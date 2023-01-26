Read full article on original website
Related
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Virginia school principal, assistant principal depart after 6-year-old shoots teacher
The Jan. 6 shooting by a six-year-old at a Newport News, Virginia, school was the third shooting in the school district in the past 18 months.
California woman shows restaurant receipt where she was charged an extra 5% for "employee health" in viral TikTok video
Whenever you go out to eat, you may want to start taking a closer look at your receipt. You may find that you've been charged a little something extra to go towards restaurant employee health care costs.
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Comments / 0