hippocraticpost.com

Reducing inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis

Reducing inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis research from the Bionics Institute in Melbourne, Australia: Our researchers are developing a drug-free treatment to treat rheumatoid arthritis using vagus nerve stimulation. Researchers at the Bionics Institute are developing an innovative drug-free treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. The treatment uses an electrical medical device to...
hcplive.com

Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis Experience Increased Dry Eye Disease Risk

The association was generally consistent across the subgroups of age, sex, use of systemic corticosteroids, and comorbidity levels in the population-based cohort. Patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) have an increased risk of dry eye disease (DED) and corneal surface damages compared to non-RA controls, finds new research. The associations were...
hcplive.com

Therapy Strategies for ILD in Rheumatoid Arthritis Shifted Over Time

Although no incidence trends were observed in a German cohort, the data indicate patients with ILD-RA have received more biological/targeted synthetic DMARDs in recent years. The yearly prevalence and incidence of interstitial lung disease (ILD) among patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) did not change significantly over a 13-year period in Germany, with research identifying an ILD diagnosis in approximately 2% of RA patients per year.
hcplive.com

Rapid Response to Baracitinib Associated with Lower Baseline Clinical Disease Activity Index in Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients

Recent phase 3 clinical trial data explains response patterns of rheumatoid arthritis patients to baracitinib. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients treated with 4 mg baricitinib treatment had rapid response with a lower baseline Clinical Disease Activity Index (CDAI) score and had a gradual or limited response with a higher one, according to new findings.
Anna S.

Research confirms the therapeutic effects of rosemary on rheumatism and arthritis.

Herbs such as sage, marjoram and peppermint have long provided a special aroma and their healing properties have been well studied. Around 600 medicinal herbs are even processed into powders and pills, but nothing beats the fresh herb. Many new studies show that it is the mixture of secondary plant substances, essential oils and vitamins that determines the bioavailability.
2minutemedicine.com

Metformin use in Type 2 Diabetes associated with decreased risk of joint replacement

1. For patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), metformin use was associated with a significant reduction in risk of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the primary causes of chronic pain and disability, leading...
Living Smart

Researchers found ginger extract can reduce knee pain in 247 patients with osteoarthritis, arthritis, and rheumatism

Ginger is one of the most popular and healthiest spices in the world. It is full of nutrients and bioactive compounds with significant health benefits. There have been centuries of use of this spice in Indian medicine. There are numerous benefits associated with this herb, including aiding digestion, reducing nausea, preventing colds and flu, soothing the stomach, relieving stomach pain, and promoting weight loss.
Cheryl E Preston

Saltine Crackers might be good for what is ailing you

Sometimes in life, it can be something simple that makes all the difference like drinking more water to prevent urinary tract infections or eating more veggies and fruits to increase fiber intake. These simple choices may save money from being spent on prescription meds and a doctor or hospital visit. There is one inexpensive food product that is found in most homes that may be the answer for some things that cause you discomfort and it's saltine crackers AKA soda crackers.
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Relationship Between Diabetes and Kidney Disease?

Diabetes is the leading cause of chronic kidney disease in the United States and most industrialized countries. Diabetic kidney disease is caused by multiple factors, including changes in the kidneys caused by diabetes and hypertension-related vascular changes. Having high blood sugar levels can lead to kidney damage and failure. People...
pharmacytimes.com

Afternoon Chemotherapy Found to Improve Treatment Outcomes in Women With Lymphoma

Chronochemotherapy aims to time drug delivery when the body is the least vulnerable to harmful effects, while the cancer cells are the most vulnerable. Among female patients with lymphoma, afternoon treatment with chemotherapy was found to decrease both mortality rate and cancer recurrence, according to new study findings. Although chemotherapy...
hcplive.com

Study Indicated Erosion-Free Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis Had Less Severe Disease Course

A total of 608 patients from an early RA cohort that had baseline radiographs of hands and feet, as well as at 1, 2, 5, and 8 years, were included in the long-term study. Patients with early rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who were erosion-free during an 8-year study period had a less severe disease course as to disease activity. These patients were also more often seronegative when compared with those with erosive disease, according to a study published in BMC Rheumatology.1.
Healthline

Inflammatory Bowel Disease: How Oxygen Chambers, Apple Watches May Improve Treatment for Crohn's, Ulcerative Colitis

At a conference this week, researchers unveiled some potential new treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) conditions such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Among the presentations was research on the effectiveness of using wearable devices to predict IBD flares. Another study looked at the use of oxygen chambers...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Medical News Today

What are the early signs of heart failure?

Heart failure means the heart struggles to pump enough blood to provide the muscles and organs with sufficient oxygen. The early signs of heart failure include breathlessness, fatigue, and swollen ankles. Heart failure is a life threatening condition, but an early diagnosis. it, prolong a person’s life, and improve their...
ajmc.com

Biomarkers Indicate Potential Need for Chronic Rhinosinusitis Surgery

Outcomes were investigated among 541 patients who had chronic rhinosinusitis; they accounted for 435 primary surgeries and 106 revisionist surgeries. Optimizing treatment selection and assessing disease severity in individuals who are living with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) could be helped along by evaluating certain peripheral blood hematological indices prior to surgery, according to new study findings in European Archives of Otorhinolaryngology.
Healthline

How Psoriatic Arthritis Affects Your Bowel

If you have PsA or psoriasis, you may be at greater risk for several other chronic conditions like gastrointestinal diseases. Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a chronic inflammatory condition that affects the joints. It typically occurs in people who have skin psoriasis, but it’s possible to have PsA without skin involvement.
Anna S.

Age Spots - no need to keep them. Ways to prevent or remove age spots.

Flat brown, gray, or black dots on the skin are age spots. The backs of your hands and your face are typical sun-exposed regions where they develop. The terms liver spots, senile lentigo, solar lentigines, and sun spots are also used to describe age spots. It's not unusual for one age spot to show up or for several to group together, but what to look out for and how to prevent age spots?

