Indianapolis, IN

Former Colts Head Coach Frank Reich Hired by Panthers

By Andrew Moore
 3 days ago

Frank Reich was not out of a job long as he will be the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

The Indianapolis Colts and owner Jim Irsay decided to fire former head coach Frank Reich on November 7.

The Colts were 3-5-1 on the season at that point, and Irsay felt it was time for a change. However, it only took 2.5 months for Reich to find another job.

The Carolina Panthers announced Thursday that the team had agreed to terms with Reich to become the franchise's next head coach. Reich was competing with Panthers' interim head coach Steve Wilks, who went 6-6 in 2022 after the Panthers fired Matt Rhule.

Reich was 40-33-1 (.555) in 4.5 years as the Colts' head coach. Known for helping guide the Philadelphia Eagles and backup quarterback Nick Foles to a win in Super Bowl LII, Reich became the head coach of the Colts in 2018. The hope was that Reich and Colts quarterback Andrew Luck would form a partnership that could lead the Colts to be perennial contenders.

Reich and the Colts started slowly in his first season, going 1-5 to begin the year. However, the team finished 9-1 and earned a playoff win against the Houston Texans . The Colts under Reich looked to have a bright future ahead.

Unfortunately, things took a drastic turn when Luck shockingly announced his retirement on August 24, 2019. From there, Reich and the Colts were left to search for an answer at the most important position in football. While it worked out for one season with Philip Rivers, the Colts did not win another playoff game under Reich.

Despite the constant change at quarterback, Reich's offenses consistently ranked in the top ten in the NFL. In the four full seasons Reich was the coach of the Colts, Indy's rankings in total offense were fifth (2018, Luck), 16th (2019, Jacoby Brissett), ninth (2020, Rivers), and ninth (2021, Carson Wentz). Reich was able to keep the ship afloat even if the engine was misfiring.

Reich will now set out to coach a team he has a prior history with. In 1995, Reich signed with the Panthers as the expansion franchise was set to begin its first season. Reich was the starting quarterback for the first three games and threw the first touchdown pass in Panther's history to tight end Pete Metzelaars.

While the Panthers' quarterback situation is not set in stone, they hold the No.9 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The thought is the Panthers are very much in the hunt to draft one of the top quarterback prospects. Reich will be able to work with the young quarterback and develop him from the start, something he was never given the opportunity to do with the Colts.

Meanwhile, the Colts continue their search for their next head coach. Four finalists have been named for the job and are interviewing this week. The four finalists include Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday , Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejero Evero , Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris , and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn . Expect the list to grow by three to four more names after the conference championship games conclude this weekend.

But for Reich, the coaching carousel is over. The former Colts' head coach was not out of work for long and will get another shot to prove he is a good coach in the NFL.

My bet is on him being successful.

Comments / 6

Guest
3d ago

They picked frank for his outstanding ability to be able describe a train wreck after a loss and make it look like unfortunate 👎 bad circumstances

Reply
2
 

