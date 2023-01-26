Read full article on original website
hippocraticpost.com
Reducing inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis
Reducing inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis research from the Bionics Institute in Melbourne, Australia: Our researchers are developing a drug-free treatment to treat rheumatoid arthritis using vagus nerve stimulation. Researchers at the Bionics Institute are developing an innovative drug-free treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. The treatment uses an electrical medical device to...
hcplive.com
Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis Experience Increased Dry Eye Disease Risk
The association was generally consistent across the subgroups of age, sex, use of systemic corticosteroids, and comorbidity levels in the population-based cohort. Patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) have an increased risk of dry eye disease (DED) and corneal surface damages compared to non-RA controls, finds new research. The associations were...
hcplive.com
Therapy Strategies for ILD in Rheumatoid Arthritis Shifted Over Time
Although no incidence trends were observed in a German cohort, the data indicate patients with ILD-RA have received more biological/targeted synthetic DMARDs in recent years. The yearly prevalence and incidence of interstitial lung disease (ILD) among patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) did not change significantly over a 13-year period in Germany, with research identifying an ILD diagnosis in approximately 2% of RA patients per year.
hcplive.com
Rapid Response to Baracitinib Associated with Lower Baseline Clinical Disease Activity Index in Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients
Recent phase 3 clinical trial data explains response patterns of rheumatoid arthritis patients to baracitinib. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients treated with 4 mg baricitinib treatment had rapid response with a lower baseline Clinical Disease Activity Index (CDAI) score and had a gradual or limited response with a higher one, according to new findings.
Research confirms the therapeutic effects of rosemary on rheumatism and arthritis.
Herbs such as sage, marjoram and peppermint have long provided a special aroma and their healing properties have been well studied. Around 600 medicinal herbs are even processed into powders and pills, but nothing beats the fresh herb. Many new studies show that it is the mixture of secondary plant substances, essential oils and vitamins that determines the bioavailability.
2minutemedicine.com
Metformin use in Type 2 Diabetes associated with decreased risk of joint replacement
1. For patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), metformin use was associated with a significant reduction in risk of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the primary causes of chronic pain and disability, leading...
Researchers found ginger extract can reduce knee pain in 247 patients with osteoarthritis, arthritis, and rheumatism
Ginger is one of the most popular and healthiest spices in the world. It is full of nutrients and bioactive compounds with significant health benefits. There have been centuries of use of this spice in Indian medicine. There are numerous benefits associated with this herb, including aiding digestion, reducing nausea, preventing colds and flu, soothing the stomach, relieving stomach pain, and promoting weight loss.
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
Saltine Crackers might be good for what is ailing you
Sometimes in life, it can be something simple that makes all the difference like drinking more water to prevent urinary tract infections or eating more veggies and fruits to increase fiber intake. These simple choices may save money from being spent on prescription meds and a doctor or hospital visit. There is one inexpensive food product that is found in most homes that may be the answer for some things that cause you discomfort and it's saltine crackers AKA soda crackers.
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Relationship Between Diabetes and Kidney Disease?
Diabetes is the leading cause of chronic kidney disease in the United States and most industrialized countries. Diabetic kidney disease is caused by multiple factors, including changes in the kidneys caused by diabetes and hypertension-related vascular changes. Having high blood sugar levels can lead to kidney damage and failure. People...
pharmacytimes.com
Afternoon Chemotherapy Found to Improve Treatment Outcomes in Women With Lymphoma
Chronochemotherapy aims to time drug delivery when the body is the least vulnerable to harmful effects, while the cancer cells are the most vulnerable. Among female patients with lymphoma, afternoon treatment with chemotherapy was found to decrease both mortality rate and cancer recurrence, according to new study findings. Although chemotherapy...
hcplive.com
Study Indicated Erosion-Free Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis Had Less Severe Disease Course
A total of 608 patients from an early RA cohort that had baseline radiographs of hands and feet, as well as at 1, 2, 5, and 8 years, were included in the long-term study. Patients with early rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who were erosion-free during an 8-year study period had a less severe disease course as to disease activity. These patients were also more often seronegative when compared with those with erosive disease, according to a study published in BMC Rheumatology.1.
Healthline
Inflammatory Bowel Disease: How Oxygen Chambers, Apple Watches May Improve Treatment for Crohn's, Ulcerative Colitis
At a conference this week, researchers unveiled some potential new treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) conditions such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Among the presentations was research on the effectiveness of using wearable devices to predict IBD flares. Another study looked at the use of oxygen chambers...
How blood samples will be able to tell whether cancer patients will survive
The Norwegian team says the discovery in a study of 32 people can help doctors treat patients who are not responding well with medicines early. The post How blood samples will be able to tell whether cancer patients will survive appeared first on Talker.
Medical News Today
What are the early signs of heart failure?
Heart failure means the heart struggles to pump enough blood to provide the muscles and organs with sufficient oxygen. The early signs of heart failure include breathlessness, fatigue, and swollen ankles. Heart failure is a life threatening condition, but an early diagnosis. it, prolong a person’s life, and improve their...
Anti aging treatment - the cosmetics industry is using Vitamin E as an affordable Botox alternative.
Vitamins are organic substances that are vital for the body and must be ingested through food because the body cannot usually produce them itself. An exception to this is vitamin D, which can also be synthesized in the body with the help of sunlight.
ajmc.com
Biomarkers Indicate Potential Need for Chronic Rhinosinusitis Surgery
Outcomes were investigated among 541 patients who had chronic rhinosinusitis; they accounted for 435 primary surgeries and 106 revisionist surgeries. Optimizing treatment selection and assessing disease severity in individuals who are living with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) could be helped along by evaluating certain peripheral blood hematological indices prior to surgery, according to new study findings in European Archives of Otorhinolaryngology.
What Is VEXAS Syndrome? Newly Discovered Disease May Be More Common Than Once Thought
VEXAS syndrome has a wide range of symptoms that can mimic other diseases.
Healthline
How Psoriatic Arthritis Affects Your Bowel
If you have PsA or psoriasis, you may be at greater risk for several other chronic conditions like gastrointestinal diseases. Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a chronic inflammatory condition that affects the joints. It typically occurs in people who have skin psoriasis, but it’s possible to have PsA without skin involvement.
Age Spots - no need to keep them. Ways to prevent or remove age spots.
Flat brown, gray, or black dots on the skin are age spots. The backs of your hands and your face are typical sun-exposed regions where they develop. The terms liver spots, senile lentigo, solar lentigines, and sun spots are also used to describe age spots. It's not unusual for one age spot to show up or for several to group together, but what to look out for and how to prevent age spots?
