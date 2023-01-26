ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

More sheriffs speak out against Illinois' gun ban

By By Andrew Hensel | The Center Square
 3 days ago

(The Center Square) – More downstate Illinois sheriffs stand by their statements that they will not enforce the state's gun and magazine ban.

State Rep. Adam Niemerg, R-Tuetopolis, hosted a media availability on Wednesday alongside sheriffs from Crawford and Jasper counties.

The focus was on the state's gun and magazine ban, which was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker earlier this month.

The law prohibits individuals from purchasing certain semi-automatic weapons in Illinois and requires a gun registry no later than Jan. 1, 2024. Magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and 15 rounds for handguns are also banned. Multiple lawsuits in both state and federal court have been filed challenging the law and seeking to block further implementation. Niemerg is a plaintiff in one of the state-level cases where a temporary restraining order ruling could be issued in the days ahead.

Crawford County Sherriff William Rutan said he would not enforce the measure.

"We feel this law that has recently passed is unconstitutional, and we are not going to enforce any of that law," Rutan said Wednesday.

Jasper County Sheriff Brandon Francis also said his officers would not enforce the law, saying his oath is to the constitution and not to the governor.

"I don't have any fear from not enforcing this," he said. "When I took my oath as sheriff, the second line in my oath was to uphold the constitution of the United States of America."

Niemerg said more gun laws in Illinois are not the answer to Illinois' gun-violence problems.

"We have some of the most stringent gun control laws in the country, yet crime is still a major issue in Illinois," Niemerg said. "How exactly is a new law going to accomplish what they claim?"

Niemerg said the state needs to shift its focus from law-abiding citizens to those actually committing gun violence in Illinois.

"Woke progressive states attorneys will not prosecute acts of gun violence in their counties. They will call it mutual combat," Niemerg said. "Yet they will prosecute honest citizens, who wish to exercise their constitutional right."

Jasper and Crawford's counties join dozens of other sheriffs who say they won't enforce the law. Gov J.B. Pritzker has urged all law enforcement to either enforce the law or resign.

Comments / 10

WLM2
3d ago

thank you to all the sheriffs, that are upholding and defending our constitutional rights. that's more than I can say for pritzker. thank you for being our voice.

Reply
6
Jeff Mitchell
3d ago

Thank you Sherrifs and Representative Niemerg for defending our constitutional rights!

Reply
12
Van Quick
3d ago

Article 1 section 22 of the illinois state Constitution says that the right of the individual citizen to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The foid card is unconstitutional, and nothing needs to be said about the ridiculous nonsense that Prickster and his fellow criminals have recently passed on government gun grabbing.

Reply
3
