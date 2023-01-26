ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fate, TX

Wing Snob to Open in Fate

By Amber D. Browne
 3 days ago
Wing Snob will begin offering its menu in Fate , possibly sometime this summer. The new fast-casual restaurant will be located at 4970 E. Interstate 30, Ste. 120 in Fate, according to the franchise’s website.

A recent project filing states the location will be around 1,900-square-feet and must undergo an interior buildout before opening to the public. Wing Snob currently has several locations in operation across North Texas including in Forney, Allen, Carrollton, Lewisville, and Frisco/Little Elm.

The brand offers made-to-order wings covered in a variety of unique sauces or rubs—Honey BBQ, Buffalo Lemon Pepper, and Cajun—to name a few. You can get fresh, hormone-free chicken in traditional wings, boneless wings, or tenders, plus cauliflower wings. Crispy Chicken Minis are also available.

Sides include fries, which can be topped with sauces or seasonings, corn bread, carrots and celery, pretzels and cheese, sweet corn, and street corn. A variety of cheesecakes are available for dessert.



What Now Dallas

What Now Dallas

