Bellevue, IL

Nearly 90% of Bellevue’s workforce lives outside the city

By By Spencer Pauley | The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago

(The Center Square) – The City of Bellevue’s gap between income and affordability has been widening over time, causing the city to seek an urgent response to provide more housing to its workforce.

A housing needs assessment was conducted on Bellevue and found that 89% of the city’s workforce lives outside of Bellevue. The assessment suggests that many of the city’s workers either may not be able to afford suitable housing inside the community or the available housing may not meet their needs or preferences.

Housing options in the city are not helping the cause. According to the assessment, 53% of Bellevue’s housing units have three or more bedrooms, while about 61% of the households have only one or two members.

“This may indicate some larger housing units are under-occupied by small households who prefer a larger home and/or some larger households may be constrained by affordability to live in smaller units,” the document stated.

Bellevue staff presented these findings to the City Council on Jan. 23. The presentation included statistics that show over 25% of the city’s households spend more than 30% of income on housing. This correlates with data from Zillow that shows that Bellevue is shooting up in home value at a higher rate than the rest of King County. According to Zillow’s statistics , Bellevue’s median home values have topped $1 million on and off since late 2020. In early 2022, median home sale prices peaked at $1.7 million.

The next highest median home value is neighboring Redmond at around $1.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2022. The average home value throughout King County is under $1 million.

Notably, office and administrative workers make up 11% of the city’s workforce. On average, they make less than $50,000 a year. With that income, a worker could only afford a one bedroom apartment at $1,215 a month, according to the assessment. The city does not produce one bedroom housing units at that price.

The Center Square found one apartment unit listed at around $1,300 a month. However, those apartments received a general score of one out of five stars.

“I think that what the data shows is we need more housing of all types,” Bellevue City Councilmember Jennifer Robertson said at the meeting.

The city has a housing growth target of a minimum of 35,000 new housing units through 2044 as adopted in the Countywide Planning Policies. Bellevue Mayor Lynne Robinson said the assessment shows the city’s goal needs to be more ambitious.

The Center Square

