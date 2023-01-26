ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Another Comeback! Ex Bills QB Frank Reich Finds New Head Coaching Spot

By Geoff Maglioccheti
 3 days ago

Frank Reich, a former Buffalo Bills postseason hero, is returning to Charlotte as the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

It's not exactly 32 points down, but former Buffalo Bills quarterback Frank Reich is still mastering the art of the comeback, even with his playing days long over.

Reich, architect of the biggest comeback in NFL postseason history, has found a new headset to wear, as the Carolina Panthers named him the franchise's sixth full-time head coach. The hire comes just two months after Reich was removed from the Indianapolis Colts' top spot , where he amassed a 40-33-1 record over four-plus seasons.

Carolina brings about a homecoming for Reich, who was the first quarterback to start a game for the Panthers franchise upon its NFL entry in 1995. His brief time with the Panthers came after nine seasons as Jim Kelly's backup (1985-94) in Buffalo though he immortalized himself by guiding the Bills back from a 35-3 deficit in the 1992-93 AFC Wild Card playoffs against the Houston Oilers. The comeback recently wiggled its way back into popularity after the Minnesota Vikings victimized Reich's former employers for a 33-point regular season comeback in December and the Jacksonville Jaguars came back from 27 down to top the Los Angeles Chargers in this month's AFC Wild Card.

Following the win over the Oilers, Reich also had two passing scores in the Divisional win over the Pittsburgh Steelers before relieving an injured Kelly in the loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XXVII.

Since retiring from a playing career that also featured stops with the New York Jets and Detroit Lions, Reich has made a name for himself amongst the coaching ranks, notably earning a Super Bowl ring as the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator in 2018. He'll have his work cut out for him in Carolina, which is looking for offensive clarity after dealing away star running back Christian McCaffrey to the NFC finalist San Francisco 49ers.

The Panthers (7-10) posted a respectable 6-6 mark under interim coach Steve Wilks following the firing of Matt Rhule after two-plus seasons but face major questions at quarterback, a department currently occupied by Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker, and 2022 third-round pick Matt Corral. Carolina holds the ninth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft this spring.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Buffalo, NY
