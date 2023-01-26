ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes says first practice went better than expected

By Adam Teicher
ESPN
ESPN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ihn8H_0kSVfw8L00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The focus for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has shifted from whether he can play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals to how effective he can be.

Mahomes indicated that his high ankle sprain has improved throughout the week and that he was able to get through the Chiefs' first practice of the week without much trouble.

"I thought I had a good day yesterday," Mahomes said Thursday. "Overall probably better than I expected being able to go out there and throw the football and get in the work I needed to get in."

Mahomes was also listed as a full participant in practice on Thursday.

Mahomes' mobility diminished and his style of play changed after he injured the ankle in Saturday's divisional round playoff win against the Jacksonville Jaguars . After leading the league during the regular season in passes from outside of the pocket, Mahomes made no such throws against the Jaguars after the injury.

But Mahomes said he thought he would be closer on Sunday to being able to scramble and make some of the signature plays he's known for.

"I feel like I can still do a lot of things but we'll see as we get closer and closer," Mahomes said. "We'll see during the game. You can't fully do exactly what it's going to be like in those moments in the game. All I can do is prepare myself the best way possible and then when we get in the game you hope adrenaline takes over and you can make those throws when you need to."

Each week, Mahomes communicates with Andy Reid and the offensive coaches about which plays from the game plan that he favors. He said that process this week would be more important.

"Obviously this week it's going to be a little bit different," he said. "I'll give them a feel for how I feel about each and every play, if it's a play I think we can utilize or if it's a play that might not put me in the best position. I'll let them know that. You do that every week but obviously this week it's a little more important to let them know what I'm comfortable with."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bossip

Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
Wichita Eagle

Look: Joe Burrow Rocks Stylish Pink Outfit As Bengals Arrive In Kansas City

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow channeled his inner Pink Panther as he showed up at the team hotel in Kansas City on Saturday. Check out the outfit and the team’s arrival. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.
CINCINNATI, OH
ESPN

ESPN

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy