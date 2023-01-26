Art Rooney II Explains Steelers Decision to Keep Matt Canada

The Pittsburgh Steelers feel confident in their offensive next season.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers did not move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada, allowing him to finish out his contract in 2023. Team president Art Rooney II said the decision came from more than a remaining deal, though.

Rooney spoke with local media for his end-of-year wrap-up and expressed his encouragement for how the offense finished the season.

"A key factor in the season was having a rookie starting quarterback that stepped about a quarter of the way through the season," Rooney said. "And the progression of Kenny [Pickett], I think was obvious, and good to see. And hopefully, something that we'll continue to build on next year."

Because of the improvements, and the development of Pickett, the team felt confident retaining their OC.

"I think we'd like to see the improvement. And with a rookie quarterback, they seem to work well together," Rooney said. "They've built a good working relationship. And so, to kind of start over again, with a new offensive coordinator, could wind up back in the same situation, again, where the first half of the season, you're breaking in a new coordinator. So, we just felt like there's enough there to build on that we want to continue to keep that group together."

Rooney said the young group of offensive players left room for improvement moving forward, but also plenty of belief they have the pieces to the puzzle with the group around Pickett.

With everything in place, they'll look to continue building their offense in 2023 with the same core.

"I think we have a lot of good young players on offense, so we may have a lot of the pieces around him that we need," Rooney said on building around Pickett and the offense. "Now, you can always use another piece. And, you know, we'll be looking for the other pieces. But I think we have a pretty good young group there."

