dubai was delayed more than six hours due to Wednesday storms that also forced tournament organizers to not allow spectators. The afternoon wave of players had not teed off and Pieters, who is leading, had completed just 15 holes.

The first round will resume Friday morning.



